Karen Rogers
CORINTH – Karen Rogers, 51, passed away on February 15, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Barbara L. Ivy
SHANNON – Barbara L. Ivy, 71, passed away on February 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Bobby Baker
PEORIA, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Bobby Baker, 58, passed away on February 13, 2021, at his home in Peoria. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Annie Gladys Howell
NEW ALBANY – Annie Gladys Howell, 87, passed away on February 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mary Lou “Priss” Freeny Ware
SALTILLO – Mary Lou “Priss” Freeny Ware, 82, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Wife of Jack Ware, mother of Jackie and Mike Ware. Services will be on a private day in Carthage, MS. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO has charge of arrangements. For more information visit associatedfuneral.com.
Elizabeth Taylor
TUPELO – Elizabeth Taylor, 77, died on February 16, 2021, at NMCC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Debbie Ellis Rogers
AMORY – Debbie Ellis Rogers, 56, passed away on February 15, 2021, at Gilmore Hospital in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Normadine “Dene” Benton Cummings
SMITHVILLE – Normadine “Dene” Benton Cummings, 85, passed away on February 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Kelly Gene Bethany
AMORY – Kelly Gene Bethany, 77, passed away on February 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Roy Tyler
TUPELO – Roy Tyler, 66, passed away on February 14, 2021, at NMMC in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
