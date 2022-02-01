TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Martha Cristo, Booneville
Rachel Cox Glover, Baldwyn
Cloteria Harris, Sardis
Dorothy M. Kirby, Pontotoc
Patricia Martin, Holly Springs
Phillip J. McGregory, Guntown
--------------------------------------------------
MEMO
Cloteria Harris
SARDIS - Cloteria Harris, 72, passed away on January 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
MEMO
Dorothy M. Kirby
PONTOTOC - Dorothy M. Kirby, 82, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3PM at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 2PM until service time at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ecru Cemetery.
MEMO
Phillip J. McGregory
GUNTOWN - Phillip J. McGregory, 61, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home in Guntown. Services will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery.
MEMO
Patricia Martin
HOLLY SPRINGS - Patricia Martin, 71, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Baptist East in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 12 noon at Serenity-Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on 11AM at Serenity - Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery Holly Springs, Ms. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Rachel Cox Glover
BALDWYN - Rachel Cox Glover, 91, passed away at her home on January 31, 2022. She retired from owning and operating the Trading Post. She was a lifelong member of Ingram Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 04, 2022 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery.
She is survived by daughters, Sherry Ryan (Ted) of Hopewell and Sherryl Glover of Baldwyn; sons, Tony Glover (Vickie) of Guntown and Dan Glover of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Mandie Glover, Nickie Williams (Wayne), Tabithia Richter (Thomas), Amanda Wigginton (Shane),Trent Glover and Cori James (Jeremy); greatgrandchildren, Dylan Edmondson, Kayla Edmondson, Hunter Harris, Ava Williams and Hayden Williams, Jimmy Wayne Richter, James Beasley Stacy, Daniel Wigginton, Cami Glover, Stoni Glover, Jaycee Glover, Hannah Glover, Briley Glover, Jacob James, Eli James and Aubree James; great-greatgrandchildren, Dylan McCord and Elijah McFarling; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hollis Glover; parents, Leslie and Sula Samples Cox; grandson, Joey Glover; sister, Betty Thornton; brother, Chester Cox and a niece, Denise Kennedy.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Martha Cristo
BOONEVILLE - Martha Cristo, 78, of Booneville passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking, farming, repairing, fishing, taking care of her animals and just being outdoors.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts officiating and Audreanna Cristo-Williams will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by two sons, Mike Cristo (Susan) and Jason Cristo (Sabrina); one daughter, Louise Cristo ; grandchildren, Audreanna Williams (Marlon), Megan Chapman (Phillip), Drew Cristo (Carmen), PJ Welch (Kerstein Jackson), Kelsie Cristo, Haylee Cristo and Alex Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren, Teddie, Tucker, Ellis, Ames, Kade, Micah, Levi, Jett, Briella, Kru, Koli, and Kane; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Wade Koon and Winnie Faye Tollison Koon; her husband Ted Cristo; two sons, Jon Cristo and Perry Cristo; and two sisters, Jeanette Bryant and Sue Harrison.
Pallbearers will be Drew Cristo, Phillip Chapman, PJ Welch, Shannon Dougherty, Clifton Dougherty and Nelson Smith.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.