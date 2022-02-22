TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Robert Dankins, Amory
Charlie "Chuck" Finch, Columbus
Dorothy Montgomery, Eupora
Jewell "Judy Farris Rowell, Tippah County
Elizabeth "Beth" Swearengen, Ridgeland
William Roy "Bill" Wardlaw, Pontotoc
Sherald Weeks, Pontotoc
Elizabeth "Beth" Swearengen
RIDGELAND - Elizabeth Patty (Beth) Swearengen died on February 19, 2022, at her home after a recent battle with cancer.
A memorial funeral service will be held at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Ms., on Friday, February 25, at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Dr. James Robert Futral, will officiate.
Beth was born on November 10, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Navy Lt. Commander Robert Powell Patty and Dorothy Bonita Herrington Patty.
Growing up in Starkville, Ms. Beth enjoyed a childhood she described as wonderful. Beth was well liked by her classmates and teachers. At Starkville High School, she was selected as cheerleader, cutest girl and Homecoming Queen. A graduate of Mississippi State University, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, was ROTC Angel Flight Commander and she was selected as Reveille Favorite.
Her daddy advised Beth to become a teacher - and what a good choice it was. During her career she enjoyed teaching at East Flora, McCleur, Manhattan, Rosa Scott, Jackson Academy, Madison Avenue and Madison Upper Elementary Schools. Beth also tutored children and taught Computer Tots in Madison, at Park Place Academy and in the Jackson Public schools. Countless students and their parents were touched by her. She referred to her students as her children, and added lots of enthusiasm in her classroom, always encouraging them to excel.
Beth's passion and love was for her children, her grandchildren and anything that involved them. She taught them to play by the rules, do what was right, and to always be obedient. She enjoyed cheering for them in all seasons of their many sports activities, and having family meals and visits together. The time spent with her family was her greatest treasure.
A very independent spirit, Beth insisted on doing everything for herself. She was skilled in sewing, talented in decorating and diligent in gardening. She was blessed with a cadre of good friends, co-workers and neighbors who will greatly miss her love and concern for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Camryn Elizabeth Taylor; and her brother-in-law, Theodore George Vallas.
Beth is survived by her son, Robert Powell Swearengen of Homewood, AL, and her daughter, Lindsey Swearengen Taylor of Madison, MS; her grandchildren, David Benton Taylor and Sara Powell Taylor of Madison. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Patty Vallas of Fuquay Varina, NC; her three nieces, Paula (Angelo) Anastopoulo of Charleston, SC, Cara (John) Adcock of Fuquay Varina, NC, Stephanie Vallas Prettyman of Albuquerque, NM, and their children.
Beth deeply cared for and prayed for those around her. She "rejoiced in hope, was patient in affliction and persistent in prayer." (Romans 12:12) "Now these three remain: faith, hope and love - but the greatest of these is love." (I Cor. 13:13).
Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Charlie "Chuck" Finch
COLUMBUS - Charlie "Chuck" Finch, 79, passed away on February 20, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
Dorothy Montgomery
EUPORA - Dorothy Montgomery, age 81, passed away on February 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. She is the daughter of the late George and Marle Arrington Blackwelder.
Dorothy was a health care and industrial worker but never gave up the opportunity to travel. Her many trips included wherever her family or friends suggested from Disney World to Colorado and even to Mexico. She even attended a heavy metal rock concert with a granddaughter. Her interests may have varied but her dedication to family was number one in her life. She never missed a graduation or other special events in their lives. On special occasions she would even make different recipes which would be to family's tastes. She always left her family with these words which will ever be in their memory, "I love you. Be careful."
Dorothy was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Calhoun City, Mississippi and a lifetime member at VFW post 3806 in Eupora, Mississippi. She was a member of the Tri-County Baptist Church in Stewart, Mississippi.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Teresa Oprey of Turrell, Arkansas; two sons, Mike Harris and Dale Harris both of Starkville, Mississippi; three sisters, Ruth Goodwin, Joyce Maddox, and Gail Jones; a brother, Max Ray Blackwelder; five grandchildren, Paige Hough, Victoria Russell, Matt Collier, Sarah Jo Harris Dees, and Meg Harris; and four great grandchildren, Kyler, Trenton, Greyce, and Will.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Montgomery; five brothers, Edward Blackwelder, Scottie Blackwelder, James Howard Blackwelder, Charles Lee Blackwelder, and B. C. Blackwelder; and two sisters, Joan Frizzell and Shelby Hyde.
Funeral service for Dorothy Montgomery were Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Wise Reed Chapel in Eupora, Mississippi. Visitation was held Monday, February 21, 2022 at Wise Reed Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Committal service was held at Loyd Cemetery in Calhoun county. Wise Reed Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell
TIPPAH COUNTY - Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell, 85, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. Memorial services will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 6 PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be 4 PM until 6 PM in the evening. Burial will be private.
Sherald Weeks
PONTOTOC - Sherald Wayne Weeks, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in the Gershorm Community to Thomas Fermon Weeks and Ida Beatrice Dotson. He attended elementary school at Beckham and graduated from Algoma High School.
He is an Army Veteran and retired MDOT Law Enforcement Officer. He enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing, and hunting.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5-8 and Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11-2 with service to follow at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery (Gershorm Cemetery). Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Phoebe Kay Weeks; his three children: Carla Moss (Matt), Gerald Weeks, and Renee Agama (Luis); his six grandchildren: Seth Moss, Nic Moss (Katie), Chris Brown (Lakan), Colton Weeks, Charles Thomas III (Brooklyn), and Katlyn Thomas Griggs (Joshua); his 6 great grandchildren: Charles Rivers Thomas, Dovey Thomas, Isabella Griggs, Bryleigh Potts, Waylon Clark, and Rider Brown; his two brothers Terry Weeks (Eltrice) and Steve Weeks (Patricia); his sister in law Linda Weeks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Dorothy Martin (Blake) and Diane Weeks; and two brothers: Noel Weeks (Linda) and Phil Weeks.
Pallbearers will be: Chris Brown, Seth Moss, Charles Thomas III, Nic Moss, Colton Weeks, and Joshua Griggs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Cody Laird, Clyde Roye, Jerry Stutsy, Sam McWhirter, Billy Taylor, and Rivers Thomas.
Robert Dankins
AMORY - Robert Dankins, 72, passed away on February 21, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
William "Bill" Roy Wardlaw
PONTOTOC - William "Bill" Roy Wardlaw, 82, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born to Lavurt and Louise Wardlaw on August 28, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Crane Wardlaw. He is "Dad" to four children: Bill Wardlaw, Mark Wardlaw, Karen Wardlaw Kemp, Brad Wardlaw; and "Pocca Bill" to seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Bill was a retired 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as an Air Traffic Controller. After retiring from the Navy, he served as Director of the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce, then as the Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer. Bill was a Rotarian, and honored to be named a Paul Harris Fellow. One of the greatest joys of his life was serving as the Minister of Music (either full-time or interim) for several local churches and at every church of which they were members during his Naval service.
Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Wednesday - 2/23. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow.
Pallbearers will be Bill Wardlaw, Mark Wardlaw, Brad Wardlaw, Nickolas McGregor, Glenn Rush, Aaron Carter, Win Wardlaw, and Will Wardlaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital or the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
The service can be viewed on the local tv channel 99 or live streamed at fbcpontotoc.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
