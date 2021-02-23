Roger Clippard
SHANNON – Roger Clippard, 64, passed away on February 23, 2021, at his home in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Betty Chandler
TUPELO – Betty Chandler, 76, passed away on February 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
West Brenson
BELDEN – West Brenson, 74, passed away on February 22, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Jon Lawson
OKOLONA – Jon Lawson, 72, passed away on February 22, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Donna Whitlock
TUPELO – Donna Whitlock, 68, died on February 22, 2021, at NMMC in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Melvin Luellen
HOLLY SPRINGS – Melvin Luellen, 58, passed away on February 22, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Madalynne Ash
POTTS CAMP – Madalynne Ash, 98, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Christophers in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 10:00 am until service.
Kay Gassaway
GOLDEN – Kay Gassaway, 58, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Angela Morgan Andra
PLANTERSVILLE – Angela Morgan Andra, 52, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Mrs. Andra was born December 19, 1968 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Wayne and Lois Morgan. Angela was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Though she gained her angel wings early, she made quite an impact in the lives of those who knew her. She had a heart of gold and brought a smile to everyone she met. Some of Angela’s favorite things included cooking for her family, enjoying the family farm and loving and spending time with her three grandbabies.
Angela is survived by her husband, Glenn Andra; her parents, Wayne and Lois Morgan of Plantersville; her son, David Jacobs, his spouse, Miranda and her daughter, Rachel Robert and her spouse, Jason, of Prairieville, Louisiana; and her precious grandchildren, Brody and Briggs Jacobs and Skylar Robert; her sister, Christi Gibbons and her spouse Arron; nephews, Connor and Andrew Gibbons and Brayden Morgan; and niece Brylee Morgan, of St. Amant, Louisiana.
Angela is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Wayne Morgan.
A celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time Thursday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 12:30 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Fred Bennett
BALDWYN – Fred Bennett, 95, passed away on February 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Bobby R. Hallmark
UNION COUNTY – Bobby R. Hallmark, 74, passed away on February 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
John Pampel
UNION COUNTY – John Pampel, 80, passed away on February 22, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kenneth Hill
TUPELO – Kenneth Harry Hill, 77, passed away Saturday, February 21, 2021 at the Med in Memphis, Tenn. He was born August 2, 1943 in Lee County, the son of Benjamin Harry Hill and Valeria Davis Hill Stovall. Kenneth grew up in the Beech Springs Community and attended Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church. He was a survey engineer for the highway department and later for Cook Coggin Engineers from which he retired. Ken was a member of the Saltillo Masonic Lodge #294.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Syble Diane Gattis Hill of Tupelo; his sister-in-law, Martha Hudson (Chuck) of Saltillo; two nieces, Kathryn Sapp (Jeremy) and Latricia Hudson; four great-nephews, Everett Sapp, Lane Sapp, Henry James Sapp, and Jesse Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Felix Stoval; and a nephew, Charley Edward Hudson, III.
Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating his life will be 2 p.m. Friday, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. The services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sapp, Chuck Hudson, Everett Sapp, Lane Sapp, and Henry James Sapp.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Samantha Joyce Grostick
TIPPAH COUNTY – Samantha Joyce Grostick, 27, passed away on February 20, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Emma Jane Nickles
ABERDEEN – Emma Jane Lawrence Nickles, 95, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 25, 1925, in Birmingham, AL, the only child of Bob Houston Lawrence and Martha Elizabeth Jones Lawrence. In grade school, she moved with her family to Aberdeen, MS. Jane graduated from Aberdeen High School and attended the University of Mississippi.
Jane married Mercer Chartos Nickles, Jr. on May 19, 1946, and they were married 68 years until his death on June 27, 2014. Until recent years, Jane was a very active and vibrant member of First United Methodist Church. As a 50 year member of the Tombigbee Chapter, NSDAR, she served several chairmanships on the chapter and state level. She and her daughter, Nancy, shared a common interest in the Cameo Society. For many years, she was active in the Aberdeen Garden Club, was a member of the Wednesday Bridge Club, and always enjoyed participating in civic and social opportunities in Aberdeen.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Nickles Hatfield of Westfield, NJ, and Elizabeth Nickles Rogers (Jameson) of Tupelo, MS, her grandchildren David Hatfield (Genevieve Monette) of Cranford, NJ, Richard Hatfield (Jennifer) of Basking Ridge, NJ, Andrew Hatfield of Westfield, NJ, Elizabeth Rogers Parvarandeh (Behrooz) of Atlanta, GA, John Rogers (Mawufemor) of Oxford, MS, her great-grandchildren Lawrence Hatfield, Katie Hatfield, Alex Hatfield, John Parvarandeh, Evans Parvarandeh, Sitso Rogers, Fafa Rogers, and her cousin Ann Bradley Smith of Aberdeen, MS.
Due to Covid19, there will be no visitation. A family graveside service celebrating Jane’s life will be held.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.