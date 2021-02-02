Collice Ewing
TUPELO – Collice Ewing, 86, passed away on February 1, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Garfield T. Garth, Sr.
ABERDEEN – Garfield T. Garth, Sr., 73, passed away on January 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Eddie Hughes, Jr.
OKOLONA – Eddie Hughes, Jr., 42, passed away on January 6, 2021, at his mother’s home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Bradie B. Crape
ABERDEEN – Bradie B. Crape, 89, passed away on January 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Noreen Sanders
SALTILLO – Noreen Sanders, 75, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Saltillo on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was born October 8, 1945 in Prentiss County, the daughter of Milton and Hazel Oswalt. Noreen was a homemaker and loved taking care of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Guntown. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, taking care of her puppies and spending time with her family.
Noreen leaves behind two brothers, James “Buster” Oswalt and Raymond Reese; six children, Melissa Parker (Billy) of Saltillo, Regina Hamm of Mantachie, David Floyd (Kim) of Southaven, Eric Floyd (Kim) of Fulton, Chris Floyd (Diane) of Guntown, and Michael Floyd (April) of Blue Springs; two step-sons, Danny “Bubba” Sanders and David Sanders (Connie); 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny L. Sanders; the father of her children, Henry “Slick” Floyd; two grandsons, Zachary Parker and Bradley Riggs; her twin sister, Loreen Oswalt; and another sister, Ginny Diane Oswalt.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 12 p.m. until service time Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Darin Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Parker, William Parker, Casey Parker, Bradley Floyd, Brentt Floyd, Dalton Floyd, Alex Floyd, Ryan Floyd, and Jimmy Floyd.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Danny Ray Lindsey
PONTOTOC – Danny Ray Lindsey, 56, passed away Monday, February 2, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 9 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Black Zion Cemetery.
Bennie Denton
PONTOTOC – Bennie Denton, 70, passed away on February 1, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
James Vanderford
BOONEVILLE – James H. Vanderford, 86, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. He was born March 25, 1934, to Winston Jasper “Wink” and Ella Vanderford. He was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ. He worked for the Mississippi Forestry Commission for 40 years, and served with the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing pool, playing dominoes, and anything outdoors.
A Private Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his son, Wayne Vanderford; three sisters, Waynona Davis, Hazel Vanderford and Nelda Woodard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Faye Vanderford in 2020, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association or to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Betty Hogue
DUMAS – Betty Fay Hogue passed away February 1, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital due to illness. She was born May 6, 1933. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed her gardening, cooking, and canning goods for the garden. She worked at Ripley Manor Nursing Home, then finished out her job career at Piper Impact in New Albany, where she retired.
A visitation for Betty will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 1pm to 2pm at United Funeral Service, with a graveside service at 3pm at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Betty is survived by five children; Harold Hogue, Joy Dees, Linda Jarvis (Roger), Karen Cash (James), Dean Hogue (Sherry), twelve grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, brother Leon Hall (Betty), two sisters; Jessie Mauney (Benny), Edna Beard (Mike).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larvie Hogue and one son-in-law, Ronnie Dees.
A special Thanks to the Tippah County Health and Rehab.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Charles Shelton
NEW ALBANY – Charles “Doug” Shelton entered into heaven on February 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Ashville, North Carolina, on June 16, 1932, to Frances Robertson Shelton and Wade Shelton. He had a loving step father, Sergeant Major Franklin Burns. He graduated high school in Frankfurt, Germany, and attended the University of Virginia and Blue Mountain College. Doug was a pastor at Liberty Baptist Church and in his later years taught Sunday School at Liberty Baptist Church. He also served on the city council in West Memphis where he was the owner of a retail shoe store chain. Doug’s greatest wish was that everyone would come to know Jesus as their personal Savior.
Doug married Doris Stout Shelton in 1962 and had one daughter, Dr. Mary Frances Shelton Kerby. He leaves his cherished son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Kerby, Neurologist of Corinth, MS. His greatest legacy was his grandchildren, Andrew Lincoln Kerby and Solomon Lee Kerby. . His sisters are Mamie Ruth Gentry, Nancy Wayne Nash, and Ella Sue Smart. His beloved in-laws were James and Ruby Stout, the late Billy Wayne Stout, and the late Johnny Stout, Frances Stout and the late Hugh Coleman, David and Cynthia Stout, Danny and Brenda Stout, Harvey and Judy Stout, Buddy and Sybil Shaw, Dorothy Coleman, and W. R. Coleman.
Doug served his country for eight years proudly in the United States Air Force. He loved his Jesus, his family, and his country. Minister Jay Street is to conduct his funeral service at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany at 1:00 P. M. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send all memorials to St. Jude’s Childrens’ Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Johnny Coleman
THAXTON – Johnny Coleman, 74, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Thaxton Cemetery.
Cecil Wilson
AMORY – Cecil Wilson, 86, passed away on February 2, 2021, at his residence in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Robert Earl Young
TUPELO – Robert Earl Young, 53, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. A memorial releasing balloons will be announced at a later date. Agnew & Sons is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Glenda Jean McGee
PONTOTOC – Glenda Jean McGee, 59, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M at Palmetto Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Agnew & Sons of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Bobby L. Mauldin
TUPELO – Bobby L. Mauldin, 83, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from noon- service time. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Edward E. Holden
AMORY – Eddy Holden of Amory, Mississippi passed away February 1, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. He is a graduate of Amory High School, attended Itawamaba Community College, Mississippi State and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Mississippi. Eddy spent his lifetime in sales in several different industries and enjoyed supporting his school’s athletic programs.
Eddy is survived by his wife, Linda Puckett Holden. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed & Frances Holden.
Due to COVID, there will be an immediate family service in memory of Eddy at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Amory High School Athletics, P.O. Box 338, Amory, MS 38821 or to a charity of choice.
Gail Waters
TUPELO – Gail Waters, 70, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at King’s Gate Worship Center. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Velma Craig
HOULKA – Velma Craig, 69, passed away on February 1, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Earnest Lee Lockridge, Jr.
TUPELO – Earnest Lee Lockridge, Jr., 83, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:30 at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on at 12:30 at Porter’s Memorial Park. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Rose Coker
AMORY – Rose Coker, 85, passed away on February 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
