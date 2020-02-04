Grace T Clayton
PONTOTOC – Grace T. Clayton, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She retired from the advertising department of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Jackie Clayton (Karen) of Tupelo, MS; siblings, Eleanor Spradling (Bud), Trenton; John Thomason, New Albany; Marilyn Cooper (Jim), Wilmington; her grandsons, Josh Clayton (Emily) of Clinton, MS and John Clayton (Bayley) of Dallas, TX; her granddaughter, Jessica Clayton of Tupelo, MS; four great-grandchildren, Sibley and Linus Clayton of Dallas, TX and Thomas and Charlotte Clayton of Clinton, MS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clayton and an infant son and daughter; sisters, Marie Brown, Mildred McCord, and Virginia Lindsey; and parents, Erschel and Mamie Thomason. Services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Melvin Crawley officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: her nephews and great nephews: Vernon Clayton, Shane Clayton, Larry McCord, Jeff McCord, Jacob McCord, and Bill West. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 11 AM until service time.
Preston Dozier ll
TUPELO – Preston Dozier ll, 25, passed away on February 3, 2020, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Donnie Wright
BOONEVILLE – Donnie Gene Wright, 78, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Booneville on August 7, 1941, to Clofus A. Wright and Ethel Mae Fowler Wright. He worked in manufacturing, insurance, and was part owner in a service station. He enjoyed finding word puzzles, working in the yard, watching wrestling, and being with the grandchildren. He loved his dog, Spot William Wright.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Tresia Dawn Wright; one son, Chris Wright (Trina) of Booneville; one daughter, Mary Franklin (Richard) of Booneville; brothers, Bob Wright (Wanda) of Tupelo, Clois Wright (Estelle) of Booneville; sisters-in-law, Glenda Wright and Marie Wright, both of Booneville; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bertha Belue and William, Earlene Odem and Tom, Dorothy Bain and Henry Lee, and Vera Faye Wright; brothers, Curtis Wright, Hubert Wright and Edna, Leslie Wright and Betty, Bill Wright and Mae, and Jimmy Wright.
Pallbearers will be Gary Wright, Brett Godwin, Kerry Hare, and Chase Franklin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mikkilena Wright, Morgan Franklin, Karleigh Hare, Addison Wright, and Karlee Akins.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Mary Grace Brown
BOONEVILLE – Mary Grace Brown, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church Booneville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Marie Wasilewski
UNION COUNTY – Anna Marie Wasilewski, 85, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Private Family Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Wasilewski family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
George Nathan Holmes, III
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – George Nathan Holmes, III, 53, resident of Baldwyn, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Celebration of Life Service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Holmes family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Sylvia Opaline Hamilton
BELMONT – Sylvia Opaline Hamilton , 89, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
June Dearman
PONTOTOC – June Lang Dearman, 76, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She liked to travel, went to a lot of Billy Graham crusades and was an Elvis follower. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, February, 6, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors- her uncles, Leonard Dearman of Gonzales, LA and Lamar Self of Pontotoc, MS; her aunt, Julie Dearman of Pensacola, FL; and her cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: parents-Everett and Agnes Henderson Dearman; grandparents-Willie and Emma Johnson Henderson; and Glen and Odie Bell Marshall Dearman.
Pallbearers: Deacons from West Heights
Visitation: noon until service time Thursday, February 6, 2020.
John Humphrey
HUMBLE, TEXAS – John David Humphrey, Jr. was born in Corinth, MS on November 22, 1941, to John David Humphrey and Eugenia Hopper Humphrey. John was blessed with two sisters, Sara E. Biddle and Sue H. Geier. He went home to heaven from his residence in Humble, TX on January 30, 2020 after complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Sara, his second wife, Dale Humphrey, his granddaughter Haley Garlan and his grandson, Blake Richardson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Danyel Humphrey, and their children, Kaweny, Javre and Jady, of Humble, TX. He is also survived by his sister Sue, her husband Keith, their children and grandchildren and his brother-in-law, Clyde Biddle, and his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife Dale’s three children: Christi and her husband Jon Harlan and son, Christopher; Stacy and his wife Wendy McFerrin and their children Elizabeth Beavers and family along with Mac and Ally; and Sonya and her husband, Pat Richardson and their children, Carter and Emily as well as great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
John served as a minister in the United Methodist Church in north Mississippi for many years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and Chaplain in the U.S. Army after having lived and served all over the world. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Tupelo, MS on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4 pm followed by family visitation in the fellowship hall.
Ruth A. Boston
TUPELO – Ruth A. Boston, 78, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo. associatedfuneral.com.
Gilbert Roberson
TUPELO – Gilbert Roberson, 82, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing Rehab Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jennie Thompson Reed
WALNUT – Jennie Thompson Reed, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery – Benton County.
Helen Louise Bowles
SALTILLO – Helen Louise Bowles 89, went to her heavenly home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She retired as cafeteria manager for Tupelo Public School System and she was a 4-H leader, an avid gardener and loved flowers and taking care of her yard. She was a life member of Beech Springs Baptist Church and was loved by everyone that met her.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Dennis F. Kizzire Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery.
She is survived by (2) sons, Hugh Bowles (Shelia) of Shannon and Mickey Bowles (Jackeye) of New Albany; sister, Mildred Johnson of Verona; (6) grandchildren, Crissy Jheree Aldridge (Jeff), Lacie Bowles, Jason Bowles (Ashley), Michael Bowles II, Jordan Ryals (James) and Morgan Bowles; (6) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Craig “W.C.” Bowles; parents, Lonnie and Gladys Stanford Allred; brother, James Melvin Allred.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Barbara Graham
FULTON – Barbara Graham, 71, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 23, 1948 to the late Clinnon Johnson and the late Helen Hendrix Johnson. She was a member of Maple Springs Church of God. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Dunaway, and Bro. David Webb officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carlton Graham of Golden, 2 sons; Roger (Kelli) Graham and Tony (Genger) Graham, both of Golden, grandchildren; Tamara (Brandon) Pharr of Belmont, Mattie (Case) Haney of Belmont, Lauren Graham of Golden, and Leah Graham of Golden, great grandchildren; Trent, Peyton, and Ellie, 3 brothers; Larry (Betty) Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Ken (Cathy) Johnson, sister; Patsy Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Danny Johnson, sister in law; Janice Johnson, and brother in law; Andy Christian.
Pallbearers will be Jason Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Josh Christian, Jonathan Christian, John Graham, and Chris Johnson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Faye Gray
FULTON – Faye Gray, 77, passed away on February 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Sue Spurr
TUPELO – Mrs. Bobbie Sue Franks Spurr, age 73, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born January 11, 1947 in the Fawn Grove Community to Marvin Franks and Costell Houston Franks. She was a high school graduate and continued to study at Itawamba Community College where she earned an Associate Degree in Business. She worked many years as an Aid in Home Health Care. She greatly loved her only grandson, James, loved shopping, collecting stamps and knickknacks. She received great joy from cooking and entertaining family and friends. Bobbie was a Christian lady who enjoyed visiting many churches during her lifetime.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be at 5 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3 PM to service time.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Spurr of Pontotoc; one son, Marvin B. Thomas (Brenda) of Plantersville; stepson, Charles Spurr, Jr. of Pontotoc; 1 brother, Dale Franks (Judi) of Peppertown; 4 sisters, Jane Mask of Shannon, Marilyn Knowles of Nettleton, Carolyn Ratliff of Mantachie, and Julia Brock of Tupelo; grandson, James Thomas; special cousin, J.C. Houston and a host of other near relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, James Milton “Bonnie” Franks, Bobby H. Franks, Joel Franks, and sister, Verble Bowden.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Tupelo – Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Friday at 5 PM and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.