Rosie M. Haymore
WALNUT – Rosie M. Haymore, 61, passed away on February 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Shannon Roberson
SARASOTA, FLORIDA – Shannon Roberson, 43, passed away on February 17, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, FL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Larry Bryant
BIRMINGHAM RIDGE – Larry Ronald Bryant, 72, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Born to the late Euel Bryant and Thera Runell Burleson Bryant, he lived in Lee County all his life, first in Mooreville before moving to the Ridge in 2001. A patriotic American, he served in the U. S. Army, honorably discharging to the Mississippi National Guard where he also served for six years. Larry retired in 2000 after years in the Oil Distributorship business with his last assignment being manager of Tupelo Oil Company. A great lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed his guns, snake hunting (and killing), his animals, especially his dogs, collecting coins, arrowheads, and Indian artifacts. A Baptist, he was known by his family and friends to have a wicked and dry sense of humor which brought much laughter to all.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his son, Greg Bryant, officiating. Private burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery west of Saltillo. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. (662 840 5000)
Larry is survived by his wife; Stella Bryant of Birmingham Ridge; his mother, Runell Bryant (age 97) of Tupelo; his sons, Kenny Bryant (Rachel) of Wren, Ronnie Bryant of Lee Co., David Bryant (Cathy) of Mantachie, and Greg Bryant (Shaye) of Pontotoc; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, June Gary (Dr. Bill) of Mooreville and a brother, Lonnie Bryant (Jessie Paulette) Bryant of Slidell, La.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Euel; his sister, Tammy Bryant; and a daughter-in-law, Katherine Diane Bryant.
The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM Thursday and will be permanently archived there.
Jimmie Gamble
VASS, NORTH CAROLINA – Jimmie “Jimmy” Dale Gamble, 74, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Prentiss County on May 21, 1945, to JW and Maxine Gamble. He was a truck driver and a Mason. He enjoyed making knives, fishing, hunting and watching movies.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Gamble; two sons, Richard (Jennifer) Gamble and Jamie (Jessica) Gamble; one daughter, Cheri (Danny) Swann; seven grandchildren, Marie (Daniel) Jones, Casey Swann, Rebecca Gamble, Sarah Gamble, Jacob Gamble, Lexie Gamble and Abbie Rose Gamble; and five great-grandchildren, Sean, Roshalynn, Matthew, Aaron and Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Lisa Jones Hopkins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Lisa Jones Hopkins, 58, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the North Mississipi Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a private family service in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hopkins family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Snellings
CALHOUN CITY – Jerry Snellings, 79, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.
Jimmy V. Woodard
SALTILLO – Jimmy V. Woodard, 84, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Prentiss
BOONEVILLE – Evelyn Prentiss, 73, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodds Family Cemetery.
Luther David Ham
BALDWYN – Luther David Ham, 80, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Patricia “Pat” Morgan
JACINTO – Patricia “Pat” Morgan, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7 pm at Christ Gospel Church in Jacinto. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Horace Kennedy
TREMONT – Horace Lee Kennedy, 82, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home in Tremont. He was born February 13, 1938, in Tremont, to Pernia and Opal Harbor Kennedy. He was a 1963 graduate of Mississippi State University. He was a Veteran, serving in the Mississippi National Guard. He taught school for six years, and then worked for the garment industry, which he retired from. He lived most all his life in Tremont, and was a Baptist in belief.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Ray Stevens officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include one brother, Morris Kennedy (Judy) of Muscle Shoals, AL; one nephew, David Kennedy (Cindy) of Russellville, AL; one niece, Sara Kennedy of Muscle Shoals; one great niece, Katelyn Burrow of Huntsville; a special care-giver, Deitta Risner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.