Buster Thomas
NEW ALBANY – Buster Thomas, 81, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday February 12, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park New Albany Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
William Gault
NEW ALBANY – William Gault, 83, passed away on February 11, 2020, at at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Cecil Rodney “Butch” Collums
NEW ALBANY – Cecil Rodney “Butch” Collums , 72, passed away on February 11, 2020, at VA Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Carlisa Renay Dukes
OXFORD – Carlisa Renay Dukes, 45, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations Coldwater Branch.
James Hall
TUPELO – James Robert Hall, 85, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born in Houston, February 3, 1935, to Jerry and Gwen Riddle Hall and was a graduate of Sherman High School. On April 25, 1954, he married Peggy Davis at Brewer Baptist Church. In 1957, he answered his country’s call to arms and served in the United States Army until 1959. He went on to work for over 25 years at JESCO and later retired from Sunshine Mills after a lengthy career. Following his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and offering his time and assistance within his community. He was proud to be a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church Tupelo where he served as a Deacon and participated in several ministries and missions.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Peggy Hall of Tupelo; daughter, Gale Sides of Blue Springs; son, David Hall and his wife, Shay of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Morgan Hall of Cordova, Tennessee, Lauren Joslin and her husband, Michael of Saltillo and Trevor Sides of Blue Springs; sister, Jerylene White of Aberdeen; and sister-in-law, Leona Hall of Los Angeles, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Grady Hall; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Ray Davis and; son in law, Tim Sides.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church Tupelo with Rev. Matt Powell and Bro. Keith Wiseman officiating. A private burial will follow in Brewer Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Robert Allen Godfrey, Mike Coutoumanos, Hugh Holcomb, Alfred Tate, Paul Poland, Jack McFerrin, Kenny Rakestraw and Bro. Johnny Rakestraw.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike McCord, Clarence Tidwell, Evans Whittle and fellow members of Dr. Moore’s Sunday School class.
Memorials may be made to Haiti Well Digging Project at Global Outreach, P.O. Box One, Tupelo, MS 38802 or the Missions Committee at First Baptist Church Tupelo, 300 Church St., Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elbert Horton
MYRTLE – Elbert Horton, 81, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 5 P.M. until 8 P. M. and on Thursday, 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Faith In Christ Cemetery.
Steve Cantrell
HOPEWELL KEYS COMMUNITY – Mr. Steve Allen Cantrell, age 56, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on July 24, 1963 to Billy Cantrell and Virginia Dickson Cantrell. Steve was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. He was employed at the Tupelo Country Club for many years. He enjoyed going to the casino with special friends from Nashville, TN, Eleanor Whitworth and spending time with family.
Steve is survived by his mother, Virginia Cantrell; one brother, Larry Cantrell (Donna); two sisters, Barbara Sisk (Sam) and Dawn Enis; special niece Amy Burdine and special nephew, Michael Loague. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Cantrell; sister, Carol Timms, and niece Brenda Carter.
A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be held at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements.
Christine Duck Calmes
TUPELO – Christine Duck Calmes, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in TUPELO. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Springhill M.B. Church at 11:00. Visitation will be on on Friday, February 14, 2020 5:00 until 7:00 at in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary . Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park.
Katherine Bishop Grose
NEW ALBANY – Katherine Bishop Grose, 85, passed away on February 11, 2020, at Union County Rehab in New Albany, Ms. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo associatedfuneral.com.
Lottie Morgan
WATER VALLEY – Lottie Morgan, 64, passed away on February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in OXFORD. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity – Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Baby Girl Callihan
BALDWYN – Baby Girl Callihan, 0 , passed away on February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Billy Sharp
BOONEVILLE – Billy Gene Sharp, 80, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home. He was born May 17, 1939, to Bro. W.E. and Liddie Sharp. He graduated from Booneville High School. As a teenager, he worked for Walden’s Supermarket, he worked for Turner Dairy delivering milk for 36 years, and became known as “the milk man”, after retiring he worked for Piggly Wiggly. He was a member of Paul’s Chapel Church. He enjoyed horses, gardening, being around and talking with people, and never got tired of his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Paul’s Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Ara Sharp; two daughters, Auna Morgan and Ragan (Chris) Davis; one brother, Benny (Yvonne) Sharp; one sister, Betty (Carroll) Parks; four grandchildren, Dyllan Morgan, Cameron Davis, Price Davis and Sage Davis; and two great-granddaughters, Oakley Morgan and River Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Joe Morgan and one nephew, Shane Parks.
Pallbearers are Cameron Davis, Rick Downs, Levi Downs, Kimble Crawford, Tony Christian and Zak Yarbrough.
Honorary pallbearers are Leland Barnett, Gene Wilkins, Jimmy Moore, Jack Downs and Larry Dunahoo.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
