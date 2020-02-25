Wilburn Smith
BOONEVILLE – Wilburn Eugene Smith, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born December 18, 1956, to Elbert Eugene and Mary Sue Smith. He was a member of Forked Oak Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne. He did plumbing and electrical work. He enjoyed watching TV.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Morgan and Bro. Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Eugene Smith; two daughters, Andreanna Ragin and Asia Ragin; two brothers, Danny (Janet) Smith and Marty Smith; one sister, Janet Rowland; very special friend, Diane Lowery and her children, Niesha Lowery and Rockelle Lowery; and the mother of his children, Pattie Ragin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers are Malcolm McGee, Bruce Baggett, Wyatt Kennedy and Jerry McGee.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Larry Gene Bridges
BALDWYN – Larry Gene Bridges, 62, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at NMMC. He retired from Stone Container after 30 plus years and he enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, singing and spending time with friends.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ray Guin and Cecil Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in the Hills Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Jason Bridges (Amanda) of Mantachie and Josh Bridges (Hannah) of Kirkville; daughter, Courtney Mills (BJ) of Mantachie; brother, Thomas Bridges (Jackie) of Kirkville; brother-in-law, Robert Ray; three grandsons, Zack Mills, Cory Mills and Riley Bridges; granddaughter, Darcy Bridges; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward “J.E.” and Ruby Evelyn Mabry Bridges; sister, Shirley Ray.
Pallbearers will be Rick Owens, George Kidwell, Donnie Abbott, William Abbott, Bub Reese, Ray Austin and Bubba Gray.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Deborah Voyles
TUPELO – Deborah Voyles, 60, died on February 25, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Stephen “Red” Boyd
FULTON – Stephen “Red” Boyd, 90, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Hospital in Amory. He was born September 24, 1929 to the late John Andrew Boyd and the late Ila Cornelia Murphy Boyd in Itawamba County. Stephen was a graduate of Mississippi State University and retired from Mississippi Department of Transportation after many years of service. He was veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves where he served in WWII and the Korean conflict. He was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church for 50+ years and was a current member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. Stephen was married to his late wife, Shirley Boyd for 55 years before her death in 2005.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Nelda Boyd of Fulton, son, Ricky (Judy) Boyd of Tupelo, three daughters; Stephanie (Jerry) Senter of Memphis, TN, Sheila (Sammy) Atkins of Amory, Leah (Stan) Rose of Columbus, and a step son; Trent (Renae) Bennett of Fulton, grandchildren; Kyle Boyd, Courtney (Dr. Kevin) Stamps, John (Mallory) Senter, Whitney (Dr. John Russell) McPherson, Abby Atkins, Samantha Atkins, Morgan Rose, and Connor Rose, step grandchildren; Tab (Paige) Bennett, and Wendy (Justin) Stone, five great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Eugene Boyd.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Boyd, John Senter, Connor Rose, Tab Bennett, Dr. John Russell McPherson, and Dr. Kevin Stamps.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Joyce Martin
OKOLONA – Linda Joyce Martin, 76, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Lee County, MS.
Pat Whisenhunt Emanuel
AMORY – Pat Whisenhunt Emanuel, 70, passed away on February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Peggy Joan Gray
MANTACHIE – Peggy Joan Gray, 76, passed away on February 25, 2020, at her residence in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Evelyn Dobbins Keeton
WREN – Evelyn Dobbins Keeton, 93, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center, Amory, MS in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Henry C. Brevard, Jr.
TUPELO – Henry C. Brevard, Jr., 98, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3 until 5 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 2 p.m. until service time in the gathering room at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Amory Masonic Cemetery.
Sara Elaine South
TISHOMINGO – Sara Elaine South, 70, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Baldwyn, MS and worked as an accountant. She was a member of Tishomingo Baptist Church.
Services will be Thursday, February 27, 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Robbie Crane officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are two children – Kenny South (Kristi) Tishomingo, MS and Kim Brooks (Rick) DeSoto County, MS; five grandchildren – Hannah Stanley (Jacob), Noah South, Makalah Brooks, Jamie Brooks and Jordan Brooks; one great-grandchild – Maisyn Elaine Stanley and one sister – Sandi Bogardus (George).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. South, her parents, Clinton Stokes and Lora Mae Smith Roper and a brother, Danny Roper.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hutcheson, Jeremy Goss, Lane White, Seth Massey, Joseph McNatt and Lee Gresham. Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Dean, Larry Webb and Ronnie Goss.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.
Minnie C. Shelly
TUPELO – Minnie C. Shelly, 77, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 two hours prior to service at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS.
Tarrance Deon Shumpert
TUPELO – Tarrance Deon Shumpert, 24, passed away on February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Cecil Evans
VINA, ALABAMA – Cecil Evans, 80, passed away on February 25, 2020, at his residence in Vina, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Linda Jo Parrish
BYHALIA – Linda Jo Parrish, 76, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Trinity Missions in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Church of the Living Gospel in Coldwater, MS with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday from 10:00 am until service.
