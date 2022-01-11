TODAY'S OBITUARIES
-----------------------------------------
Dr. Frank Nichols
Tupelo
Private Family Services
4:00 PM Wednesday
(Live Stream @ 5:00)
Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Koehn
Okolona
11 AM Friday, 1/14/22
Okolona Mennonite Church
Church Cemetery
Visit: 5 PM-7:30 PM Thursday
at the Church
Mr. Ray Reese
Pontotoc
Private Family Services
-----------------------------------------
Wednesday
January 12, 2022
MRS. HILDA F. HOWE
Tupelo
Graveside Services
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Tupelo Memorial Park
-----------------------------------------
Ray Reese
PONTOTOC - A colorful personality, a man that would talk to a bodock post, a scratch golfer at Pontotoc Country Club and Natchez Trace Golf Club until his health failed, a man who knew how to make every day count, has finished his earthly pilgrimage. Ray Leon Reese, at age 82, met his Creator on in the 7th hour of Monday morning, January 10, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Ray was born in east Tupelo on Oct. 12, 1939 to a pioneer family. His late parents were Clyde and Lura LaFray Spencer Reese. Ray grew up in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School. A salesman at heart, Ray spent his lifetime working for Besco selling Office Supplies and later worked many years for Magnolia School Supply until retirement. It has been said that Ray was the finest #2 lead pencil salesman in these parts!! He and Paulette enjoyed working in their yard and playing with his dog, Snoozer. Ray cut a wide path in his lifetime, had lots of friends and provided honorably for his family. He will be missed
Per his request, the family has chosen to have a private family only service. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends.
Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paulette Sheffield Ball Reese of Pontotoc; his daughter, Lyn Reese of Tupelo and his granddaughter, Kaci Cates (Matt) and great grandchildren, Noah Christopher Hartigan, Mattox Reese Hartigan and Adalyn Grace Cates all of Tupelo; his bonus children, Richerria Brady (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla and Greg Ball (Lori) of Starkville; his bonus grandchildren, Nicole Lott (Daniel) of Pearl, Ms, Hannah Ball of Marietta, Ga. Nicholas Brady, Natalie Brady and Nathan Brady all of Jacksonville; his sister, Ramona O'Shields (Wayne) of Memphis; his brother, Sonny Reese (Ginger), Earl Reese of Fulton and Joe Reese (Cathy) of Eggville; a sister in law, Jo Gillespie Reese of Tupelo; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Judy Pannell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lafray, his first wife, Carrol "C. J" Adair Reese, his son, Mike Reese, a brother, Bobby Reese and his beloved dog, Snoozer.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Patrick E. Gates
WOODLAND - Patrick E. Gates, 52, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be scheduled for a later date. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 1-5:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Juanita Browning
NEW ALBANY - Juanita Browning, 76, passed away on January 9, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
Joyce Doster
AMORY - Joyce Doster, 87, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hatley Cemetery.
Shirley Owens
AMORY - Shirley Owens, 60, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5-6:45 PM.
Mable Irons Dean
SELMER, TENNESSEE - Mable Irons Dean, 92, passed away on January 11, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Linda Ivy
PONTOTOC - Linda Ivy, 61, passed away on January 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
James Alvin Owens, Jr.
BOONEVILLE - James Alvin Owens, Jr., 60, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Private graveside services will be on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on January 13, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Geneva Oliver
VINA, ALABAMA - Clarice Geneva Oliver, 83, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Services will be on Friday, January 14, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy "PIP" Pipkins
AMORY - Jimmy "PIP" Pipkins, 65, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM at First Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:30 until the service hour at 3:30 at the church. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
James Randle Taylor
UNION COUNTY - James Randle Taylor, 53, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 2 PM Thursday January 13, 2022 at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on 11 AM until time of service.
Delitha Irvin
PONTOTOC - Delitha Irvin, 57, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home (glenfieldfuneralhome.com to leave condolences). Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.
Doris Goolsby Farrow
TIPPAH COUNTY - Doris Goolsby Farrow, 94, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, January 13 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Essie D. Thomas
WEST POINT - Essie D. Thomas, 81, passed away on January 9, 2022, at NMMC in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westbrooks Funeral Home.
Jennie Beth Hodges
COLUMBUS - Jennie Beth Ray Hodges passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence in Columbus, MS on Sunday, January 9, 2022, after an extended illness of Alzheimer's disease.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Verona United Methodist Church, Verona, MS. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Jim McClurken officiating and Bro. Jeremy Funderburk assisting. Interment will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Community Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
She was born on August 31, 1933, to Lucius and Willie Mae Ray. She married Clifton Hodges on February 24, 1951. She was an active member of Verona United Methodist Church until the progression of her illness made it impossible to attend. At VUMC, she was a member of the Dorcas Circle and a charter member of the Challenger Sunday School class. She and Clifton have lived in Verona over 65 years, only moving to Columbus with their daughter when her health required it.
Beth owned and operated Hodges Child Nursery in Verona, MS for 34 years. Her daycare was the first public daycare in Verona. The children that came through the nursery remained a part of her family even after they became parents themselves. She always enjoyed their visits. She enjoyed being with her family, and joining them in the things they did. She and Clifton volunteered with the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan group as ushers at the Bancorp South Coliseum, as well as helping with fish cooking that the Civitan group cooked for. She was also an active volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program in Verona.
Beth enjoyed helping her family and friends in any way that she could. Her grandsons were both very dear to her, as were her granddaughter-in-law, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Clifton Hodges; one daughter, Debbie (Larry) Taylor; one grandson, Chris (Amanda); and two great grandchildren, Madison and Clay Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Cheryl Wayne Ray, and one grandson, Nick Taylor.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Ms. Alice Patterson (sitter), and our Legacy Hospice family - Charlene Cooke, Barbara Tallent, Keke Chandler, Karen Barrett, Wes Barrett and Rev. Tim Hudson, and all other Legacy employees that have helped her family provide care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to Verona United Methodist Church, PO Box 370, Verona, MS 38879; Meals on Wheels, c/o Methodist Senior Services, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or to the church or charity of the donor's choice.
Robert Garvin
CHARLESTON - Robert Garvin, 71, passed away on January 7, 2022, at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Elizabeth Koehn
OKOLONA - Elizabeth Jane Koehn, 96, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at Oakwood Manor in Brooksville. A funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Okolona Mennonite Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5PM- 7:30 PM Thursday and from 10 AM- Service Time Friday, all at the Church, 114 CR 157, Okolona, Mississippi 38660.
Bob Evans
GRENADA - Big Bad Bob...signing off.
On January 10, 2022, Robert Everett Evans Jr, age 81 took a detour from a planned vacation to his beloved southern escape of Key West to a more heavenly northern destination. Let's hope the stone crab and gin and tonics are abundant.
Bob was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1940 and according to his tales of personal achievement, accomplished many feats. He worked side by side with Jack Crystal at WELO Radio Station, supplied the Tupelo football team with the most perfectly chilled water during time outs and could handle a tire tool with Elvis as good as the next guy.
During the Battle of Oxford, MS, the Tupelo National Guard unit's most skilled potato peeler was called to active duty. If you had a chance to talk to Bob about this, you were engulfed in tales of escorting James Meredith to class, scary moments when they gave him live ammunition when he didn't know how to load the rifle and cold shower trucks. Although he complained about roughing it in the hills, he could sit and talk with you for hours about his claim to fame.
Back in Tupelo, Bob held the position of maintenance supervisor at the local radio station (the title he gave himself instead of "janitor") until he left for college. After a short stint at the University of Southern Mississippi, he received a free ride to Winona from his father who found out he had been present at Pat O'Briens in New Orleans more than he had been in the classroom. He was put to work at his father's radio station (WONA) as the understudy of the infamous Bob Chisolm. This was the beginning of a career as a natural salesman, political campaign guru and proclaimed professional dart thrower.
In 1978, Bob became the proud owner of his own radio station and spent the remaining years of his life dedicated to B100 and the community that it served. Grenada became his home where he raised his four children, Rett Evans (Deloris), Waring Evans, Marah Evans Bennett (Kent) and Mason Evans. They were taught from birth to appreciate the business and the people who supported it. This will surely be instilled in his grandchildren also, Grace Evans, Braxton Bennett, Audie Evans and Hayes Bennett.
If you asked Bob for his secret to long life and good looks, he would always say, "clean living, good food and great scotch." Keeping with his theme of life and value of true friendship, his wife Tammy Loden Evans and the family will honor him with a gathering at their home, in the Glenbrook Subdivision at 36 Rayanna Court, on Friday, January 14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a message from Reverend Kevin Jackson at 4:30 p.m. Condolences will be felt by shared stories of love and humor.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
