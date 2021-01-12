Leon Evans
LAMAR – Leon Evans, 67, passed away on January 12, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jerry Roberts
FULTON – Kenneth Jerry Roberts, 78, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at The Meadows. He was born June 9, 1942 to the late Kenneth Roberts and the late Annie Rae Chamblee Roberts. He retired from ICC after 15 years of service and was a member of New Home Baptist Church. Jerry enjoyed reading, and spending time with his family. Private family services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Malene Roberts of Fulton, 2 sons; Derek (Brittany) Roberts of Fulton, and Michael (Kim) Roberrts of Fulton, grandchildren; Raelyn Roberts of Fulton, Rowan Roberts of Fulton, Logan Roberts of Fulton, and Warren Roberts of GA, 2 great grandchildren; Hayden Roberts of GA, and Sophia Roberts of GA, siblings; Max (Robbie) Roberts of Hamilton, AL, Martha (Joe) Chumbley of Belmont, Judy Allen of Birmingham, AL, Johnny (Hilda) Roberts of Belmont, and Ronald (Donna) Roberts of Fulton, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Annie Rae Roberts, a infant son; Jeffery Roberts, and brother in law, Clayton Allen. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Austin Edmonds
FULTON – Austin Edmonds, 19, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 5, 2001 to Jermiah Edmonds and Leslie Jenkins in Cleveland, MS. He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. Austin enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing football, riding 4 wheelers and playing his PlayStation with his friends. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. There will be no public funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his father; Jermiah Edmonds of Pontotoc, mother; Leslie (Mark Thompson) Jenkins of Merigold, MS, 1 sister; Olivia Edmonds of Merigold, MS, grandparents; Donna (Billy) Jenkins of Fulton, Carolyn Sellars of Booneville, John (Donna) Thompson of Leland, MS, and Jackie (Tammy) Edmonds of Yazoo City, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Verline Agnew
BOONEVILLE – Verline Agnew, 69, passed away on January 11, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Johnnie Wayne Moore
AMORY – Johnnie Wayne Moore, 67, passed away Monday, January 9, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial NMMC- in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1 PM at United Memorial Gardens -Hutty Dr -Amory, MS. Visitation will be 4 – 5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Paul Hammonds
LINDALE, TEXAS – Funeral service for Paul Howard Hammonds, 80, of Lindale, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home Chapel, Grandfield, Oklahoma. Burial will be at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield, Oklahoma. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home. Paul Howard Hammonds was born to Opal and Leon Hammonds, on December 20, 1940, in Fredrick, OK. He went to be with the LORD January 7, 2021 just after his 80th birthday. Paul was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, and by his wife Beatrice Wilson Hammonds. He is survived by his three sons: Paul Michael Hammonds and his wife Eleanor of Livingston, Montana; Richard Howard Hammonds and his wife Carlene of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Robert Ray Hammonds and his wife Jenice of Lindale, Texas; 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Paul was loved by many and showed his love in return. He would do anything for anybody and was always willing to give a helping hand. He was a hard worker and taught that wonderful work ethic to his three sons and progeny.
Ernestine “Teen” Mayfield
OKOLONA – Ernestine “Teen” Mayfield, 89, died on Monday, January 11, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service. Memorials may be made to Wren Church of Christ, 30307 Old Wren Rd., Aberdeen, MS 39730, or Make-A-Wish Foundation-Mississippi, 607 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157. A full obituary will follow.
Willie C. Eubanks
HOULKA – Willie Curtis Eubanks, 81, passed away on January 2, 2021, at Diversacare in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Corine Whiteside Lockridge
SALTILLO – Ida Corine Whiteside Lockridge was born July 25, 1925, and departed from this earth on January 8, 2021, at Samaritan Gardens Assisted Living. She was the seventh child to Will and Lizzie Stone Whiteside of Saltillo, MS. Corine was a dedicated member of Popular CME Church Saltillo, MS, where she served to promote her faith and performed ministries of service including choir, usher, missionary, and kitchen help. She later retired at Purnell Pride after many years of service. Following retirement, she worked for The Kennedy family attending to their home and children (Grant Kennedy). Services will be held at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 with Rev. Kenneth Miller, officiating. Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is honored to be serving the Whiteside/Lockridge Family. Online condolence can be sent to www.grayson-porters.com. She leaves behind her oldest daughter Carolyn J. Ford (husband, Luther Wayne Ford), her surviving grandchildren, Cantrice Williams, Latonia Scott-Johnson, Archie L. Scott, Jr., Melanie Ivy, Demetric Lockridge, Tyronza Whiteside Heavens, LaShunda Traylor (in the home), Harry Hobert and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Stell Lockridge, two daughters Mattie Bridges and Ruby Bobo, one son Larry Lockridge, and one grandson Bernard Lockridge.
Ruby McGath
NETTLETON – Ruby Paulette McGath, at age 74, ended her beautiful earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator surrounded by loved ones from the comfort of her home on Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021. Ruby was born on May 19, 1946 to the late Cecil Clark and Ruby Fay Hood Clark. She was a member of the Professors of Jesus Name Church in Nettleton. Ruby was a God fearing, loving mother that delighted in spending time with family and friends, especially the grand and great grandchildren. Ruby loved the beauty in nature and could not wait until spring to tackle her flowerbeds. Throughout Ruby’s life she worked many years as a seamstress for Peopleloungers Furniture Manufacturing. A service celebrating the life of Ruby will be held at 1 PM today (Wednesday January 13, 2021) at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel Visitation will be 11 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. There will be no graveside service. Officiating the service will be Bro. Randy Clark ,her nephew, and Bro. John Raper. For those who wish, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 PM, where it will be archived. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Ruby is survived by her children, Mark Ritter (Melissa) of Nettleton, Greg Thasher (Heather) of Pontotoc, Deidra Cato (Kenny) of Nettleton, Sharon Hall (Jerry) of Nettleton, Melena Ritter (Clint) of Nettleton; her 6 siblings, Tony Clark (Ruth) of Pontotoc, Paul Clark of Pontotoc, Rodney Clark of Pontotoc, Terry Clark (Brenda) of Pontotoc, Lanny Clark (Pamela) of Tupelo, Peggy Reed Amory; 9 grands children, 11 great grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Clark and Ruby Fay Hood, her husband Gerald McGath; 2 brothers, Thomas Clark, Fred Clark; 1 sister Totsie Clark. Pallbearers will be Shawn Ritter, Vince Hall, John Deaton, Tucker Thrashew, Tyler Hill, Dakota Ritter. Honorary pallbearer will be Josh Lindsey.
Franklin Dewayne Spears
RIPLEY – Franklin Dewayne Spears, 58, passed away on January 11, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Marvin Davis
UNION COUNTY – Marvin Davis, 94, passed away on January 11, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Gwyndelene Davis
UNION COUNTY – Gwyndelene Davis, 92, passed away on January 9, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Albert Lewis Hill
CHARLESTON – Albert Lewis Hill, 61, passed away on January 4, 2021, at Methodist Healthcare in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Donald Wayne Barnes
TUPELO – Donald Wayne Barnes, 72, passed away on January 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Madalyn Bails
PLANTERSVILLE – Madalyn Bails, 21, passed away on January 11, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Bailey Robert Williams
CORINTH – Bailey died on January 7, 2021 at his home in Corinth, Mississippi. He was born in Corinth on July 29, 1936 to Dr. Fayette Williams and Margaret Schumpert Williams. After graduating from Corinth High School in 1955, he received his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Mississippi. In 1968, he founded Bailey Williams Insurance Agency followed by Bailey Williams Realty in 1970. He celebrated the 50 year anniversary of Bailey Williams Realty recently with family and friends and was honored by the City of Corinth Mayor and Aldermen with a key to the city for his hand in promoting Corinth for 50 years. Bailey’s real estate endeavors included the development or co-development of Creekwood, Deer Park, The Oaks, Shadowood, Cedar Creek, Dogwood Park, Pickwick Road Estates, Meadowbrook, and Beauregard Park subdivisions in Corinth and Alcorn County, as well as, Elk’s Landing, Short Coleman, and Coleman Park subdivisions, and Lakecrest Condos in Tishomingo County. He was also heavily involved in the reinvestment efforts of downtown Corinth’s business district. Bailey was a true gentleman and never met a stranger. His absence will be felt by all who knew him. He had a deep love for Corinth and always said he felt bad for people who didn’t get to experience life in Corinth. He enjoyed a life of boating including earning a US Coast Guard Captains license and was an avid Ole Miss fan. Bailey was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as Elder Emeritus. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Corinth and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He also had the pleasure of being involved with the Mississippi Association of Realtors, Pickwick Yacht Club, and Sigma Chi Fraternity to name a few. He enjoyed volunteering at the Amen Food Pantry and Lighthouse Foundation in Corinth. Bailey is survived by his wife, Gloria Dixon Williams; daughter, Melinda Roux (Jeffrey) of Memphis; son Robert Williams (Sallie Kate) of Corinth; grandchildren, Andrew, Bailey and Margaret Roux of Memphis, Mimi, Trey and Kate Walker Williams of Corinth; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dr. Fayette Creed Williams, Jr and John Burton Williams. Rev. Waring Porter and Dr. Donald Elliott will officiate the private family service on Thursday at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with interment to follow at Henry Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, extended family and friends are also invited to watch the service live via zoom on First Presbyterian Church website at www.fpccorinth.org and click the link on the left. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bailey to the Amen Food Pantry or the Lighthouse Foundation Corinth.
Joey Hutchins
ABERDEEN – Joey Hutchins, 52, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home. Born on March 8, 1968 in Monroe County, he was a son of Richard Hutchins and Dot Nolen Wagnon. Joey graduated Jumpertown High School and was married to the former Heather Bascomb. He was a member of the Crossroads Methodist Church in Jumpertown and was a 7-year veteran of the United States Army. Joey worked as a satellite installer before becoming disabled in 2009. He was a Master Mason. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Rev. Van Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Heather Bascomb Hutchins of Aberdeen; his mother, Dot Nolan Wagnon; two sons, Tyler Hutchins (Darian) of Booneville and Anthony Shattuck of Aberdeen; two brothers, David Hutchins of Aberdeen and Robert Wagnon of Texas; three sisters, Becky Coker Grant of Aberdeen, Linda Wagnon Hubbard of Houston, TX, and Melissa Hutchins Bryant of Southaven; granddaughter, Daisy Juliette Hutchins; niece, Taylor Bascomb Ely of Arab, AL; and great niece, Scarlett Jena Ely of Arab, AL. He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Hutchins and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Nolen; half brother, John Hutchins; and stepfather, Arthur Wagnon. Pallbearers will be Heath Mills, John Hall, Todd Weeks, Jamie Capps, Ernie Davis, and Rick Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be member of the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge #32. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Gerald Thompson
BOONEVILLE – Gerald Thompson, 79, passed away on January 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
