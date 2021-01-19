Pattie Moore Raimey
HOLLY SPRINGS – Pattie Moore Raimey, 66, passed away on January 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Waddell Hunt
RIPLEY – Waddell Hunt, 63, passed away on January 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Eugene ‘Cowboy’ Penson
HICKORY FLAT – Eugene ‘Cowboy’ Penson, 76, passed away on January 17, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Jimmy Dale Souter
PONTOTOC – Jimmy Dale Souter, 68, passed away on January 18, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Guy Campbell
UNION/ITAWAMBA COUNTIES – Guy Campbell, 72, resident of Fulton, passed away on January 19, 2021, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Alfred Lynn Childress
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Alfred Lynn Childress, 71, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his residence in Potts Camp. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Childress family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Martha Katherine Taylor
UNION COUNTY – Martha Katherine Taylor, 69, passed away on January 19, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mildred Hamilton
ECRU – Mildred Louise Hamilton, 79, passed away January 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. She was a retired LPN. She was a stay at home mom, former owner of a daycare, loved cooking and gardening. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, taking pictures at all family events, loved sewing and spending time with her family and church family and going to gospel singings. She was well known for sending greeting cards for all special occasions. She was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Bro. Jason Watts will officiate. Burial will be in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors- husband-Brewer Hamilton; daughter-Sherry Hattaway (Tommy); 4 granddaughters-Angela McLaughlin (Greg), Caitlin Hattaway, Diane Seigler (Rocky), Cindy Linenthal (Aaron); 3 grandsons-Kyle Parrish (Mia) , Daniel Thacker (Haley) and Brandon Thacker (Elise); 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by-daughter-Tina Marie Parrish; mother and father-Alba and Ruth Cook (of Sledge, MS); and sister-Ollie Coleman.
Pallbearers-Greg McLaughlin, Daniel Thacker, Brandon Thacker, Sam Yates, Tommy Hattaway and Kyle Parrish.
Visitation: 12-2 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 all at Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Pauline Fleming
BALDWYN – Pauline Fleming, 83, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her residence. Her hobbies included cooking, watching westerns and listening to gospel music. She treasured her times spent with family and being entertained by her twelve great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Parker’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3:00 with Bro. Kenny Fleming and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Survivors include three sons, Jerry Fleming (Monica), Don Fleming (Nancy) all of Baldwyn and Ricky Fleming (Debbie) of Mantachie; one daughter, Sherry Harkey (Mike) of Baldwyn; (7) grandchildren, Samantha Kelly (Wayne), Kayla Mitchell (Matthew), Jessica Tigner (John), Amanda Foster (Wesley, Kenny Fleming (Kerri), Jeanna Fleming, Anna Brooke Harkey and twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fay Hopkins (Bud) and Sandra Voyles (Coy) of Baldwyn; two sister-in-laws, Jean Stephens and Nora Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Kenneth Fleming; her parents, Claude and Lela Stephens; two sisters, Dorthy Kerr and Florence Robinson; five brothers, Freddie Stephens, Johnny Stephens, Nelson Stephens, Loyd Stephens and Earl Stephens.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Voyles, Darrell Hopkins, Chad Hopkins, Jackie Robinson, Eddi Stephens, Tony Stephens, Mark Stephens and David Stephens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Fleming, John Tigner, Matthew Mitchell. Wayne Kelly and Wesley Foster.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers who cared for our sweet mama; Anna Yant (RN), Mandy Williams (CNA) and Diane Williams.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 until service time at 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bro. Harold Ozbirn
FULTON – Bro. Harold Ozbirn, 68, passed away on January 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Rodney Shay Ross
AMORY – Rodney Shay Ross, 59, passed away on January 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
William Franklin Gann
HOUSTON – William Franklin Gann, 89, died Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born May 19, 1931, in Chickasaw County to Bobbie Lee and Gertrude Criddle Gann. He served in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger during the Korean War. He returned home after his overseas service and married Mable Brassfield on December 24, 1954. He was a route salesman for Tom’s Snack Foods for over 30 years. After retiring from Tom’s, he worked for Houston Country Club and Grocer’s Pride.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mable Gann; one son, Glenn Gann (Nanette) of Houston; two grandchildren, Kathryn Murff (Nathan) of Saltillo and Scott Gann (Katie) of Tupelo; four great grandchildren, Grayson Gann, Mattie Grace Murff, Mary Houston Murff, and Finley Gann; one brother, Bobby Gann (Barbara) of Starkville; two sisters in law, Sue Gann of Houlka and Monette Gann of Vardaman; one brother in law, Don McKibben of Algoma; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston with a visitation at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers are Scott Gann, Nathan Murff, Larry Gann, Lane McKibben and Andy Clark.
Honorary pallbearers are Kirkham Dendy, Billy Dendy, and his Grocer’s Pride family.
The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Elgin Erskin Thompson
UNION/BENTON COUNTY – Elgin Erskin Thompson, 81, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, January 22 at 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Benton County. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Robert Daniel
TUPELO – Robert Daniel, 75, passed away on January 19, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.