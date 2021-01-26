Richard Coleman
MANTEE – Richard Coleman, 50, passed away on January 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
James Eugene Pannell
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Eugene Pannell, 49, passed away on January 25, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Ima Gene Dyer
FULTON – Ima Gene Dyer, 75, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 31, 1945 to the late Horace Hood and the late Beatrice Guntharp Hood. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, gardening, going to Tunica and spending time with her family and friends. Ima Gene was known to be a very caring and loving caregiver to the many that she served.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday January 29, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 28 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter; Christinia Dyer of Fulton, 1 son; Wesley Shane Dyer of Fulton, and 2 sisters; Onie Rea Brazil of Fulton, and Ella Dean (Ray) Dexter of Iuka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Horace and Beatrice Hood, ex husband, Wayne Dyer, and 4 brothers; Carl Hood, J B Hood, Julian Hood, and John Hood.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
William Kelton Melton
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Kelton Melton, 83, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Thursday, January 28 at 10 AM at Oakland Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Oakland Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Melton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Cowley
SMITHVILLE – Barbara Cowley, 77, passed away on January 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Jackie F. Green
GASTON – Jackie F. Green, 67, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3:30 pm at Gaston Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gaston Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Booker
TAYLOR – Margaret Booker, 72, passed away on January 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Faye Wallace
FULTON – Willie Faye Wallace, 89, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on January 25, 2021. She was born to Willie Elvin Franks and Lydia Izola Clouse of Itawamba County on March 16, 1931. She married the love of her life Elmer Ray Wallace on June 8, 1952. Faye was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her family. Faye loved her God and was as a faithful member of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton with Bro. Michael Hutton and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Mitzie Goolsby Mathis (Sonny) of Tupelo, Don Wallace (Teresa) of Fulton, Lydia Wallace Sheffield (Bill) of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Goolsby of Tupelo, Hannah Helms (Zach) of Mooreville, Jacob Goolsby of Tupelo, Ethan Wallace of Nashville, TN, Trevor (Kelsey) of Southaven, Dylan Sheffield of Fulton, Hunter Sheffield of Fulton, Haley Floyd of Fulton; three great-grandchildren, Jonah, Isabella and Jaxon all of Mooreville; two brothers, Delbert (Louise) Franks of Columbus and Tommy Franks of Sheffield, AL; one sister, Sue Gregory of Tupelo, and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one infant daughter and one son-in-law, Tommy Goolsby.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are the founding deacons of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Fulton Free Will Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Hayden Kennedy
WHEELER – Hayden Kennedy, 86, passed away on January 26, 2021, at his home in Wheeler. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jerry Edwards
INGOMAR – Jerry Wallace Edwards, 64, went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. He was born July 27, 1956 in New Albany to the late Jack and Betty Jean Hall Edwards. He was a retired furniture factory employee, having worked at Barclay for many years, and most recently VIP.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, fishing and running. He enjoyed yardwork, especially mowing. He was a youth minister and was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He especially loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10:00a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Bro. Clyde Pound officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived his wife, Martha Jane Denton Edwards; three sons, Brad Edwards (Emily), Brandon Edwards (Jana) and Barry Edwards (Marissa); a sister, Tina Kelly (Henry); three brothers, Eddie Edwards (Wanda), Bill Edwards (Mitzi) and Terry Edwards (Brooke); and six grandchildren: Elijah Edwards, Kaily Edwards, Izzie Edwards, Harper Edwards, Emma Jane Edwards and Aiden James.
Pallbearers will be David White, Gary Cobb, Jimmy Garrett, Jimmy Yarbrough, Ed Prawl and Scottie Denton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Still and Johnny Anderson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at Ingomar Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lois Fay Crane Dunn
ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA – Lois Fay Crane Dunn, 65, passed away on January 26, 2021, at her condominium in Orange Beach. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Rita Pearson
HATLEY – Rita Pearson, 66, passed away on January 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Faye Henderson
PONTOTOC – Faye Stafford Henderson, age 83, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born March 15, 1937 to Ollivus Franklin Stafford and Ruth Dillard Stafford Tallant. Faye was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She worked in the furniture industry for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life. Faye enjoyed crafting, Gospel music and visiting the “Great Smokey Mountains”, her last visit was the fall of 2018. Many feasted on her homemade biscuits, gravy and wild game she cooked.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Campground Cemetery, with Rev. Harvey Sewell officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two children, Jackie Henderson (Gayle) and Glenda Holbrooks (Ted), both of Pontotoc, MS; two grandsons, Dr. Trevor Hampton (Penny) and their children, Rosie, Mamie and Emmie, of Water Valley, MS and Jay Hampton and Dawson of Sherman, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, William J.W. Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Lorene T. Thorn
VINA, ALABAMA – Lorene T. Thorn, 84, passed away on January 26, 2021, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Steven Whitesel
SALTILLO – Steven Whitesel, 65, passed away on January 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Clyde L. Erwin
BLUE SPRINGS – Clyde L. Erwin, 91, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Veterans’ Care Center in Oxford. He was a retired educator, avid fiddle player and a cattle farmer. Clyde was a member of the Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be held at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Clyde Mize officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by (2) daughters, Barbara Mathews of Olive Branch and Cynthia James (Harry Lee) of Canton; grandchildren, Elizabeth McMullen (Daniel) of Brandon and Lauren James of Canton; great-grandchild, James Wilder McMullen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellie Hugh Erwin and Elodie Love Erwin; eight brothers and sisters; his wife, Violet Conway Erwin.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 – 2:00 p. m. Pallbearers will be Steve Milam, Joe Milam, Allen Erwin, Daniel McMullen, and Harry Lee James. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Zaidee Walls
NEW ALBANY – Zaidee Ruth Campbell Walls, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab, where she had been a resident since December 2007.
Zaidee was born in Middleton, TN on August 28, 1929 to Muncie and Ollie Campbell. After graduating from high school, she moved to New Albany, where she met and married Benny Rex Walls.
She began her working career at Bell South Telephone Company and later with Van Atkins in New Albany where she worked in the ladies’ department until her retirement.
As a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Zaidee was lovingly referred to by many as a “powerful prayer warrior” and that, indeed, described her life! For many years she taught an adult ladies Sunday School class and was known to be extremely knowledgeable of the Bible, her most favorite book. As one individual commented, “She preached her own funeral by the life she lived.” She loved “big,” and she wanted everyone she met to know about and accept her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Zaidee was preceded in death by her parents, Muncie and Ollie Campbell, her husband Benny Rex Walls, her son, Timothy Rex Walls, and an older brother, Jimmy Campbell.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Shasta and Haley Walls, and four great grandchildren, Brylie Kate and Kaiden Timothy Jaco, and Everlee Claire and Melody Lane Blount, all of Calhoun City, MS.
A service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, January 27 at 3:00p.m. in the chapel of United Funeral Service on Hwy 15 South in New Albany. A short visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00p.m. until service time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the entire staff at New Albany Health and Rehab for the kindness and loving care given to “Miss Zaidee,” as she was so fondly called by her caregivers there. Her precious smile and sweet spirit will be greatly missed!
Because of Miss Zaidee’s belief in the power of God’s Word and preaching of it, we ask that any memorials for her be made to First Baptist Church in New Albany or to Gideons International.
The family and United Funeral Service ask that masks be worn and CDC guidelines be observed during her visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Eula Coleman
ECRU – Eula Mae Coleman, 97, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born May 9, 1923 in Etta, MS to Haywood Robbins and Minnie Ann Willard Robbins. She retired from Shella Globe Manufacturing.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and playing Rook.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jason Collins officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Coleman (Judy) of Pontotoc; three grandchildren: Mike Coleman (Dinnia), Jeff Coleman (Jennifer) and Lynn Collins (Jason), all of Pontotoc; a sister, Pat Ticer of Dallas, TX; ten great grandchildren: Chad Jones (Lollie), Nathaniel Coleman, Patrick Jones (Jasmine), Christian Coleman, Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Kallie Coleman, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Emma Collins and Olivia Collins; six great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Coleman; and a twin sister, Faye Howard.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Christian Coleman, Chad Jones, Dez Jones and Jordan Harris.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 25, 2021 from 8:30a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Treva Sheffield
MOOREVILLE – Treva Darlene Davis Sheffield, 61, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was the eldest child of Vernon Davis and Rebecca Ann Clark Davis, born on June 19, 1959 in Tupelo. In 1977, Treva graduated from Mooreville High School. She spent the majority of her career at Johnny’s Drive-In and Tin Top Grill. She was loved by everyone, and considered a blessing to anyone who met her. Often described as a compassionate and selfless person, she loved spending time with her grandchildren the most. She spent a lot of her free time traveling to the coast or watching softball games with her beloved grandchildren. She attended Genesis Church and was a devout Christian.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 40 years, Perry Sheffield of Mooreville; two children, Mikey Sheffield and his wife, Savanna of Mooreville and Jessica Sheffield of Mobile, Alabama; one sister, Theresa Snow and her husband, David of Fulton; two brothers, Terry Davis and his wife, Sylvia of Guntown and Robby Wilson and his wife, Kim of Guntown; mother-in-law, Jimmi Mae Sheffield of Skyline; special friends, Belinda Capps and her husband, Ralph and Leigh Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Davis and Rebecca Wilson; children, Perry Sheffield, Jr., Tracie Nicole Steele, and Kenny Nolen Sheffield; and her father-in-law, R.N. Sheffield.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, January 28, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Justin Haynes officiating. Graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gilvo Cemetery Fund, towards Treva Sheffield’s memorial fund, in care of Joyce Lofton, 186 Road 1310, Tupelo, MS 38804.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.