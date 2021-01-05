Willie Crump, Sr.
CHARLESTON – Willie Crump Sr., 89, passed away on January 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Ruby Cook
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Ruby Cook, 82, passed away on January 4, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mother Vella M. Green
PONTOTOC – Mother Vella M. Green, 91, passed away on January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Christopher Ivy
NEW ALBANY – Christopher Ivy, 56, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mary L. Fowler
NETTLETON – Mary L. Fowler, 86, passed away on January 5, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Susan Harlow
BELDEN – Susan Harlow, 69, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Carl Isbell
OXFORD – Carl Isbell, 79, passed away on January 5, 2021, at home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Lois Miller
AMORY – Lois Miller, 90, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Gail Vance
MYRTLE – Gail Vance, 61, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday 11:00 A. M. until 1 P. M at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Herschel Christian
GRENADA – Herschel Christian, 93, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Grenada Health & Rehab in Grenada. Private graveside services were held on January 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pratt Cemetery. Burial followed at Pratt Cemetery.
Billy Sims
BOONEVILLE – Billy Perry Sims, 94, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. He was born December 13, 1926, to Jesse Leonard and Clemmie Sims. He was a farmer. He was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church, Farm Bureau, Prentiss County Soil and Water Conservation District and the VFW. He enjoyed quail hunting and fishing
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Cecil Woodruff and Bro. Earl McAnally officiating. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Sims; two sons, Perry (Judy) Sims and Kerry (Debbie) Sims; one sister, Sammie Nell Gill; one sister-in-law, Mae Sims; five grandchildren, Corey (Tamara) Sims, Jamey Sims, Jeremy Sims, Eric Sims (finance’ Meggie) and Andrew (Brooks) Sims; and three great- grandchildren, Kylie, Kelsey and Blake Sims.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, J.L. Sims, Robert Sims, Jack Sims, Joe Sims and Tommy Sims.
Pallbearers are Corey Sims, Jeremy Sims, Eric Sims, Andrew Sims, Lenny Sims and Jared Sims.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105-9959
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Christine Sutton
HAMILTON – Christine Sutton, 80, passed away on January 5, 2021, at The Windsor Nursing Center in Columbus, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Veneray Weeden
NEW ALBANY – Veneray Weeden, 86, died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. He was born August 8, 1934 in Union County to Berry and Eunice Swords Weeden. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a cattleman and was retired from the furniture business. He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be at 3:00p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Ingomar Cemetery with Bro. Chris McCluskey officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Warrene Grisham Weeden; one son, Narshal Weeden (Donna) of Etta; four sisters, Betty Lane Raines of New Albany, Sarah Carson of Memphis, Gwen Curl of Jackson, TN and Bess Beardon of Tulsa, OK; two brothers, Berry Brantley Weeden and Kereth Weeden, both of New Albany; two grandchildren, Kelsey McCluskey (Chris) and Katie McDonald (Jake) and by one great grandson, Archie McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Matt; two half-sisters and four half-brothers.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Army flag in honor of his service to his country during his graveside service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.untiedfuneralservice.com.
Dickey Maness
JUMPERTOWN – Dickey Maness, 66, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his home in Jumpertown. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Diane Bozeman Green
TUPELO – Diane Daugherty Bozeman Green passed away peacefully at 8:30 AM Friday, January 1, 2021 under the loving care of Hospice of Citrus County at the age of 83 due to complications from advanced dementia. Born December 28, 1937 to Richard C. and Blanche Powell Daugherty in Tupelo, MS, she spent her early years in Mississippi graduating high school in 1955 from Tupelo High School. She then attended MSCW in Columbus, MS. She took a job working in Washington D.C. for Congressman Thomas Abernathy of Mississippi where she met and married Edward Wayne Bozeman of Greenville, MS, on December 29, 1959. Diane and Ed lived in many places to include Washington D.C., Tupelo, Fruitland Park, FL, Franklin, TN, and eventually settling in 1972 in Leesburg, FL where they raised three children, Stuart, Camille, and Mitchell. Diane was a “True Southern Belle” and loved her work as a mother and for the Home Health agency at Leesburg Regional Medical Center where she helped with anything they asked of her.
Several years after Ed’s passing in 1989, she met Gerry A. Green whom she married in October 1996 and moved to Homosassa, FL where she lived the rest of her days loving the “River Life.” She continued working part-time for LRMC as well as volunteering at the Hospice Gift Shop in Homosassa until she was forced to retire after being diagnosed with dementia. She loved Gerry deeply, referring to him as “My Damn Yankee Husband” in her Southern charmed way with Gerry staying by her side throughout her fight with dementia. She leaves behind a multitude of friends and family who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly until we meet again in the kingdom of heaven. She was preceded in death by numerous relatives and friends from all over the Great State of Mississippi and Florida who are there to greet her.
She is survived her husband, Gerry A. Green of Homosassa, and step-son Todd and his wife Sharon Green and their son Ben and daughter Jacqui; Diane’s brother Richard “Roly” and wife Brenda Daugherty of Evergreen, MS; Diane and Ed’s children Stuart and wife Trudy Bozeman of Homosassa, FL; daughter Camille Bozeman Patrick of Tennessee; Mitchell and wife Heather Bozeman of Mt. Dora, Fl; Diane’s grandchildren Cassie Bozeman of NYC, Carly Feagans of TN, Rachel and her husband Cade Warren of Ponte Vedra FL; Mitchell and Heather’s children Connor Bozeman and Rylea Bozeman of Mt. Dora, Fl, and Carly’s son and Diane’s great grandson Tripp Feagans of TN; Diane’s cousin Raymond and wife Paulette Prescott of Magnolia MS; niece Laura Lea and husband Anthony Palmer of Woodlands, TX; 2nd cousins Tyler and Heather Adkerson and children Reese and Cora, Ryan Adkerson, Clark and wife Yanira Adkerson.
A small gathering of family and close friends will be held at a date yet to be determined in Homosassa, FL. Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, FL is handling the arrangements and her ashes will be split with one placed beside her first husband Ed under the Big Oak Tree at their longtime church home St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg, and the other spread on the waters of the Homosassa River so she can be close to Gerry who she loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi, 855 South Pear Orchard Rd., Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157, or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Michael Roy “Mike” Cunningham
NEW SITE – Mike Cunningham, 63, was passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood, MS. He was born January 13, 1957 to the late Qthol and Winna Ree Cunningham. He enjoyed Civil War relic hunting, seeing his family and having his morning coffee with his precious dog, Katie.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 am at Allen Line Cemetery in Burton, MS with Bro. Gary Kennedy and Bro. Tom Wiggington officiating.
Mike is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tammy Cunningham of New Site; his son, David Cunningham (Chelsey) of New Site; his daughters, Stacy Gann (Michael) of New Site and Jessie Bivens (Kenny) of Bells, TN; his step-daughter, Angie Hutchens; his special brother, Ronnie Cunningham (Marilyn) of New Site; his grandchildren, Hannah Lee (Anthony), Kaitlyn Davin (Zacharie), Sloan Gann, Logan Gann, Charley Beth Cunningham, Mia-Kate Cunningham, Mara Kate Reeves, Marshall Reeves, Matt Taylor, Marcus Taylor, Mikayla Hutchens and Austin McVey and a host of great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Qthol and Winna Ree Cunningham; his niece, Kim Cunningham; his step-daughter, Amanda Hutchens McVey and his great-granddaughter, Kinsley Grace Lee.
Pallbearers are Marshall Reeves, Logan Gann, Justin McKinney, Michael Gann, Kenny Bivens and Austin McVey.
Honorary pallbearers are Tristate Coin & Relic Hunters Club.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Larry McNeese
SMITHVILLE – Larry McNeese, 73, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center- Hamilton in Hamilton, Alabama. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2 PM at Camp Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 7 from 5-7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Cemetery.
Marie Conlee
SALTILLO – Marie Conlee, 89, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Joseph Barrett
SALTILLO – Joseph Barrett, 83, passed away on January 5, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Debra Whittaker
TIPPAH COUNTY -Debra Whittaker, 69, passed away on January 05, 2021, at Diversicare in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Whittaker family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gary Willis
TUPELO – Gary Willis, 59, passed away on January 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Joe Murray Allen
BALDWYN – Joe Murray “Poppy” Allen, 73, passed away on January 1, 2021 in Destin Florida. He cherished and treasured his wife of 52 years. He was always proud of his family and loved spending as much time as possible all together with them. He enjoyed daily visits and conversations with his brother. He served in the U. S. Air Force as Staff Sgt. from 1968 – 1972. He worked for Sears for 40 plus years and loved talking with everyone; he never met a stranger. He loved his sports teams, MS State, St. Louis Cardinals and especially his Bearcats. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Private family services will be held at a later date at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Bro. Ed Earnest officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Nelta Hicks Allen; daughter, Melissa Allen; sons, Dru (Amanda) Allen and Neal (Jana) Allen; brother, Billy (Beth) Allen; grandchildren, Grady, Isaac, Leighanna, Baker, Myles; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Eula Morgan Allen.
Pallbearers will be his nephews. Wayne Bretherick, Bert Bretherick, Jason Hicks, Greg Williams, Tommy Tallent, Scott Birk, Trey Humphreys and Kebo Wallis.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Baldwyn Bearcat football alumni fund in his memory because of his lifelong love of Bearcat football and his family involvement (both his sons coaching and grandsons playing).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jacqueline Witherspoon
TUPELO – Jacqueline Witherspoon, 66, passed away on January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Bill Gibson
SHANNON – William Clifton Johnson, Jr., also known as “Bill” and “Ribeye” passed away early Christmas morning at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Bill was born September 9, 1954 to Ivadeen Smith Gibson and William Clifton “Billy” Gibson, Sr. Bill attended school in Baldwyn, MS and he worked hard as a truck driver for many years. He was most recently employed by Andy Hodges trucking and Bill was a faithful and active member of Antioch Church of Christ.
A family graveside service will be held at Anticoch Church of Christ Cemetery on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Minister Ray Kennedy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his brother, David Gibson (Beverly) of Guntown; sister, Pam Barnett of Guntown; nephews, Michael Gibson, Cliff Barnett and Michael Barnett; niece, Michelle Gibson Roberson; uncle, Carlos “Gent” Smith; host of cousins and other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gibson, Rickey Roberson, Roy Michael Barnett, Cliff Barnett and Chip Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James “Tommy” White
ABERDEEN – James “Tommy” White passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a deacon at Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen and was a member of American Legion Post 1776. He enjoyed classic cars and old tractors.
Private services will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Camp Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Creek Cemetery.
Tommy is survived by his brothers, George White (Elaine) of Blue Springs and Charles White (Betty) of Blue Springs; his sister, Martha Bailey of Blue Springs; his special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Coy Flynn and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lusk and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews and great great-nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Howell White; his parents, Rufus and Omie White; his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Laney and his brother, John Edward White.
Pallbearers are; Calvin, Matthew, Joshua, Todd, Drew, Steve, Blake and Kyle White & Lee and Pickett Lusk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Judith McCraw
UNION COUNTY – Judith McCraw, 57, passed away on January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
