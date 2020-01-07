Geraldine Good
MANTACHIE – Geraldine Good, 80, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery. A full obit will appear in the Thursday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Kathryn Warrington
BRUCE – Kathryn Warrington, 71, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Her residence in Hernando, MS. Services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church.
Betty J. O’Neal
PLANTERSVILLE – Betty Jane Mattis O’Neal, 71, died at her residence in Plantersville after a brief battle with lung cancer. Betty was born in Chicago, IL on March 18, 1948 to the late Louis and Effie Mae Mattis. She grew up there and married Charles Keith O’Neal on October 3, 1965 after his return from military service. Betty and Charles had three children and lived in Illinois, Ohio, and moved to the Tupelo area 19 years ago. A Baptist, Betty spent her working life in the clothing manufacturing industry where she was a material cutter. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
A celebration of her life will take place at 6 PM Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral. Visitation will be from 4PM-service time on Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Interment will be in Indiana. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. (662 840 5000).
Betty is survived by her husband, Charles K. O’Neal, of Plantersville; her daughters, Kelly O’Neal and Laura O’Neal Berry (Danno), both of Elkhart, Indiana; her son, Charles K. “Chuck” O’Neal, Jr. and wife Stacy of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as her half brothers and sisters, and her in-laws on the O’Neal side. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Hazel Jeanette Smith
TUPELO – Hazel Jeanette Smith, 82, died Friday January 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 13, 1937 to Rex Vernon Stanford and Mary Louise Hall Stanford.
Jeanette, spent most of her working years doing assembly work for Rockwell Manufacturing. She was a stout member of Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church. Jeanette loved fishing, the outdoors and was an avid reader. Most importantly, she always had a smile on her face and adored her family, specifically her grandkids and great grandkids.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Friday January 10, 2020 at 6pm at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Visitation will be 4pm to service time only Friday.
Jeanette is survived by: her daughter, Myra Killough of Tupelo; her sister Lynda Johnson of Tupelo; her grandkids Joshua Killough(Amy) of Richland, NC and Matthew Killough of Tupelo and her great grandkids Jessica and Karleigh Killough. She is preceded by her parents, her husband Ernest J. Smith and her brothers, Johnny and James Stanford.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfunrealdirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 6 PM, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Ellerick Pierce
BOONEVILLE – Ellerick Pierce, 47, passed away on January 5, 2020, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Lois Scott
GUNTOWN – Lois Scott, 45, passed away on January 2, 2020 at her home. She was a member of North Star Church in Saltillo.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating.
She is survived by her spouse, Cynthia Scott of Guntown; her mother, Sharon Cox Turner; (2) step-daughters, Amanda Farrar of Utah and Divina Hoskins of Saltillo; step-son, Michael Rhea of Mooreville; brother, George Michael Turner of Ohio; (5) grandchildren, Ella Rhea, Gary Edwards, Peyton Pitts, Wyatt Thompson and Eliza Farrar.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Turner.
Visitation will be Thursday evening one hour prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Baker
TUPELO – Kenneth N. Baker of Naples, Florida, formerly of Tupelo, Mississippi died December 31, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born July 16, 1928 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Hibbert and Marie Baker. Ken was a member of the North Naples Methodist Church. He earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and upon graduation attended the Navy Officer School in Newport, Rhode Island. He was selected to attend the Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, California for training as an Aerologist. He spent the next three years as a hurricane forecaster at the Fleet Weather Station in Miami, Florida and returned to Mt. Vernon as a Manufacturing Manager for the Cooper-Bessemer Company, working in Mt. Vernon and Grove City, Pennsylvania. In 1973, he joined Day-Brite Lighting, a division of Emerson Electric in Tupelo, Mississippi where he retired in 1988. After spending many winter months at St. Pete Beach, Florida, it was decided to make a permanent move to Naples, Florida.
He is survived by his wife Susan B. Baker of Naples, Florida and three sons; Kenneth N. Baker, Jr. (Karen) of East Hampton, Connecticut, Steven L. Baker (Lisa) of Carmel, Indiana, and Marc R. Baker of Cicero, Indiana. Also surviving Ken is his step-daughter Lisa Shulenberger (Jimmy) of Bonita Beach, Florida and six grandchildren. Preceding in death is his first wife Rosalie R. Baker of Tupelo, MS and his sister Wanda Topp of Mt Vernon, OH. His main hobbies were woodworking as well as designing, contracting and building homes for his family. Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Naples.
Jacqueline Smith
PLANTERSVILLE – Jacqueline Harris Smith, 94, died Monday, January 6, 2020 while at the Hospice Unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Jackson, MS on Dec. 3, 1925, the only child of Lafayette and Mamie Rogers Harris, but returned to her parents’ native Plantersville at age 5 where she lived the rest of her life. She worked many years as a drug store clerk, first for East Heights Pharmacy and at retirement, for Walgreen’s in Tupelo. Jackie loved her native Plantersville, cross stitching and being a housewife and homemaker in the home she inherited from her parents. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Plantersville.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Plantersville with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time at the Church.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Denise Rollins of Mantachie, and Sharon Hooker (Will) of Gastonia, NC; three grandchildren, Jana Kohlmeyer, Shenna Kohlmeyer, and Crystal Gladden; a great grandson, Jared; and her first cousin, Carl B. Harris (Mauvolene). She was preceded in death by her parents, Lafayette and Mamie Harris; husband, George Smith in 1964; her daughter, Georgiann Waggoner in 2019; and a grandson, David Gladden.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Plantersville, P. O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Annie Pearl Robins
TUPELO – Annie Pearl Robins , 93, passed away on January 7, 2020, at Traceway Community Center the Greenhouse in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Fletcher Huey Ward
RIPLEY – Fletcher Huey Ward, 86, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
James “Jimmy” Wilson Vaughan
SMITHVILLE – James Wilson Vaughan, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Born at home in Smithville on February 28, 1941, he was a son of Thomas Maxell and Jessmer Kennedy Vaughan.
James was born and raised in Smithville, where he attended school and began his lifelong occupation as a carpenter, but his heart will forever belong to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As an adult, he lived and raised his family in Gulfport, MS, where he was known and loved by his nickname “Sea Dog.” His passion in life was life on the coast, where he enjoyed fishing on the gulf and shrimpin’ with his friends. James bought and refurnished boats, christening them with names such as “Dixie” and “Miss Vicki” after he met his soon-to-be wife, Vicki, in Biloxi. He married Vicki in May of 1988. They eventually moved back to Smithville, MS and became faithful members of Trace Road Baptist Church in Amory. James was also a long-time member of the Smithville Masonic Lodge.
A hard worker and talented carpenter, James was always proud of his work on the Amory Lock and Dam as well as the Bay Springs Lock and Dam, when he worked for Al Johnson Construction Company. He also helped build the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, MS, along the banks of the Pearl River.
More than anything else, however, James loved his family and cultivated many strong friendships over the course of his life. He was a caring, straight-forward man who was blunt and honest when he needed to be. He loved fishing and hunting, and he called the Mississippi Coast his home. His family and friends have countless memories with James which will be treasured for the years to come. For now, James is in his heavenly home, awaiting the arrival of his loved ones some day.
James is survived by his wife, Vicki Vaughan, of Smithville; sons, Marty Vaughan (Sandra), Winfield, AL, James Alan Vaughan (Belinda), Atlanta, GA, Kenneth Thornton Vaughan, Metairie, LA; step-son, Bo Donovan, Simpkins, Atlanta, GA; numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Jessmer Marcell Kennedy Vaughan; brother, Thomas Wayne Vaughan (Ella Mae), Detroit, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Thompson Vaughan, of Gulfport, MS; and step-daughter, Dawn Michelle Simpkins.
A family gathering will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will include Leon Nelson, of Wiggins, MS, Dan Chism, Amory, Mickey Cox, Amory, Lee Wright, Smithville, and the late Ken Mason.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Marguerite Miller Holland
SHANNON – Marguerite Miller Holland, 75, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove M. B. Church, Shannon. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3-5 p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Linda Helen Newby Vance
UNION COUNTY – Linda Helen Newby Vance, 71, resident of Myrtle, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 11 at 2 PM at Antioch Baptist Church near Rienzi. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Antioch Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Mrs. Vance’s family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Richard Smith
TUPELO – Richard Smith, 79, passed away on January 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Ella Mae Sanders
HODGES, ALABAMA – Ella Mae Sanders, 76, passed away on January 7, 2020, at her residence in Hodges, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Betty Johnson
FULTON – Betty Steele Johnson, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1937 to the late John Thomas Steele and the late Rutha Ammons Steele in Itawamba County. She retired from nursing after many years of service. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed nursing, fishing, cooking, gardening, and most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with teh arrangements.
She is survived by her son; Terry (Kristie) Johnson of Fulton, 4 daughters; Teresa (Terry) Fortune of Fulton, Donna Whitten of Fulton, Rhonda Johnson of Vernon, AL, and Kim (Don) Wilson of Fulton, grandchildren; Dustin (Brenteney) Fortune, Matthew (Carol Ann) Fortune, Jennifer (Chris) Terry, Nicole Duke, Eric (Heather) Wilson, Summer (Hobie Kemp) Wilemon, Lacey (Kyle) Underwood, Stacey (Chandler) Crawford, Austin (Chelsea) Johnson, Lindsay (Cory Tutor) Armstrong, Jacob Armstrong, and J.T. Johnson, great grandchildren; A.J., Brayden, Peyton, Kinleigh, Ellie Ann, Lanie, Whitley, Shaylen, Austin, Addiston, Marli Kate, Jaylee, Emma, Preston, Avery, Lexie, Jade, Kyler, Kensley, Brantley, and Masen and a sister; Pearl Rogers of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson, her parents, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Joe Eastman
SAREPTA – Joe Eastman, 76, passed away January 6, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a retired truck driver for Carroll Company. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, friends, animals, drinking coffee and telling jokes. He was an active member of Sarepta Baptist Church. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Services will be at 1:00pm Thursday, January, 9, 2020, at Sarepta Baptist Church. Bro. Jerry Smith will officiate. Burial will be in the Sarepta Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors: wife-Shirley Eastman; Children-Joe Eastman, Jr, David (Angie) Eastman, Deb Eastman, Tammy (Joey) Swords, Rocky (Tracey) Hyland, Michael (Cyndi) Hyland and Dana (Shaun) Carter; sisters-Nancy Eaton, Addie Rose (Danny Rae) Clifton and Myra Sue (Roy Gene) Brooks; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: mother-Mildred Lantrip Eastman; father-Carl Samuel Eastman, Sr.; brothers-Glenn Eastman and Carl Samuel Eastman, Jr.; sister-Carlene Crump.
visitation: 10:00 am until service time Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Milton Ware
CORINTH – Milton Ware, 72, passed away on January 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr.
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr., 52, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, January 9 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Private burial will follow. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jimbo’s family at www.nafuneralsandcremation.com (662)539-7000.
Pauline Culver Russom
WATERFORD – Pauline Culver Russom, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 10:00 am until service.
Valsie Heavener Muse
TIPPAH COUNTY – Valsie Heavener Muse, 92, passed away on January 7, 2020, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Patricia Long
CORINTH – Patricia Long, 70, passed away on January 7, 2020, at Whitfield Nursing Home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
T.J. Bowker
MOOREVILLE – T.J. Bowker, 40, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his workshop in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at NorthStar Church in Saltillo. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Earl Burrow
TUPELO – Earl Ray Burrow, 80, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Veteran’s Home in Oxford. He was born November 14, 1939 in Hamilton, AL to William Leon and Madie Bell Burrow. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force for over 26 years. He served during the Vietnam War and earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Good Conduct Medal w/70LC’s, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/40LC’s, the Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, the Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon w/20LC’s, the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon w/50LC’s’, the Marksmanship Ribbon, the Air Force Training RBN Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He enjoyed watching Westerns, listening to old country music and the Dallas Cowboys.
Services will be 11 AM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wexford Parmer officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tina B. Copeland (Charles) of Saltillo and Lynda Boyten (Ray) of Miami, FL; one brother, Wade Burrow (Jan) of Avondale, AR; one sister-in law, Louise Burrow; four grandchildren, Brandy Colburn (Brian), Amber Kerby, Madison Copeland and Ethan Copeland; two great-grandchildren, Kadence Loyd and Kinley Powers.
He was preceded in death by his father William Burrow; his mother and step-father, Madie and Jake Carroll; his wife, Patricia Burrow; a brother James Truett Burrow and his great-grandson, River Ray Smith.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 Thursday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
