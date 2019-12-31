Ray Miller
VERONA – Ray Miller, 62, passed away on December 31, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Nancy Hall
BRUCE – Nancy Hall, 71, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, January 3, 2010 at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. Burial will follow at Zion Springs.
Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop
TIPPAH COUNTY – Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop, 59, resident of Walnut and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth following an extended illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Waldrop will be at 1 PM Wednesday, January 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Porterfield and Bro. Jeremy Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery near Walnut.
Mrs. Waldrop was born September 3, 1960 in Grand Junction, TN, the daughter of the late Waldon and Doralee Hopkins Whitehead. She received her education in the Benton County Public School System and was employed by The Wal-Mart Corporation and the manufacturing industry for much of her life. On February 16, 1990 she married her devoted husband of 29 years, Wendell Waldrop who survives.
Mrs. Waldrop was a dedicated member of Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley as long as health permitted. Family activities, grandchildren and traveling were pleasures she enjoyed.
Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to her husband, memories will be shared by her children, Amy Crawford (Bradley) of Chalybeate and Michael Edward Crum of Selmer, TN, four sisters, Bonnie McAlpin (Tim) of Grand Junction, TN, Brenda Burnett , Sandra Mercer and Dorothy Wilbanks, all of Walnut, one brother, James Whitehead (Zina) of Falkner, five grandchildren, Brodie, Macy and McKenzie Crum, Haley and Calie Crawford and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Rocky Crum and a brother, Ricky Whitehead.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jimmy Mercer, Jeremy Burnett, Daniel Wilbanks, Randy Mercer, John Caldwell and Robbie Perkins.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sheila Luff
BOONEVILLE – Sheila Lynn Luff, 62, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home in Hills Chapel. She was born in Waukegan, IL, on October 13, 1957, to George Edward Reynolds and Phyllis Ann Rose. She enjoyed decorating, horseback riding, motorcycling, and gardening. She was an animal lover and operated the animal shelter in Booneville for three years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, Ms. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Larry Luff, whom she married on August 9, 2000; two sons, Chanse Rice (Kelly) of Gainesboro, TN, and Glenn Luff (Leah) of Waukegan, IL; five daughters, Jamie Calley (Jason) of Marietta, Wendi Hall of Collierville, TN, Elizabeth Dunaway (Tyler) of Sparta, TN, Danielle Luff (Adam) of Wadsworth, IL, and Heather Luff of Gurnee, IL; father, George Reynolds (Trudy) of Oxford; mother, Phyllis Bynum of Fulton; a sister, Julie White (Ron) of Jonesboro, IL; grandchildren, Kelsie Mink (Tanner), Drew Yates, Dakota Luff, Gracie Yates, Emma Lee Luff, Isabell Hall, Emily Kuhns, Jake Rice, Troy Dunaway, and Jack Rice; one great-grandchild, Briar Mink; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Reynolds and nephew, Brion Bromead.
Pallbearers will be Jason Calley, Drew Yates, Tanner Mink, Jordan Reynolds, Tyler Dunaway, and Glenn Luff.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Geraldine Burns
MADISON – Geraldine Burns, 81, passed away Sunday, December 28, 2019, at home in Madison. Services will be on January 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Baldwyn.
Patricia Ann Skelton
SENATOBIA – Patricia Ann Skelton, 76, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Senatobia Health and Rehab in Senatobia. Services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 2:00 PM until service.
Coral Mullen
TUPELO – Coral Mullen, 82, passed away on December 31, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Dennis Shumpert
NETTLETON – Dennis Shumpert, 63, passed away on December 30, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Jerri Lynn Merrell
AMORY/ABERDEEN – Jerri Lynn Merrell, 60, passed away on December 30, 2019, in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Ulas E. Adams
BOONEVILLE – Ulas E. Adams, 81, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
William “Billy” Overstreet
TUPELO – William Edgar “Billy” Overstreet, 69, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 26, 1950 to Edgar L. and Agnes O. Grantham Overstreet. He was a 1970 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Itawamba Community where he took classes in electronics and automotive body and fender. Early in life, he worked in the body shop at Dossett Big 4 and later worked on cars at both Byrds Body Shop and Ratliff’s Body shop in Baldwyn. A quiet unassuming man, Billy enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR races and going fishing. He was also a past member of the Lucky Buck Hunting Club. He attended First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his cousins, Butch Overstreet and his wife, Virgie of Greenwood, Sarah Overstreet Riley of Greenwood, Bobby Overstreet and his wife, June of Southaven, Nanci Erwin of Kimberling City, Missouri and many other cousins in the south; and special friends, Kenny and Corinne Keith of Belden and Harry and Kay Collins of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to your charity of choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Glen Smith
BOONEVILLE – Glen Smith, 85, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born July 22, 1934, to William Arnold and Ethel Smith. He owned and operated Smith Lumber Company for over 40 years and built houses in the Booneville area for over 65 years. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church and Booneville Masonic Lodge 305. He enjoyed hunting and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Carter Smith and Mr. Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo Ann Smith; two daughters, Vicki (Randy) Stutts and Cynthia (Keith) Lovell; three grandchildren, Hollie (Brad) Breedlove, David (Bruce) Stutts and Austin Lovell (fiancee, Shelby Bozek); and one great-granddaughter, Cara Leigh Breedlove.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Glenda Jo Smith; one granddaughter, Carleigh Rae Vick; his parents; one sister, Maxine Thurman; and one brother-in-law, Winfred Thurman.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Greg Pitts
FULTON – Gregory M. “Doc” Pitts, 58, gained his wings Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a gallant fight with cancer. He was born April 17, 1961, to Dewey Edward and Edith Helen Langley Pitts. He proudly served in the United States Army as a nurse and field medic. He worked as a nurse for about 15 years before becoming disabled. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of the American Legion Post 106. He enjoyed carpentry and fishing.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery near Nettleton.
He is survived by two daughters, Latisha Pitts of Pontotoc and Brittney Pitts of Shannon; his mother, Edith Pitts of Fulton; one brother, Sam Pitts of Evergreen; five sisters, Pamela Pitts Green of Peoria, AZ, Tresia Pitts Underwood of Scottsdale, AZ, Phyllis Baulch of Jackson, and Tammy Rogers and Selina Pitts Moore, both of Fulton; three grandchildren, Savannah, Katie, and Justin; two great-grandchildren; nine nephews; two nieces; his dear companion, Janice Ausborn; friend, Annette Witt; and caregiver, Traci Carnathan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Brent Pitts in 2000; his father, Dewey E. Pitts in 1977; and his niece, Brandi Lee Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bishop, Bradley Bishop, Ben Moore, and Jim Witt.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Pitts family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
