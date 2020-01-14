Mickey V. Bevill
THAXTON –Mickey V. Bevill, 66, passed away January 13, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Mickey was born December 3, 1953. He enjoyed gardening, outside activities, watching and playing sports. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family and playing with his grandsons, Abram and Roman Bevill.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Bevill; daughter, Hillary Bevill; son, Nicholas Bevill; daughter-in-law, Brittany Bevill; daughter, Kelsey Bevill; grandsons, Abram and Roman Bevill; brother, Jimmy Bevill; sister, Rickie Cheney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Violet Bevill; sister, Hilda Wilder; and brothers, Terrell and Randy Bevill.
Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Calvin Wortham. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Leslie Wilder, Chad Cheney, Wesley Heatherly, Alan Tutor, Wayne Tutor, and Wayne McGregor.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 5-8 PM and Thursday, January 16, 1 PM until service time.
Sue Wallace
FULTON – Sue Wallace, 80, passed away on January 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Elmer Hunt
IUKA – Elmer Hunt, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday January 13, 2020. He was born in Charleston, MS to the late Rube Hunt and Bessie Hunt Whitley. He was married to the love of his life, Ruth Hunt for 57 years.
He was proud to serve his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. He retired as the Department Head of the x-ray department at the Iuka North Mississippi Hospital after working in x-ray and nuclear medicine for 46 years. He loved gardening, especially tomatoes and loved to share them with everyone. He also enjoyed posing as Santa and passing out treats such as “smarties” for the children. Each Sunday you could find him in the nursery at Iuka United Methodist Church. He also spent his time volunteering in the Lion’s Club, the Gideons, and at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rube Hunt and Bessie Hunt Whitley, his sister Dell Enochs. He left behind his brothers Rube Jr, Leo Hunt and his sister Estell Harwell. He has three children; Alex Hunt (Angie),of Owens Cross Roads,AL., Felicia Dunbar (J.P.) of Rustin, LA, and Noel Hunt (Candace) of Tupelo, MS. He has many grandchildren who he loved dearly, including Trey Evans, Colt Dunbar, Traci Evans, Ainsley, Hunt, Bryce Hunt, Cameron Hunt, and Jodi Dunbar. He has one great grandchild, Ian Dunbar.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or a funeral service that you send donation to Iuka Methodist Church, St. Jude or your favorite charity.
Rickey Waldon
HOLLY SPRINGS – Rickey Waldon, 68, passed away on January 13, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Walter McCarter
UNION COUNTY — Walter McCarter, 60, passed away Friday, January 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 12 Noon in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour prior to service. New Albany invites you to share memories with the McCarter family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jerry Stevens
NETTLETON – Jerry Stevens, 72, passed away on January 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Ike Brown
TUPELO – Edward Isaac “Ike” Brown, 63, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was born August 2, 1956, in Tupelo to James Edward and Daree Mills Brown. He was raised by his stepfather, Len Dunn, after his dad died when he was an infant. He graduated from Tupelo High School. He served in the MS National Guard for 17 years. He retired from Culp Inc. after 27 years. He attended The Orchard. He enjoyed NASCAR, wheeling and dealing cars, playing poker, grilling and spending time with his family and friends.
A celebration of Life Service will be 11 AM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rickey Wages and Doug Robinson delivering a Eulogy. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Pollyanna Brown of Tupelo; two children, Kacy Howell (Rocky) of Pontotoc; Corey Brown (Kortni Lynn) of Tremont; three step children, Betsy Ivy (Tony) of Tupelo and Meg Ballard (Austin Ragon) of Oxford; Dr. John Ballard of Tupelo; two brothers, Mike Brown (Kim) of Lincoln, NE and John Dunn of Booneville; 7 grandchildren, Bo and Brody Howell, Wyatt and Willow Brown, Garrett Hagemann, Max and Macy Ivy; He is also survived by the love of his life, his rescue dog, Gus.
He was preceded in death by his dad, step-dad and mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society or MUTEH Inc.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 Wednesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
John Larry Frugé
TUPELO – John Larry Fruge left this life on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the age of 70. Larry will be remembered by his family and friends as someone who never met a stranger and always lit up a room with his stories and true love for people, driven by his desire to be more like and lead people to Christ.
Larry was born Sept. 9, 1949 in Oakdale, LA, the son of Otis Edward Fruge, Sr. and Jessie Marie McPherson. He graduated from Oakdale High School in 1968 and excelled at a number of sports. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1972 with an Engineering degree, a black belt in Isshin-ryu karate, and a soon-to-be bride. Over 48 years until his retirement in 2017, Larry served in many leadership roles in the furniture industry and Boy Scouts of America, but most valued his family and these last six years as an Elder of West Main Church of Christ the most important of his life. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy Fruge, and two sons, Parrish Fruge (Karis and grandson Eli) of Lone Tree, CO, and Andrew “Drew” Fruge (Meghan and granddaughter Parker) of Auburn, AL. Survivors also include his mother-in-law, Mary Armstrong Parker O’Neal of Tupelo, MS, and sister-in-law, C. Marilyn Parker of Raleigh, NC.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Otis, Jr., Bobby, Floyd, and Fred Fruge.
Visitation will be at West Main Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 10 AM to 1 PM with a celebration service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to West Main Church of Christ Community Outreach, 2460 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801; or Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801; or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Annie Ruth Howell White
ABERDEEN – Annie Ruth Howell White, age 90, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a sudden illness. She was born January 6, 1930, in Okolona, MS to Talbot Kyle Howell and Nina Elizabeth Jones Howell. She married Charles Levi White, Jr., on July 26, 1959, and happily lived her remaining life in Aberdeen. They had two sons, Charles Levi White, III, (devoted caretaker) of Aberdeen and Talbot (Tollie) Kyle White (Debra) of Tupelo. Two grandchildren, Bailie Allyson White and Logan Kyle White both of Tupelo.
She was a christian, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, buying Christmas presents, attending church, playing the piano and organ, and researching family ancestry. She was a historian regarding Monroe County and did research for people around the country. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Aberdeen where she taught the 5th grade Sunday school class for 50 years until she had major surgery in 2017. She wanted her students to know all 66 books of the Bible.
She graduated from Okolona High School in 1948 and received her home economics degree from Mississippi University for Women in 1952 and her master’s degree from the University of Mississippi in 1960.
She taught high school in Senith, Missouri and Hamilton, Mississippi. She obtained her real estate license working briefly for Landmark Real Estate before becoming a partner in WB Hussey Co. Gen. Mdse, Furniture and Cotton Companies at her husband’s death.
She was a charter member of the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters’ of the American Revolution formed in 1976 and a member of the Monroe County Historical Society having over 30 articles written in the Monroe County History Journal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Corrie Fanella (Nell) Howell Yount (Glen).
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Aberdeen from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am with Dale Carr and David Snyder officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be at Oddfellows Rest Cemetary in Aberdeen.
Pallbearers will be: Logan White (grandson); Robert Crosswhite, Mike Harbor, Eddie White, Steve English, Tuck Jones, Douglas Pecka, and Gaylin Gritts.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 200 College Place, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Orville Eugene “Gene” Camp
MANTACHIE — Orville Eugene “Gene” Camp, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 and Private at Stephens Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.