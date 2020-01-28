Joyce Ray Brasfield
ABERDEEN – Joyce Marie Ray Brasfield died January 27, 2020 in Florence, AL at Glenwood Center. She was born March 26, 1933 in Aberdeen, MS to Mildred Morgan Ray and John M. Ray, the third of four daughters. Joyce was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, until her health declined in 2013.
Joyce married Thomas Dane Brasfield on January 30, 1959. Their 61st anniversary would have been in three days. Joyce and Dane have one daughter, Jane Marie. Joyce is survived by her husband Dane of Aberdeen and Florence, AL, daughter Jane Tinkham, son-in law Doug Tinkham, granddaughter Cori Tinkham, grandson Owen Tinkham (all of Muscle Shoals, AL), sister Johnnie R. Rogers of Aberdeen, brother-in-law Clarence R. Brown of Aberdeen, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ruth R. Brown of Aberdeen, and Doris R. McCallum of Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 1 at 1:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS, with a service in the chapel following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Birdie Mae Rossell
BYHALIA – Birdie Mae Rossell, 84, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home in Byhalia. Services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.
Lagretta McDonald
BOONEVILLE – Lagretta McDonald, 72, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 ,at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. She was a teachers assistant for 26 years and a bus driver before retiring. She enjoyed housekeeping, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in Paul Chapels Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Clark McDonald; three daughters, Teena Herring (Darren), Anne Coats and Brandi Burcham (Shane); two sons, Lee Jones (Tracy) and Brandon McDonald(Danielle Jenkins); grandchildren, Taylor Graves (Wesley), Morgan Jones, Marianna Coats, Josie Coats, Derek Jones, Jacob Coats, Sydni Rinehart, Braham Rinehart, Parks Burcham, Brandon Jenkins, Pryce Burcham and Jaxon Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Rylan Graves and Ansley Graves;uncle, Bob Moore; host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Derek Jones, Jacob Coats, Braham Rinehart, Parks Burcham, Wesley Graves, Davy Hurt and Danny Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Winona Green Hurt.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Gene Rayford
BYHALIA – Gene Rayford, 67, passed away on January 28, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Sadie McAlister
OKOLONA – Sadie McAlister, 61, passed away on January 27, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jessie Kelly
WHEELER – Jessie Kelly, 77, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday noon – 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Floyd Roberson, Jr.
ASHLAND – Floyd Roberson, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery.
Peggy Josephine Baker Hadaway
AMORY – Peggy Josephine Baker Hadaway, 81, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPicklefuneralhome.com.
Winston “Sam” Pack, Jr.
AMORY – Winston “Sam” Pack, Jr., 54, passed away on January 25, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
James L. Malone
BLUE SPRINGS – James L. Malone, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday at 11:00 am at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 until 8 Burial will follow at McNeil Cemetery. A full obituary will run in tomorrow’s paper.
Earline Mayhew
CHARLESTON – Earline Mayhew, 78, passed away on January 27, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
James R. “J.R.” Turner
BARTLETT, TENNESSEE – James R. “J.R.” Turner, 92, passed away on January 28, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Bartlett, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Willene Nichols
BYHALIA – Willene Nichols, 83, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence in Byhalia. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Randy B. Young
TUPELO – Randy B. Young, 68, passed away on January 25, 2020. A celebration of life ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Mayfield House of God, 463 CR 681, Saltillo, MS with Eddie Shelton officiating.
Randy was born July 8, 1951. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Kilpatrick Young; daughter, Rose Marie Young; 1 sister, Hazel Robinson of Fair Oaks, California; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lila Young; his father, Kenneth Young; and twin brother Ronnie E. Young.
Sonya Lea Roser
UNION COUNTY – Sonya Lea Roser, 54, passed away on January 26, 2020 in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Christopher Keywon Hubbard
TUPELO – Christopher Keywon Hubbard, 54, passed away on January 20, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
