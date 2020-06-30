George Burch
MANTACHIE – George Henry Burch, 69, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1950, in Tupelo, to Webster and Virginia Cayson Burch. He was a 1968 graduate of Itawamba Agriculture High School and a graduate of Mississippi State University. He was self-employed as a book keeper most of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching Mississippi State baseball, playing the guitar, and spending time with his wife.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams and Dr. Kenneth Pollock officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Burch; one brother, Webby Burch (Sally) of College Grove, TN; two brothers-in-law, Herbert Carlisle of Becker and Boyd Carlisle (Lisa) of Athens, MS; four nephews, Webb Burch, Zack, Josh, and Chad Carlisle; two nieces, Rachel Burch and Angie Weaver (Troy); several great nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared with the Burch family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Birdie Jones Bafford
BLUE SPRINGS – Birdie Jones Bafford, 69, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Private services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 12:00 Noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday 10:00 – 12:00 at the funeral home. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Emmer Lee Crudup
PONTOTOC – Emmer Lee Crudup, 97, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday July 2, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Michael Morris
BALDWYN – Michael Morris, 57, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Colt Hartfield
NEW ALBANY – Colt Hartfield, 29, passed away on June 27, 2020, at at his residence in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Mrs. Butch “Ida Gilliland” Lambert
JACKSON/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Mrs. Butch “Ida Gilliland” Lambert, 94, died on June 30, 2020, at her daughter Amy’s residence in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Elnora Long
TUPELO – Elnora Long, 90, passed away on June 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Nannie Williams
BALDWYN – Nannie L. Williams, 90, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed reading her Bible and spend time outdoors and garden. She loved spending time with her family and she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, July 03, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Jason Williams, Jamie Ray Williams, Becky Williams and Joseph Williams; (5) great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Whitehead; her husband, Samuel Luther Williams; three sons, Sammy Williams, Robert Williams and Greg Williams.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Dot Wilder
PONTOTOC – Dorothy “Dot” Wilder, age 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born January 6, 1935 to Harold Prentiss and Clara Brassfield McCarver. Dot was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. She worked alongside her son Jimmy, at Wilder Fitness Equipment. Dot cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. David Hamilton officiating, burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Dixie Tutor (Mark); two sons, Jimmy Wilder and Johnny Wilder (Janet); a son-in-law, Richard Stephens; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Cox (Philip), Hannah Purdy (Johathan), Stephen Tutor (Kaela), Kasey Kidd (Caleb), Clara Wilder, John Richard Stephens and Collin Stephens; and eleven great-grandchildren, Luke, Laura and Bailey Cox; John Mark, Griffin, Molly and August Pudry; Greyson and Emily Tutor; John Mac Kidd and James Isaac Kidd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Everett Wilder and a daughter, Rosie Wilder Stephens.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Dorothy Meadows
TUPELO – Dorothy Meadows, 74, passed away on June 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Lamar Hunt
JACKSON, TENNESSEE – Lamar Hunt, 73, died unexpectedly on June 30, 2020, at his residence in Jackson, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Charles Raymond Pike
BOONEVILLE – Charles Raymond Pike, 81, passed away on June 30, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
