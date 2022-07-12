TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Otis Lee Bounds, Union County
Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., Ripley
Lee Hicks, New Albany
Earline Warren, Michie, Tennessee
Earline Warren
MICHIE, TENNESSEE - Earline Warren, 73, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Rest Cemetery (private, family only). Visitation will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel (private, family only). Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
Lee Hicks
NEW ALBANY - Lee Hicks, 75, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 7:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6:00 until 7:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home.
Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr.
RIPLEY - Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., 87, of Ripley, MS passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Sugar Land TX, he is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton. Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel, 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS, 39209, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior.
Ben was born on November 20, 1934 in Grundy, VA. to the late Wallace Compton and Corra Kiser Compton. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1954. He retired from the United States Air Force with 23 years of service. He married his first wife, Shirley Dodson Compton, they had 3 children.
Ben's passion for aviation lead him to continue his love of aircraft while teaching Aircraft Mechanics at the Technical College in Ripley, MS. This lead to settling down in Ripley, MS, where he and his wife Sandra worked with the City of Ripley to create "The Compton Center". This is a place where Seniors can go to do any type of crafts that their heart desires, from crocheting, knitting, sewing, flower arranging, ceramics and wood working, under the direction of Kim Hellums,
Besides his family he loved golf, traveling in their RV and wood working.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Theodore "Ted" Compton, Jackie "Jack" Lee Compton, sister Frieda Compton Howell and 3 infant siblings. Former wife Shirley Dodson Compton, Mother-In-Law Evelyn Thomas, brother-in-law William Dalton "Bubba" Thomas and sister-in-law Bobbie Patterson.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton, children: Lynn Adair Compton, Cyde Compton Gregersen (Martin), Benny E. Compton, Jr., Beau Reddick (Donna), Jon Reddick (Nora Lee). Grandchildren: Mischel Faltysek, Erik Gregersen (Krista), Angela Gregersen Sneed (Jackson), Hunter Reddick, Chase Reddick, Sandra Reddick Allen, Jon David Reddick. Great Grandchildren: Lane Gregersen, Kooper Faltysek, Lexie Faltysek and Elle Gregersen. Special friend Gene Pell.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church Ripley, MS, at 1:00 p.m.
Otis Lee Bounds
UNION COUNTY - On July 9, 2022, Otis Lee Bounds, 86, resident of New Albany, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Otis Lee will be 2 PM Tuesday, July 12 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM. Bro. Doc Shelton will be officiating, and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park.
Otis Lee was born November 3, 1935, in New Albany, MS, to the late Odis Samuel Bounds and Clara Hall Bounds. He attended New Albany School. He worked at Hall Neely Lumber, Laher Spring until closing and retired from New Albany City Street Department.
He married the love of his life on February 20, 1956, the late Eddie Ruth Hester Bounds. They made a home together, and planted their roots firmly in New Albany, Ms. Otis Lee was not afraid of hard work and had many second, jobs to support his family. He knew his family was a circle of strength and hard work, founded on faith, and kept by God.
A true friend to many, Otis Lee loved his family and glowed with pride talking about great-grandchildren. He loved coon hunting, fishing, working his yard, and tomatoes.
Memories will be cherished by his daughter Rebecca Lyons (Glenn) of New Albany, Two grandchildren Casey Lyons and Graham Lyons two great-grandsons Jax Gannon and Macon Lyons. A special niece Diane Stepp Mason and a large number of nephews and nieces.
He is also preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruby Cosper, Frankie White Sanders, Alceyone McNeely Bigham, Lucille Rhea, and Odis S. Bounds Jr.
The family request donations can be directed to St Jude.
