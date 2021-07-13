Andy M. Hodges
IUKA – Andy M. Hodges, 64, passed away on July 12, 2021, at his home in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Marjolaine Marie Trunec Lewis
HOUSTON – Marjolaine Marie Trunec Lewis, 90, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Floy Dyer Manor Nursing Home in Houston. Mrs. Lewis was born May 29, 1931 in Papillion, Nebraska to the late Joseph John Trunec and Ema Nebola Trunec.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years of marriage, Jack Webb Lewis of Houston; one daughter, Kitty J. Lewis of Gulf Breeze, Florida; three sons, Paul J. “P.J.” Lewis (Suzy) of Ijamsville, Maryland, Lance R. Lewis of Hereford, Arizona and Mike Lewis (Holly) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Elwain Trunec of Oceanside, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph John Trunec and Ema Nebola Trunec.

Oliver Goossen
OKOLONA – Oliver Goossen, 76, died July 12, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East, Memphis, TN, after an illness of six months. A service celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Okolona Mennonite Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM – 5:30 PM and from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM on Thursday at the church and from 9:30 AM to service time on Friday. Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. A full obituary will follow.
Vance “Gene” Lawson
BOONEVILLE – Vance “Gene” Lawson, 76, passed away on July 13, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Gayla King
BALDWYN – Gayla King, 64, passed away on July 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Curtis Hardy Moore
VARDAMAN – Curtis Hardy Moore, 81, passed away on July 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Saddie Marie Cummings Rogers
TUPELO – Saddie Marie Cummings Rogers, 81, passed away on July 12, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Evie Lou Williamson
SALTILLO – Evie Lou Matthews Williamson died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was 81. Born on June 19, 1940 in New Albany, MS to Joe Gilbert Matthews and Allie Lee Prather Matthews, she grew up in Plantersville and attended Shannon High School. She married Joe Paul Hood, who died in 1977. In 1986, she married James Williamson, who died on Sept. 9, 2012. She worked in the Bundling Department at Blue Bell for over 25 years. Evie Lou never met a stranger, was remarkably independent in thought and deed- yet was kind hearted and loved her many friends and family. She loved being loud, being the life of the party and making things happen with lightening speed. She grew up in the Plantersville Baptist Church but was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fulton at her death. Evie Lou cut a wide path, lived large every day and will long be remembered as a good wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM today (Wednesday) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am-service time. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM today at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be archived thereafter.
Evie is survived by her daughter, Teresa Webb of Plantersville; two grandchildren, David “Little David” Webb, Jr. (Amanda) of Mooreville and Cheyenna Gates of Little Rock, Ark., 5 great grandchildren; brother, James “Jiggs” Matthews (Debbie) of Plantersville, and Gary Matthews of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s, Joe Paul Hood and James Williamson, two daughters, Tammy Hood Gates and Kay Hood and two brothers, Bobby Joe Matthews and Larry Matthews.

