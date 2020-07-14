Willie Ike Harris
WATER VALLEY – Willie Ike Harris, 68, passed away on July 13, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Water Valley.
Brianna Johnson
WATER VALLEY – Brianna Johnson, 29, passed away on July 12, 2020, at her home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Jeanette Harris
WATER VALLEY – Jeanette Harris, 50, passed away on July 12, 2020, at her home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Pryor
HOLLY SPRINGS – Dorothy H. Pryor, 88, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Waterford. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery 3120 Highway 310 Waterford. Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home in charge of services.
Peggy Hatchett James
SHANNON – Peggy Hatchett James, 63, passed away on July 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Amy Montgomery
PONTOTOC – Amy Montgomery, 87, passed away on July 14, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Willard Roaton
BLUE SPRINGS – Willard Roaton, 89, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Ida Hurssey
TUPELO – Ida Hurssey, 70, passed away on July 14, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ravonell Graham
FULTON – Ravonell Collier Graham, 95, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Meadows. She was born May 3, 1925, in Itawamba County to John and Cleo Collier She was a member of Harden’s Chapel Methodist Church. She was co-owner of Graham Grocery and Graham Furniture Manufacturing Company, and later retired from VF Factory Outlet in Tupelo, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family and always put their needs above hers throughout her life. Simply put, she gave more love than possible.
Private family graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Melvin Graham (Donna) of Fulton and Janice VanAsselberg (Frank) of Tupelo; four grandsons, Jason Graham of Tupelo, Ben VanAsselberg (Nichole) of Fulton, Clint VanAsselberg (Noell) of Tremont, and Tyler Graham (Teri) of Saltillo; and five great-grandchildren, Novalee, Caroline, and Sawyer VanAsselberg, and Madison and Easton Graham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Shelby Graham; three sisters, Eulalia Trulove, Louise Stockton, and Quida Collier; and two brothers, Hollis and Willis Collier.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the administration and staff at The Meadows for the loving care and compassion offered to Ravonell. Also, the family extends heartfelt thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for their loving care.
Condolences may be shared with the Graham family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Kitty Hill Brewer
TUPELO – Kitty Hill Brewer, 88, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Mantachie, May 4, 1932 to Leonard and Lorine Cummings Hill and was a 1950 graduate of Tupelo High School. On October 3, 1959, she married William Hopkins Brewer. Kitty was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo where she was active in WMU. She was also a member of the Tupelo Woman’s Literary Club and Friends of the Lee County Library.
Survivors include her three children, Jack White Brewer of Russellville, Alabama, Emily Hill Brewer of Tupelo and Susan Rees Brewer Meredith and her husband, Mark also of Tupelo; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Rees Meredith, Kathryn Alan Meredith, Charles Aubrey Meredith all of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William Hopkins Brewer; her parents; and five siblings, Maurice Hill, Joyce Hill Young, Eileen Hill Dorroh, Frank Hill and Carolyn Hill Frazier.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Gayle Alexander officiating. A private graveside service will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157, Tupelo Regional Rehab, PO Box 1295, Tupelo, MS 38802 or your charity of choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Edith Bradley
TUPELO – Edith Bradley, 84, died on July 14, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo.
John Allen Thompson
HAMILTON, ALABAMA – John Allen Thompson, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on October 5, 1956, in Amory, he was a son of the late Billy and Aileen Aldridge Thompson.
John grew up in Amory and graduated from Hatley High School. He went to work in the furniture industry, working maintenance at both Styline Furniture and Ashley Furniture. He was a great provider for his family. John was a proud veteran and he served our country by enrolling in the Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Donna Thompson, on December 2, 1974 and together they were blessed with three children. John loved his family, was always the rock for them, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his wife. His family said the he was humble, a hard worker, and he never met a stranger.
A Christian, he was of the Assembly of God faith. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family. A mechanic minded man, he liked working on cars and mowers in his free time and tinkering with various projects. He liked to listen to Country music. John was passionate about helping the children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
John’s families and friends will miss him dearly yet as they reflect on the man he was in their life, they are thankful to God for the gift of him. The memories which were made will be cherished forever.
John is survived by his loving wife, Donna, Hamilton; daughter, Vickie Lynn Thompson, Hamilton; sons, Christopher Crenshaw, Aberdeen, Jonathan Thompson, Hamilton; grandchildren, Savanna Street, Jon Paul Watkins, Mallory Watkins, Kayla Kyle, Celeste Crenshaw, Julian Thompson, Derek Thompson, Patrick Houk, Lucas Thompson, Joey Laine, Roman Thompson; great-grandchildren, Easton Hasten, Jett, Aurie, Eli, Parker, Makenna, Waylon, Ellie Catherine, Emily, Sara, Brandon, and Cody; Sisters: Royce Johnston, Fulton, Doris Brewer, Mooreville, Wanda Blair, Smithville; Brother: Keith Thompson, Mooreville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, JR. Barnett and Toby Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Thompson and his mother, Aileen Aldridge Thompson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Camp officiating. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery, Monroe County, MS. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Thompson, Chris Crenshaw, Jon Paul Thompson, Julian Thompson, Derek Thompson, Easton Bray, and Patrick Houk. Honorary Pallbearers will be Toby Hawkins and Junior Barnett.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, from 2:00 pm until 3:45 pm at the funeral home chapel in Amory.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Clemmie Emerson Gresham
DENNIS – Clemmie Emerson Gresham, 72, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Dennis, MS. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 4 p.m. at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
James Michael Fiser
SNOW LAKE SHORES – James Michael Fiser, 67, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 5-7 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation with family.
Teresa Rasmussen
PONTOTOC – Teresa Rasmussen, 59, passed away on July 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Hattie Faye McGaha
SALTILLO – Hattie Faye McGaha, 80, passed away on July 14, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Wayne H. Parish
AMORY – Wayne H. Parish, 77, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020; 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 – 10:50 AM at at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coontail Cemetery in Wren. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Becky “Darlene” MyHand
SMITHVILLE – Becky “Darlene” MyHand, 55, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 16, 2020; 1:00 PM at Young Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM – 12:50 PM at the Smithville Free Will Baptist Church.
