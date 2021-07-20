Deborah Ann Braddock
HOLLY SPRINGS – Deborah Ann Braddock, 60, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home. Visitation in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday July 22, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Shirley M. McKinney
TUPELO – Shirley M. McKinney, 83, passed away on July 20, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Charles Blake
NETTLETON – Charles Blake, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Audrey Boudreaux-Hotard
OKOLONA – Audrey Boudreaux-Hotard, 73, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Services will be on today at 2:30 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Okolona. Visitation will be on today from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS.
Ronnie Freeman
SALEM, OREGON – Ronnie Freeman, 58, passed away on July 18, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Robert Corbell
NETTLETON – Robert Corbell, 54, passed away on July 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Michael C. Eleopoulos
TUPELO – Michael Clinton Eleopoulos, a wandering soul with a kind heart, at the age of 52, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home. Michael was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 17, 1969 to James George Eleopoulos and Margaret Faye Bonner Eleopoulos.
He is survived by his son, Michael A. Eleopoulos (Mary); mother, Margaret Thorsberg; multiple grandchildren; siblings, Jim Creel (Anita), Dimitra Eleopoulos, and George Eleopoulos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, James George Eleopoulos, Sr.; and brother, James George Eleopoulos, Jr.
A private family graveside memorial will be held in Coal City Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gloria Buie
AMORY – Gloria “Glo” Tripp Buie, 80, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born in Lawrence County, TN on October 3, 1940 to the late Jesse and Florrie Gutherie Tripp. She married William Buie on June 23, 1956. Glo was the beloved owner of the Nibble Nook Restaurant in Amory for 20 years before retiring. She was know far and wide for excellent cooking skills. She was also a faithful member of Amory Church of Christ. Glo was a sports enthusiast and loved to watch the Cubs and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Buie; daughter and son in law, Sherry and Chat Collins, Amory; grandson, Clint Collins, Memphis; great grandson, Caiden Collins, Amory; brothers, Kenneth Tripp (Faye), Nashville and Riley Ray (Carolyn), Nashville; sisters, Cathy Sims (Billy Joe) and Ellen Henderson (Lee) all of Hohenwald, TN; sisters in law Rita Rees (Mike), Mt Pleasant, TN and Pat Katz, FL; brother in law, Kenneth Buie (Cathy), Summertown, TN.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step mother, Belle Tripp; sister, Peggy; brothers, Leon Ray and Pete Ray; brothers in law, Leon and Randle Buie.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Mr. Leslie Grant and Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chat Collins, Clint Collins, Caiden Collins, Mike Rees, Jason Hazen and Blake Hazen. The family would like to thank the staff of NMMC Hospice, especially Glo’s nurse, Lamanda May.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Tate
TUPELO – Agnes Tate, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Pontotoc Heath and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E Pegues. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Cemetery.
Michael Edwin Keller
BOONEVILLE – Michael Edwin Keller, 67, passed away on July 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville as the result of an auto accident. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Stella Mae Holland
BALDWYN – Stella Mae Holland, 83, passed away on July 17, 2021, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Candace Antwine
FORT MEADE, MARYLAND – Candace Antwine, 45, passed away on July 16, 2021, at Baltimore Washington Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Grover Dwight Thomas
PONTOTOC COUNTY – Grover Dwight Thomas, 62, passed away on July 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ricky Darnell Holmes
WEST POINT – Ricky Darnell Holmes, 47, passed away on July 19, 2021, at his residence in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
