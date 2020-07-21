D’Andre L. Hughes
TUPELO – D’Andre L. Hughes, 34, passed away on July 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Lonzo ‘Sargent’ Howell
MRYTLE – Lonzo ‘Sargent’ Howell, 77, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Services will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Carolyn Roberts
BLUE SPRINGS – Lela Carolyn Roberts Roberts, 90, passed away on Monday, July 20. 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born July 23, 1929 in Union County to the late Woodie Erschell and Linda Greer Roberts. She was a homemaker and had worked at Sherman Shirt Factory. She loved attending and watching any sports in which her grandchildren or great grandchildren participated. She enjoyed coloring and Word-Find puzzles. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ellistown Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be at Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda May Roberts; a son Bennie Ray Roberts; a daughter-in-law, Jean Harper Roberts, all of Blue Springs; two sisters, Joan Roberts Fox of Sorrento, FL and Mabel Roberts Rakestraw (Benny) of New Albany; a brother, Dean Roberts (Jean) of Germantown, TN; four grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E. L. Roberts; a son, Gary Dwight Roberts; two sisters, Jean Roberts Herring and Elizabeth Roberts Clayton; and four brothers, Richard Roberts, Hoyle Roberts, Lynwood Roberts and Gerald Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Roberts, Marty Roberts, Tim Hatcher, Rusty Wilkinson, Kye Roberts, Hunter Hatcher, Josh Whitenton, Zane Wilkinson, Joel Wilkinson and Heath Wilkinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Leslie Hatcher, Natalie Hatcher, Lacretia Wilkinson, Carrie Wilkinson, Michelle Roberts, Bella Roberts, Bebe Roberts, Lauren Jane Whitenton, Eliza Whitenton and Sadie Roberts.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at Ellistown Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Ruble Sheffield
SHANNON – Ruble Sheffield, 75, died on July 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Gloria King
TUPELO – Gloria King, 52, passed away on July 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Virginia “Ginger” Berryhill
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Virginia “Ginger” Berryhill, 78, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baptist East in Memphis. Services will be on 11:30 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Byhalia. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 11 AM to service time at the church.
