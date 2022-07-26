TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Anthony Hunkapiller
BOONEVILLE - Anthony Lynn Hunkapiller, better known as "Hunky", 52, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1969, to Wayne Hunkapiller and Sue Jackson Hunkapiller. Hunky enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, weight lifting, going out to eat, watching Alabama football and NASCAR Sundays.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Hunkapiller will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. Ray Hall will be officiating. Burial will be in Sumners Chapel. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; two sons, Tony (Christopher) Hunkapiller of Booneville, and Joshua (Jennifer) Hunkapiller of Marietta; one daughter, Brittany (Brady) Brock of New Albany; his mother, Linda Hunkapiller of Marietta; grandson, Beck Brock of New Albany; granddaughter, Betsy Brock of New Albany; and uncle, Edward Jackson of Marietta.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Patrick Hunkapiller; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. S. L. Hunkapiller and his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Jackson.
Pallbearers will be William Robinson, Greg Caveness, Jamie Caveness, Zak Robinson, Bradley Robinson and Ardis Stephens. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hunkapiller, Matt Hunkapiller and Roman Hunkapiller.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Jerry Brown Ambrose
RIPLEY - On Friday evening, July 22, 2022, Jerry B. Ambrose, 81, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at his granddaughter's home in Ripley.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Ambrose will be at 11 AM Wednesday, July 27 in The Memory Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Tippah County.
Mr. Ambrose was born August 22, 1940 in Alpine, MS, the son of the late James and Lois Cleo Fryar Ambrose. He was a graduate of Ripley High School and continued his education at Mississippi State University where he earned a Baccalaureate degree in Education. An educator with the Marshall and Tippah County Public School System, Mr. Ambrose taught in various areas that included History and Driver's Education. He served as a coach, instructor for the Graduate Equivalency Degree (GED) program and retired after 30 years of service.
A Christian, Mr. Ambrose was blessed with a large loving family and will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Wednesday, July 27 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Stella Cavette Ambrose of Ripley, two daughters, Karen McCrite (Curtis) of Batesville and Marcie Brown (Mike) of Ripley, two sons, Ken Ambrose of Byhalia and Mark Mavity of Tupelo, seven grandchildren, Patty Childers (Jake), Christian Brown, Sean Ambrose (Sydnie), Heather Schellang (Mike), Ashley Ambrose, Clay and Sassy Tutor and eight great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Wray Keith Ambrose and two grandsons, Jimmy H. Brown, II and Michael K Tutor.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ambrose family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Edward Louis Luster
CORINTH - Edward Louis Luster, 66, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1:00pm at St. Luke MB Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Adam's Chapel Cemetery.
Derrick Cook
TAYLOR - Derrick Cook, 42, passed away on July 25, 2022, in Waterford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
