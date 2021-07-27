James Duggar
BLUE SPRINGS – James William “J.W.” Duggar, 96, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born January 24, 1925 to Jack Duggar and Mamie Davis Duggar. He served our country in the United States Army and was the owner of Ellistown Grocery Store. Mr. Duggar was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
A service for Mr. Duggar will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 starting at 11:30am at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Mike Powell officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am till the start of the service at 11:30 am also at United Funeral Service.
He is survived by his loving children, Susan Coker and Larry Duggar (Rhonda), ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mamie Duggar, his wife, Mamie Ruth Kerr Duggar, and two sons Steve and Andy Duggar, four sisters and three brothers.
United Funeral service will fly the US Army flag in honor of Mr. Duggar’s service to our country. United in honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservcie.com.
Gerald Lovvorn
AMORY – Gerald Lovvorn, 81, passed away on July 26, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
James Freddie Scott
BOONEVILLE – James Freddie Scott, age 78 passed away Monday July 26, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was retired from Scotts Amoco Mini-Mart. He was born in Prentiss County on September 10, 1942, to Leland Arliss Scott and Elsie Prather Scott. He enjoyed history, listening to gospel and bluegrass music and being with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p. m. Thursday at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Elaine Rowland Scott; 2 sons Christopher Scott & Kara and Patrick Scott & Jeanne; grandchildren Kalynn, Carliegh, Colton, Jacob, Sam (Emily) and Timothy Scott all of Booneville; a sister, Sue Bailey of Oakland, TN; brother Terry Scott (Ann) of Jumpertown; sister-in-law Helen Scott of Booneville; brother-in-law, Jerry Rowland (Judy) of Birmingham, AL; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews & great-great nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Reba Shook; brother Junior Scott and a brother-in-law George Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Cole, Cameron McDonald, Phil Purvis, Kenneth Scott, Greg Sparks, Kevin Rowland and Drew Rowland.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com. Ronald Eugene McLelland
UNION/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES – Ronald Eugene McLelland, 60, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home in Oxford. Services are private and will be announced by the family at a later date. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McLelland family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Ezell Wilks
HOLLY SPRINGS – Ezell Wilks, 41, passed away on July 27, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Sandra Watkins Lesure
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sandra Watkins Lesure, 53, passed away on July 27, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Lowrance Byrd
LAMAR COMMUNITY – Lowrance Byrd, 75, passed away Monday, July 27, 2021, at his residence in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday, July 29 at 11 AM at Boot Hill Family Cemetery in the Lamar Community located at 1389 Allen Corner Rd. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Byrd family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Benford Cleveland Hacker
BLOUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA – Benford Cleveland Hacker, 69, passed away on July 25, 2021, at his residence in Blountsville, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
