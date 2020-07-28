Mrs. Callie Mae Martin
TAYLOR – Mrs. Callie Mae Martin, 98, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Sardis Nursing Home in Sardis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Janie Fant
HOLLY SPRINGS – Janie Fant, 79, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 am until 10:30 am.
Robert “Bob” Lee Davis
GUNTOWN – Robert “Bob” Lee Davis, 65, was born July 5, 1955 and passed from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. Bob was born, raised and spent his entire life in Guntown, the one place he believed to be the center of the universe. Bob served his beloved hometown for 12 years as an alderman and 8 years as mayor. He drove a truck for CF for 20 years and worked for Lee County for 15 years and was an active member of Guntown Lions Club. Bob loved to hunt, fish, and cruise with his family. He loved his truck, being outdoors and spending time visiting with friends and family in his man cave. Bob spent many summers at Pickwick, pulling all the kids, friends, and family behind his boat. He taught so many people to ski and was an expert barefoot skier. Bob’s greatest love on this earth was his wife of 37 years, Kathy Davis and son Lee Davis. He made sure his nieces and nephews knew he loved them like his own children.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Green officiating.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy Coker Davis; son, Lee Davis (Samantha); grandchildren, Clay Davis, McKenna Earnest and Rissa Gunn; sister, Gail Davis Langner; brother, Chip Davis; brother-in-laws, Ronny Horton and Donny Horton (Billie); sister-in-laws, Roseanna Davis Behrman and Susan Davis; devoted family friend, Monica Barnes; nieces and nephews, Caroline Irwin Upthegrove; Davis Irwin, Deanna Davis Gable (Ike), Daniel Davis (Kellie), Brett Davis, Bailey Davis (Sara), Hunter Davis, Kelsey Roach (Spencer), Nikki Jones (Brad), Shane Horton (Ashley); host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Martha Dean Davis; brother, Dan Davis; sister-in-law, Robbi Roach; father-in-law, Roy Coker.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Polly L. “Bug” Vance
WOODLAND – Polly L. “Bug” Vance, 68, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with all safety policies implemented at Prospect M. B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Yvonne Marshall
AMORY – Yvonne Marshall, 82, passed away on July 25, 2020, at NMMC-Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Dr. John Goudelock
NEW ALBANY – Dr. John Clifton Goudelock of Myrtle passed away on July 25th due to complications related to COVID-19. He was born July 22, 1943 in Bruce, Mississippi to Dr. Leander and Burma Miller Goudelock. He graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1967. In July of 1968, he was inducted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps at the rank of Captain. Dr. Goudelock was immediately thrust into the chaos of South Vietnam where he was forced to teach himself advanced surgical techniques. Many times, his patients were young children and simple, rural farmers whose bodies had been mutilated and mangled by weapons of modern warfare and in a country where modern medicine and medical techniques simply did not exist. He used innovative procedures that allowed his patients to continue a productive life oftentimes after catastrophic bodily injuries. His primary goal was to give them the capacity to capably continue their daily lives. He returned from the war to do his surgical residency in Greenville, South Carolina and went on to continue his specialization in neurosurgery. The humanitarian calling to help mankind brought him back to Mississippi. He practiced medicine in Mississippi, Beverly Hills, California and Texas. After his retirement, to continue his passion in serving others he worked tirelessly for many years to establish at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine an endowment with the purpose of establishing a hand surgery center.
In spite of his many accomplishments, John was a man of little pretense and was not one to put on airs. Those who knew him best were familiar with his wit and downright devilish antics. Whether he was letting the dogs lick his mother’s fine china clean or putting a snakeskin under the crack beneath the door of the tenant house across the road (headed in not out by the way). His shenanigans, the likes of which will never be seen again and never be forgotten.
Unfortunately, very few people knew the soft tender-hearted side of John. He reserved his tenderness for a very select few. If you were lucky enough to find yourself within this group, you know you were blessed.
He is survived by his three children, Robert Goudelock (Khan), Laura Dunnam (Scott), and Margaret Goudelock, and his wife Mary. He was “Grandaddy” to Bryan, Miller, and Elise Dunnam, Gunner and Thien An Goudelock, and Lydia and Carys Napier. He is also survived by his sister Ann Vance and brother Jim Goudelock.
Graveside services were held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Union County. United Funeral Service is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John C. Goudelock Hand Surgery Center Endowment, University of Mississippi Foundation P.O. Box 249 38677.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jerry Hursal South
IUKA – Jerry Hursal South, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. at New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
Shirley Ann McGaha Keith
CORINTH – Shirley Ann McGaha Keith, 54, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 30, 11:00 am at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, July 29 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Herchel Eugene McClusky, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Herchel Eugene McClusky, Jr., 61, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Graveside Services will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Bluff Springs B.C. Cemetery 118-508 Bluff Springs Rd. Ashland, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
George Davis Simpson
TUPELO – George Davis Simpson, 90, died Monday, July 27, 2020. A native of Okolona, he was a prominent merchant, religious and civic leader.
The son of John Walter Simpson and Virginia Davis Simpson, he was a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, a principal musician Maroon and R.O.T.C Bands and was also an active member of the University Alumni Association.
As a member of Okolona First Baptist Church, he was Sunday School Director and teacher; and served on numerous committees. An active member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, he was a Sunday School Officer, an usher and greeter, member of Methodist Men and worked with Habitat for Humanity. His woodworking talents were used for projects requested by both churches. Numerous friends were recipients of gifts that he designed and handcrafted from native woods.
The founding proprietor of Simpson’s Department Store, he retired after more than fifty years of management. He was past president and longtime board member of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce, past president of Okolona Lions Club, and organizing member of Okolona Country Club and a member of Tupelo Rotary Club. He was a sixty year Master Mason and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served on the Board of Directors of Bank of Okolona, a board member of the Tupelo Concert Association, and as volunteer worker for the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and numerous service organizations.
A Commissioned United States Air Force Officer, Active Duty was in the Far East during the Korean Conflict followed by Reserve Services. He was a select member of Air Force tennis and golf competition teams.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Smith Simpson; and cousins, Jerry Wayne Jernigan, Janice J. Harrelson, Betty H. Milling and Shirley S. Fortenberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and cousin, Sue Ann S. Williams.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Thursday, July 30, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A stateroom service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors with Rev. Smith Lilly and Rev. Andrew Ray officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Benson, Bobby Carnathan, Jack Goodman, Ken Harrelson, Benny Huffman, Curtis Hays, Joseph Jernigan, Judson Jernigan, Ben Harrelson, Bradley Harrelson, Tom Swindle, Harold A. Turner, Earl Waddle, Chris Wilburn, Brad Crofton, Blake Williamson, Parker N. West, Claud B. Conger and Dave West.
Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bennie Sue McLaughlin
PONTOTOC – Bennie Sue McLaughlin, age 83, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born March 21, 1936 to James Sanford and Thelma Waits Graham. Bennie Sue was a member of the Sand Springs Methodist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Roger Reeder officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her three sons, Marty McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin (Karen) and Shane McLaughlin (Nicole); six grandchildren, Melissa Harrison (Jason), Lynn McLaughlin (Stormy), Penny Logan (Will), Miranda Schoggen (Phil), Lauren Ann Cobb (Seth) and Ethan McLaughlin; and six great-grandchildren, Kellen Harrison, Erin Harrison, John Thomas McLaughlin, Kara Morrison, Kallie Logan and Warren Cobb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bazel Quay McLaughlin and her sisters and brothers.
Pallbearers will be Lynn McLaughlin, Will Logan, Seth Cobb, Phil Schoggen, Jason Harrison and Kellen Harrison.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Carles Sartain
FULTON – Carles K. Sartain, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born October 3, 1939 to the late Henry Curtis Sartain and the late Thelma Lou Emerson Sartain in Alabama. Carles was a born again Christian and lead a lot of people to the Lord after sharing his testimony. He was an avid coin collector, automobile enthusiasts and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private at 1:00 pm on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Stubbs, and Bro. Charles Shell officiating. Burial will be in Shottsville Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Pauline Sartain of Fulton, 2 sons; Danny (Linda) Sartain of Mountain View, AR, and Rodney (Trish) Sartain of Glenn, MS, and 1daughter; Rhonda Sartain of Tupelo, 8 grandchildren; 4 nephews; and a sister in law, Corrine Capps of Cordova, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Curtis Sartain, and Thelma Lou Sartain, a brother; James Hollis Sartain, and a sister; Earlou Shotts.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Eugene Hill
TIPPAH COUNTY – Eugene Hill, 84, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Graveside Services will be Thursday, July 30 at 9 AM at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hill family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
