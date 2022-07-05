TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Linda Christian, Snellville, Georgia
Kay Barnes Martin, Tupelo
Phyllis "Kay" McClure Pratt, Union County
----------------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Kay Barnes Martin
TUPELO - Kay Barnes Martin, 79, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 2, 2022 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for the last year. Kay was born to the late Lawrence and Mattie Barnes in Steele, Missouri on December 31, 1942. Kay was blessed to be raised in a Christian home where her faith was firmly established. At Steele High School, she met the love of her life, Eddie Martin and they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. Kay was blessed with the gift of teaching. For over 50 years, she wrote, published and taught Bible Studies and Sunday School. She dedicated her life to the study, research and teaching of the scriptures. She was known for her dedication to prayer and was diligent and disciplined in praying for so many friends and family that she loved. Kay was a long term member of her beloved Harrisburg Baptist Church.
Kay was the current president of the Lee County Master Gardeners. She loved that role and relished her friendships there. Kay loved the MSU Bulldogs and spending time with family and friends at tailgates and ballgames. She was also known among her family and friends for her homemade meals and her love of cooking.
Aside from her faith, her family was her greatest joy in life. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mattie Barnes of Steele, Missouri.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Martin of Tupelo; her daughter Paula Prather (Kelly) of Starkville and her son Brent Martin (Meredith), also of Tupelo; her sisters, Cathryn Wilson (Harold) of Tupelo and Jean Elmore (Tom) of West Point; her grandchildren, Kaylee Ragan (Colton) of Starkville, Kam Prather of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kaleb Prather of Starkville, Case Martin of Tupelo and Josh Martin of Asbury Park, New Jersey; her great-grandchildren, Collins, Caden, Clai, and JB Ragan.
A celebration of Kay's life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804. The family is deeply grateful for the love and care provided by Sanctuary Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Phyllis "Kay" McClure Pratt
UNION COUNTY - Phyllis "Kay" McClure Pratt, 75 of New Albany, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life honoring Ms. Pratt will be from 2PM until 4PM, Wednesday, July 6 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located on the corner of West Bankhead and Hwy 30. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery in Union County.
A Christian, Ms. Pratt was born August 16, 1946, in Batesville, AR, the daughter of the late Alson and Homa Davis McClure. She received her education from the Orange, California public school system.
Known as the "leader of the pack", Ms. Pratt will be remembered for her friendly and giving personality. Her family describes her as a very vivacious woman that never met a stranger. A loving grandmother, she adored her grandchildren.
Memories continue to be shared by three daughters, Cheryl Beaty of New Albany, Tracy Long of Falkner, and Belinda Grubbs of New Albany, one sister, Jo Roberts of Anniston, AL, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Ms. Pratt was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Reba Jubert and Mary Louh McClure, one grandson, Cory King, one great granddaughter, Sailor Smith and two nephews Allan and Justin Anderson.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pratt family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, SENTER LOGO
Linda Christian
SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA - Linda Grace (Thorne) Christian, 75, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home in Georgia surrounded by her family. She was born November 17, 1946, to the late Charles Lynon Thorne and the late Juanita Grace Thorn of Evergreen. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was a retired school teacher with a heart of gold for her students. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir and directing children's choirs in several churches. Her grandkids became her greatest joy after retirement.
Linda was a 1964 graduate of Nettleton High School, going on to Itawamba Jr College and graduating in 1968 From Mississippi State. She and her husband were married on July 6, 1968 at her home church, Evergreen Baptist. They spent all the years following that in Birmingham, Alabama, Orlando, Florida and Atlanta.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday July 8 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Christian of Snellville, Georgia; her son, Brad Christian (Suzanne) of Marietta, Georgia; her daughter, Heather Dodd (Jason) of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Ansley and Dylan Dodd of Cumming, Georgia, Annalee and Lucy Christian of Tupelo and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lynon Thorne and Juanita Thorne of Evergreen, Father and Mother-in-law, Arlis and Maida Christian of Fulton, Brother-in-law, Tommy Christian of Tupelo and Sister-in-law, Diane Reedy of Tupelo.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.