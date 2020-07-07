Virginia E. Stevens
BOONEVILLE – Virginia E. Stevens, 95, passed away on July 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Eddy Brown
MOOREVILLE – Eddy Brown, 66, passed away on July 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Calvin Parks
OKOLONA – Calvin Parks, 54, passed away on July 6, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Steven Patterson
DERMA – Steven Patterson, 40, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 PM at Jordan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on 5 – 6 PM Friday at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce-go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Wiley Gladney III
ABERDEEN – Wiley Gladney, III, 39, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Wiley Gladney, III was born to his mother, Sarah Gladney and his late father, Johnny James on July 9, 1981 in Aberdeen, MS. He was a 1999 graduate of Aberdeen High School, a former employee of Youth Village in Barkley, and also received a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Rust College.
Wiley Gladney, III is survived by his mother, Sarah Gladney of Aberdeen; his God-daughter, Shamahya McBride of Aberdeen; one God-sister; Kiara Holliday of Tupelo; one brother, Jarvis (Raven) Gladney of Tupelo and one nephew, Jarvis Gladney, Jr. of Oxford.
The visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Church in Aberdeen from 4-6 p.m. The service will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Baptist Grove Cemetery in Aberdeen with Dr. James Cook officiating with mandatory safety policies in place.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Ava Marie Byrd
BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF SALTILLO – Ava Marie Byrd, 86, departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with her family around her at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Saltillo where she raised her family with the love of her life Rev. Elden Byrd. They had 5 children, Sharon Glover (Wayne) of Summit, MS, Randy Byrd (Becky) of Troy, MS, Sandra Watson (Carl) of Bolivar, TN, Michelle Robinson (George) of Melbourn, FL, Richard Byrd (Jennifer) of Guntown, MS and 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was 1 of 16 brothers and sisters and preceded in death by 4 sisters Ellen Cooksey, Omega Sweat, Ruth Tucker, a baby girl and 7 brothers Ray, JW, Paul, Dub, Bruce, Junior and Charles White. She is survived by Virginia Goodwin, Obera Sowell, Roger, Phillip and Calvin Rayburn White.
She loved God and her family and will be greatly missed by all. Her Memorial Service will be Friday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 12265 Hwy 57 Middleton, TN 38052 with Bro. Wilbanks and Bro. Hicks officiating. Condolences may be left at www.Ezellfuneralhome.com.
Coner Noel Kyle
BALDWYN – Coner Noel Kyle, 27, passed away on July 3, 2020, in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Flora Carroll
PONTOTOC – Flora Lee Roye Carroll, 92, passed away July 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 5, 1927, in Troy, MS to E. J. and Ina Roye. She grew up on a family farm in Troy, MS, where her father farmed and raised their farm animals. As a young teenager, during WWII, she worked at an Artillery Munitions plant in Prairie, MS. She married Sergeant Leon Carroll of the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army in 1945. Flora Lee and Leon owned and ran a family farm in Pontotoc, MS, as well as owning and operating The Carroll Implement Company in Pontotoc. Flora Lee known as “Mammaw” to her grandchildren, was so very much loved and she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great grandchildren without measure.
There will be a private family service. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-sons-Gary Carroll (Frances), Tony Carroll (Christy) and Matt Carroll (Diane); grandchildren-Christy Huggins, Shaun Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Davey Carroll and Hillary Carroll Black; fourteen great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sisters-Bertha Pannell and Irene Brand.
Preceded in death by-husband; parents; brother-Donald Roye; sisters-Betty Davidson, Thelma Ruth Dearman and Ann Peden.
Pallbearers-Davey Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Shaun Carroll, Heath Huggins, Weston Todd and Blane Huggins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Gideons Bibles.
Mona Ray Hall Dodson
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Mona Ray Hall Dodson, 68, passed away Monday, July 06, 2020 in Union County. A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 9 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private family interment will follow. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Mona Ray’s family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Melvin Lee Crawford
COLDWATER – Melvin Lee Crawford, 57, passed away on July 5, 2020, at his residence in Coldwater. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Anderson “A.B.” Bolton Collins
HAMILTON – Anderson Bolton Collins, 96, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 17, 1923 in Hamilton, Ms. to Lee Collins and Melissa Bolton Collins. He was a life long resident of Hamilton. He was a retired fork lift driver for Walker Manufacturing Company. Mr. Collins was a member of Hamilton Presbyterian Church.
Services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. George Collins, Jr. and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Ross Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by one daughter, Margaret Adkins (Charles) of Columbus, MS.; one sister Betty Swanzy of Columbus, MS. and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 73 years Tennie B Collins, three sisters Mabel Summerford, Bessie Lou Stanford and Pattie VanCamp and four brothers, infant brother, L. W. “Dub” Collins, George Collins, Sr. and Charles Collins “Chess”. Pallbearers will be Charles Stanford, Tommy Clegg, John Wesley Imel, Johnny Imel, Mike Savage and Randy Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kindred Nurses and Aides, Dr. Authur Brown and Dr. J. Barton Williams.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Courtney D. Burchfield
HOUSTON – Courtney D. Burchfield, 20, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Calhoun City, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Johnny Edward Patton, Jr.
CORINTH – Johnny Edward Patton, Jr, 42, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 am at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Family visitation will be on Wednesday evening, July 8 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Michael Dyer
LONGVIEW – Michael Dyer, 58, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cancer Treatment Center of GA in Newnan, GA. Services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Longview Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Longview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be required and masks are encouraged.
