TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Marion Britt, Jr, Byhalia
Mildred Burns, Baldwyn
Carla Nanette Clark, Smithville
Clarice Esther "Star" Dahlem, Aberdeen
Mr Clayon Dilworth, Dallas, Texas
Cassandra D. Grove, Tupelo
Mary Sue Parks Huddleston, Tippah County
Lawrence Donald "Don" Meyer, Oxford
Robert David Miller, Aberdeen
Cheryl A. Nelson, Baldwyn
Corine Orange, Marietta, Georgia/Formerly of Oxford
Elka Irene Pace, Greenwood Springs
Adian Pannell, Okolona
Cletus D. Pannell, Okolona
Kenneth Pitts, Pontotoc
Floyd Smith Pumphrey, Woodland
James Southern, Booneville
-------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Ms. Ruby Brooks
Okolona
11 AM today
Bethany Church of God of Prophecy
East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens
Visit: 10 AM – service time at the church
Mr. David Gaines
Tupelo
3 PM Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
Harrisburg Baptist Church
Visit: 1:30 PM – service time Sunday only
Congrats-American Legion Baseball 49’er’s
State Chapions-2019
Way to Go, Coach McKinley!!
-------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
July 31, 2019
MR. CARL SIMMONS
Tupelo
11 a.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
White Zion Cemetery
MRS. JULIA SKEBO
TALLANT
Tupelo
3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until
service time Wednesday at
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
------------------------------------
MEMO
Corine Orange
MARIETTA, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF OXFORD - Corine Orange, 98, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab in Marietta . Services will be on Friday August 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Clear Creek M.B. Church Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday August 1, 2019 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity-Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home in charge of Services.
MEMO
Cletus D. Pannell
OKOLONA - Cletus D. Pannell, 41, passed away on July 27, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Adian Pannell
OKOLONA - Adian Pannell, 8, passed away on July 27, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Mr Clayon Dilworth
DALLAS, TEXAS - Mr Clayon Dilworth, 83, passed away on July 29, 2019, at Methodist Charlton Hospital in Dallas,Texas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Mildred Burns
BALDWYN - Mildred C. Burns, 96, died Friday at her home in Elberta, Alabama after a short illness. She was a homemaker, farmer's wife, and devoted to the Lord's work. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn and attended Daybreak Methodist Church of Elberta, Alabama
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31,2019 at 10 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch Grissett presiding. Burial will be at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia Robison of Elberta, Alabama; son, Bobby Burns of Montrose, Alabama; five grandchildren, one-step grandson, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Berwyn G. Burns; parents, Thomas Jack and Belvie Clark Chisholm; brothers, Gideon, Curtis, Vandiver and Jack; sister, Annie Bell Chisholm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or stjude.org.
Expressions of sympathy ma be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Kenneth Pitts
PONTOTOC - Kenneth Pitts, 69, passed away July 29, 2019. He was retired from Precision Foods after 25 years of service. He was loved by his entire work family. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, the outdoors and camping at Big Buck Hunting Resort in Hornsby, TN.
A visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Survivors include his wife- Tina Pitts; 3 daughters- Christy Ann Lain, Myrtle Fisher (Buck) and Keri Pitts (Brandon); grandsons- Chris Rowe, Brody Mathis, Jaden Luciano and Brayden Ragland; brother-David Pitts (Barbara); 2 close friends- Dell Keith and Gerald Cooper (Bobbie); nieces- Mari Garner, Angela Pitts and Misty Pitts; and many more nieces, nephews and family.
Preceded in death by his brother- Gordon Pitts and a baby brother- Arvin; sister- Mary Edna Keith; mother- Myrtle Pitts; father- B.O. "Red" Pitts.
MEMO, PHOTO, WALLER FH LOGO
Lawrence Donald "Don" Meyer
OXFORD - Dr. Lawrence Donald (Don) Meyer, 86, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The memorial service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 9:30 A.M. until service time.
Don was born on April 14, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas (to have the birth by a physician desired by the mother). His parents were Lawrence Dick Meyer and Florence Malinda Uphaus Meyer, longtime residents of Concordia, MO. He grew up on a small farm near Concordia, attending Concordia Grade School and High School. He attended the University of Missouri (Columbia) where he earned a BS (1954) and MS (1955) degree in Agricultural Engineering. He then was employed by the Agricultural Research Service USDA at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN to conduct soil erosion control and runoff management research on agricultural land. At Purdue, he concurrently worked on a PhD (1964). He continued his research at Purdue until 1973, when he was transferred to the National Sedimentation Laboratory in Oxford, MS. Don retired in 1993 after 40 years of service with the USDA. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.
Don married Loretta Lou Bush on December 26, 1954 in Hunnewell, MO, and she died in 2016 after more than 61 years of marriage. They were blessed with 3 sons: Dan (1956) and his wife, Pam, of Clarksville, TN, James (1959) and his wife, Kim, of Atlanta, GA, and David (1967) and his wife, Molly, of Roseville, MN, and Don now has 3 grandsons, a granddaughter, and a great granddaughter. In 2018, he married Jean Greenway, a good friend of Loretta.
Don was a long-time member of various United Methodist churches, most recently a member for 46 years at St. Andrew's of Oxford. He was active in Toastmasters, Optimist Club, and several professional organizations.
Memorial contributions in Dr. Meyer's memory may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 431 N 16th St., Oxford, MS 38655 or Camp Lake Stephens, 117 Camp Lake Stephens Dr., Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Marion Britt, Jr
BYHALIA - Marion Britt, Jr, 72, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the scene of an accident in Byhalia. Services will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 12 noon until service.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Clarice Esther "Star" Dahlem
ABERDEEN - Clarice Esther "Star" Dahlem, age 96, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. She was born April 5, 1923 to Paul Linue Jaudon and Beryl Ernestine West Jaudon in Amory, MS. She was a life long resident of Monroe County where she was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. She retired as Receptionist/Clerk for Aberdeen Public Schools in 1985. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Aberdeen and a Charter Member of Southside Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for forty years. She enjoyed crocheting and painting and her paintings have been shown throughout the area.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with
Bro. R. D. Cline and Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Pace (Roger) of Hamilton, MS, and Eva Nason (Jerry) of Aberdeen, MS;
one brother, Robert "Bob" Jaudon of Columbus, MS; four grandsons, Lewis Earnest (Debbie) of Aberdeen, MS, Jason Earnest of Hamilton, MS, Larry Coggin (Shelly) of Tupelo, MS, and Keith Coggin of Tupelo, MS; seven great grandchildren, Dylan Earnest, Austin Earnest (Taylor), Ethan Earnest (Addie), Emily Sanderson (Turner), Ben Coggin (Jessica), Claire Coggin, and Kelly Coggin.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis Alvin Dahlem; one daughter, Loretta Dahlem; three sisters, Mavis Daves, Ernestine Burns, and Sarah Gallop; three brothers, Evner Jaudon, Billy Jaudon, and Jerry Jaudon.
Pallbearers will be great grandsons and family.
Memorials may be made to Aberdeen Gideon Camp at P. O. Box 107, Aberdeen, MS, 39730, or to your favorite charity.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLAG, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Robert David Miller
ABERDEEN - Bob Miller, 89, died in his sleep early Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at his home in Aberdeen. He was born in Electric Mills, MS, on December 10, 1929. Bob served in the Marine Corps attaining the rank of Captain. He was a graduate of Shuqualak public schools, East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University. Bob and Jo Miller moved their family to Aberdeen in 1962 where he opened his CPA firm, R. D. Miller and Company. Bob Miller was a founding member and elder of Faith Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of the Aberdeen Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Doss Miller of Kosciusko.
Services will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, August 1, at the Aberdeen First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Don Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his four children: Robert David Miller, Jr. of Tampa, FL; Tanya Miller Loden of Houston, TX; Gregory Doss Miller (Vanessa) of Aberdeen, MS; and Dana Miller Bullard (Arch) of Corinth, MS; ten grandchildren: Ashton Miller Lindberg (Steve) of Atlanta, GA; Robert David Miller, III, of Tampa, FL; William Lynn Loden of Memphis, TN; Kristin Miller Tawater (Cody) of West Point, MS; Joseph Miller Loden of Houston, TX; Gregory Doss Miller, Jr. of Aberdeen, MS; Sarah Bullard Nakdali (Saleh) of Atlanta, GA; Frances Wells Bullard of Jackson, MS; Emma Claire Loden of Houston, TX; and Annabelle Leigh Miller of Aberdeen, MS: two great-grandchildren: Belle Adair Lindberg, and Austyn Kate Tawater, and a brother, Joe Frank Miller of Leland, MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Miller, mother, Velma Boyd Miller, and two sisters, Katie Miller Smith and Alice Miller Nester.
Pall bearers will be Jimmy Prince, Shannon Wooten, Dunlap Catledge, Walter Lann III, Stanley Newman, Mike Bunch, Donnie Tucker, and Ray Lacey. His AGCC dominoes group will serve as honorary pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, or to the Oak Hill Academy Education Foundation.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Wednesday, July 31, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO, FLAG, MEMORIAL FH LOGO
Floyd Smith Pumphrey
WOODLAND - Floyd Smith Pumphrey, 82, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Pumphrey was born February 25, 1937 in Chickasaw County to the late Tommy Lewis Pumphrey and Toy Dewey Smith Pumphrey. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland with Bro. Wade Mathis and Bro. John Dendy officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Moore Thompson Pumphrey of Woodland, MS; two sons, Tim Pumphrey (Pam) of Fulton, Glenn Thompson of Grenada; two daughters, Charlotte Elizondo of Houston, Texas, Donna Rea of Woodland; eight grandchildren, Amber Sintikakis (Chris) of Houston, MS, Blake Stiles (Claire) of Houston, Texas, Kimberly Thompson of Bruce, MS, Chris Miller, Michael Miller, Rachel Davis, Timothy J. Pumphrey; one brother, Billy Pumphrey (Barbara) of Mantee; thirteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Floyd Michael Pumphrey; three sisters and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. C/O: Phyllis Nelson, 570 CR 68, Woodland, MS 39776.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLOWER ICON, 2 COL. BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Mary Sue Parks Huddleston
TIPPAH COUNTY - Mary Sue Parks Huddleston was born on May 17, 1939 and passed away in her home with her family nearby on Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at the age of 80.
Funeral Services cherishing the Christian life of Mrs. Huddleston will be at 11 AM Wednesday July 31 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Minister Connor Patterson will officiate and her grandson, Bradley Bond will have personal reflections. Burial will follow in Tiplersville Cemetery.
She was a loving wife to her husband, mother to her daughters, and "Meemaw" to her grandchildren, and countless children to whom she babysat throughout the years. She spread laughter and joy wherever she went. Only second to the Lord, she loved and cared deeply for her family and was happiest when all of her loved ones could be together in her home. She also enjoyed her pets, being outdoors, gardening, and watching basketball-which she passionately played during high school days.
Visitation will continue from 8 AM to 11 AM today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to her husband Wade Huddleston of nearly 60 years, her memory will be treasured by her four daughters Linda Bond (Kurt) of Saltillo, Lauren Green (Scott) of Falkner, Edna Griffin (Mike) of Ripley, and Myra Simmons (Stacy) of Ripley; by one sister Betty Dobbs; by her grandchildren Kyle Bond (Brittney), Bradley Bond (Jessica), Tyler Green, Mary-Liz McDowell (Jonathan), Olivia Griffin, Abby Simmons, and Emily Simmons; by her great-grandchildren Liam Bond and Joseph Bond; and by her extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Flossie Parks, and two sisters, Marie Parks and Jo Parks Call.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice at 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Tiplersville Church of Christ at 24441 Highway 15 Tiplersville, MS.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Huddleston family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Cheryl A. Nelson
BALDWYN - Cheryl A. Nelson, 63, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. She enjoyed traveling for mission trips, volunteering for the Salvation Army and Lee County Baptist Association. She was employed by H & R Block and she was a Presbyterian.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 01, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tom Nelson of Baldwyn; daughter, Calli Nelson of Huntsville, AL; son, Rob Heard (Laurie) of Huntsville, AL; brothers, QL Johnson (Dottie) and Larry Johnson all of West Monroe, LA; Mike Johnson (Joan) of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Sarah Bryant Heard and Katherine Heard; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Lu Bryant Johnson and a brother, Johnny Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Angela Davidson, Anita Sandlin, Shelia Hall, Charity Lambert, Lisa Edmondson, Shae Griffith and Edith Sherill.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Elka Irene Pace
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Elka Irene Pace, 74, passed away on July 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Carla Nanette Clark
SMITHVILLE - Carla Nanette Clark, 67, passed away on July 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN LOGO
James Southern
BOONEVILLE - James Stanley Southern, 87, passed away July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born August 15, 1931, to James Purvey and Mary Eliza Southern. He was U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and member of First United Pentecostal Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was the former owner of Coleman's Bar B Que. He enjoyed growing flowers and coin collecting.
A celebration of life service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. Jonathan Soden officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Nicholson; two sons, Gary Southern and Brian Southern; one brother, Hollis Southern; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Southern; his parents; one brother, Art Southern; and one son-in-law, Sidney Nicholson.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Cassandra D. Grove
TUPELO - Cassandra D. Grove, 39, passed away on July 29, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.