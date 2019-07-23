Robert Steve Lindsey
AMORY – Robert Steve Lindsey, 90, passed away peacefully at Oaktree Manor Assisted Living on July 11, 2019. Born in Itawamba County on October 24, 1928 and was the son of Moman and Maude Lindsey.
Following his retirement from Ammco Tool after 30 years he and his wife, Faye, moved back south to Amory, MS. Robert enjoyed spending time with family and friends and sharing stories and jokes.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Steve) Sproul of Smithville, MS, Diane Lindsey of Birmingham, AL, Pat (Terry) Barnes of Apache Junction, AZ, Wanda (James) Pontillo of Winthrop Harbor, IL and Amy Conzemius of Apache Junction, AZ, twelve grandchildren, and thirty great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Faye Lindsey, his son, Mike Lindsey, sisters Merlie Cagle and Hilda Crane, brothers Berlie, Worley, and James Lindsey.
Visitation for Robert Lindsey will be held at 1 pm with funeral service following at 2 pm on July 27, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Bro. James Rutledge will be officiating the service. Private family burial will follow at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Please share your memories and condolences with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Michael Wayne Garmon
TUPELO – Michael Wayne Garmon, 57, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona. Visitation will be on 4-5 p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
Johnny Dale Flowers
OXFORD – Johnny Dale Flowers, 67, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Jessie Milam
DENNIS – Jessie Milam, 66, passed away on July 23, 2019, at his home in Dennis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Willie C Vaughn
HOLLY SPRINGS – Willie C Vaughn, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Holly Springs Health And Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday July 25, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Adolphus Chapel CME Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 24, 2019 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Adolphus Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in Charge of Service.
Angela Denise Scales
MICHIGAN CITY – Angela Denise Scales, 44, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday July 25, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Sims Chapel M.B. Church 293 Sims Chapel Rd, Michigan City, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday July 25, 12 Noon until Service at the Church. Burial will follow at Sims Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services.
Scottie Joe Rodgers
FALKNER – Scottie Joe Rodgers, 60, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 with a visitation with family from 5-8 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Rudolph Franks
TUPELO – Rudolph Franks, longtime businessman, accountant and gentle giant of a man, age 86, passed away on July 23, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Scott Alan Callahan
FULTON – Scott Alan Callahan, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home in Dorsey. He was born July 13, 1946 to Robert Daniel and Clara Houser Callahan.
A Navy Veteran, Scott is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia June Carter Callahan; three daughters, Teresa Callahan Cox (David Jones), Kimberly Callahan Robinson, Lauren Kelly Callahan; son, Christopher Scott Callahan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him very much; sister, Patricia Callahan Dykes of Iowa; sisters-in-law, Barbara Callahan of Brandon and Betty Holland of Pontotoc; brother-in-law, Lester Oakman of Saltillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Daniel Callahan and Clara Houser Callahan; brothers, Daniel Malee Callahan and Paul Vencil Callahan; sister, Judy Callahan Oakman; and brother-in-law, Ernest Jody Holland.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Bobby Gene Robbins
UNION COUNTY – Bobby Gene Robbins, 57, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence in Etta. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, July 25 from 4 PM to 6 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Private family burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Robbins family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Earl Brown
SALTILLO – Earl Brown 63, He was born in Franklin, TN on July 06, 1956 and passed away at his home on July 22, 2019. He was a purchasing manager at Vallen for Tecumseh. He was an avid fan of University of Kentucky Wildcats, enjoyed the beach and playing pool. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends, and this led him to meet his best friend, Angie, that became his greatest love and wife.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Eaton Brown of Saltillo; sons, Jeremy Brown (Kendall) of Houston, TX and Chris Brown (Brittany) of Frankfort, Ky; grandchildren, McKenzie Brown, Alexys Brown, Kadyn Brown, Ewan McKee and Grady Brown; step-children, Cruz Eaton, Brylee Donald, Addisen Donald and Mallie Walker; sisters, Joanie Doll (Patrick) of Frankfort, KY and Melina Fraser (John) of Hamilton, VA; brothers, Keith Brown of Frankfort, KY, George Ford of Indianapolis, Jamie Chapman (CeCe) of Frankfort, KY; and a host of other nieces, nephews and family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Brown and Faye Meador.
Pallbearers will be Matt and Sonya Persbacker, Mark and Lea Palmer, Becky Smith, Brian Hartwell, Chris White, Daniel Low and David Williams.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
De’Mario Antwone Barnett
CORINTH – De’Mario Antwone Barnett, 35, passed away on July 18, 2019, at his home in Tunica. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tom Hamilton
GOLDEN – Franklin D. “Tom” Hamilton, 82, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence in Golden, MS. Memorial services will be on Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 10-11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be Saturday, August 3, 2 p.m. at Mars Chapel Cemetery, Hillsboro, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Kelly Scott
Segars, Sr., MD
IUKA – Kelly Scott Segars, Sr., MD, 89, of Iuka, MS, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence. Kelly enjoyed flying, traveling, and reading. He also enjoyed writing songs and listening to music. He was a lifelong physician and the founder of First American National Bank in Iuka. Kelly was a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was a instrumental part of the development of Kelly Segars Field Airport in Iuka. He was a member of the Iuka United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Thompson Segars; his daughter, Leigh Segars; his sons, Mark Segars (Lynn) and Scott Segars, MD (Diane); and his grandchildren, Tyler Segars, Jackson Segars (Carol), Thompson Segars, Julia Anne Segars, and James Segars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Ora Sims Segars. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1pm, Friday, July 26, at Iuka United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Harrell Moore and Rev. Kerry Powell. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 until 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 16, at Iuka United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Iuka United Methodist Church, The American Heart Association, or to the Iuka VFW. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
