Troy Lee Masters
UNION COUNTY - Troy Lee Masters, 59, departed this life on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Merit Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Born August 14, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, Troy is the son of David Wilson and the late Sally Stone Masters.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Masters will be at 11AM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating.
In 1981, Troy graduated from Xenia High School in Xenia, Ohio, served a term in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Independence - CV - 62 and was honorably discharged in 1986.
Troy lived in Indiana where he adopted his first wife's son, Aaron Cody Masters, and began a career with Ertle Manufacturing. He earned a tool and die machinist certificate, transferred to Ertle Manufacturing in New Albany, MS and worked 22 years until they closed. Troy received his pest control license and worked as a technician for Henderson Pest Control for 12 years in Blue Mountain, MS.
He married his beloved wife Shelia Graham Cooper on July 4, 2012 and was blessed with a blended family: Cody, Jeff and Carra.
An active member of Apostolic Revival Center, he served on the maintenance committee doing yard work and was a chef for brotherhood breakfasts. Other pastimes included swimming and sharing time with his family and grandkids.
Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia Cooper Masters, his children, Aaron Cody Masters, Jeff Wright of Reading, PA and Carra Ridgeway (Robert) of New Albany, MS, his dad, David Wilson Masters and a sister, Jennifer Skidmore (James) both of Frenchburg, KY, his brothers, David M. Masters (JoLynn) of Indiana, Scott A. Masters (Muriel) of Florida, grandchildren, Keith, Katie and Tahylia Wright, Stephen and Charlie Reynolds, Nathan Wright, Titus and Elisha Larsen, Liam and Jacob Ridgeway, many cousins, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and an honorable grandchild, Valora Beaty.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Apostolic Revival Center.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Masters family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Brian Thrasher
TUPELO - Brian Thrasher, 45, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at 1pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 4th at 11am to 1pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 109 Rankin Extd, Tupelo, Ms. You may log on to associatefuneral.com to leave your condolences by clicking on the tributes link. Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the Thrasher family.
Rhetta M. Richardson
GUNTOWN - Rhetta M. Richardson, 88, passed away on May 30, 2022, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Virginia Mooney
BOONEVILLE - Virginia Mooney, 82, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Diversicare in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1 pm at Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 11-1 at Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mormon Cemetery.
Brandon White
GUNTOWN - Brandon Michael White, 45, died after an extended battle with terminal brain cancer caused from Neurofibromatosis Type 1, NF1, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. He is the son of Randy White and Teresa Buse White; he was born on October 3, 1976, in Tupelo. On June 10, 2000, he married Wendy Yates White. Brandon adored children, especially his four kids. Brandon was involved with First Baptist Church of Saltillo. In his free time, he enjoyed RC Hobby Cars and playing Grand Theft Auto on PlayStation. He was extremely tech-savvy and could figure out anything on his phone. Brandon was most known for never meeting a stranger and playing practical jokes on his friends and family, especially his kids. He was always willing to help others.
Brandon leaves behind his wife, Wendy White of Guntown; four children, Houston, Katie, Kylie, and Connor White; father, Randy White and his wife, Sonya, of Okolona; half brother, Austin White (Courtney) of Mantachie; best friends, Eric Welch (Brina and their children, Lilly and Easton) and Shun White (daughter, Belle); mother-in-law, Jan Helms (Ron) of Birmingham Ridge; and second-mother-in-law, Linda Ann Ensley of Shiloh Community; brothers and sisters-in-law, Misty Montague (Curtis), Mandy Sanders (Greg), Randy Sanders (Chris), Tiffany McCullom (Brant), Casey Clayton (Casey), Austin Schallock (Misty), Amberlyn Schallock, and Jesse Hawkins (Shelia); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa White; second father-in-law, Jimmy "Booger" Ensley; and three infant children.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Boudreaux officiating. Graveside services will follow at Keys Cemetery with Bro. Evan Wilson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Sanders, Greg Sanders, Curtis Montague, Justin Higgins, Austin Schallock, and Johnny Pannell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Welch and Shun White.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Elliott
SHANNON - Mr. Bobby Elliott, 49, died at his residence in Shannon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 2, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in Doty Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow.
