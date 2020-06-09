Dennis Langston Holmes
NEW ALBANY – Dennis Langston Holmes, 60, passed away June 7, 2020 at his home. Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved animals, especially cats, fishing, collecting Pez, and watching horror movies. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandson, Hyrum and granddaughter, Anna Katherine.
Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis Paul (Anna); two grandchildren, Hyrum and Anna Katherine; one brother, Rickey Holmes (Rhonda); two sisters, Kathy Winter and Debbie Baney (Phil); and multiple nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tracy Portis Holmes; brother, Ronnie Holmes; and his parents, Troy and Marie Holmes.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, New Albany Branch, with Charlie Ward and Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Delinda Lee Wallace Thomas
BOONEVILLE – Delinda Lee Wallace Thomas passed away on June 3, 2020. Delinda was born to John M. Wallace and Opal Wallace on December 23, 1957.
She is survived by her daughters, Jhada (Brian) Newman of Baldwyn and Jessica Baker of Booneville; sister Elizabeth Carty of Fulton; five grandchildren, Laken Hughes (fiancee, Billy Brasel) of Wheeler, Lane Smith of Mooreville, Blakely Baker of Saltillo, Aleric Harrelson and Nila Harrelson of Mantachie; two great granddaughters, Aliyah Wade and Layla Thompson.
There will be no services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
David Garcia
BOONEVILLE – David Garcia, 59, passed away Friday, June 6, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 PM until service time at Booneville Funeral Home.
Leland Andrew “Andy” Britt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Leland Andrew “Andy” Britt, 45, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Private Family Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 11 at Hopkins Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Britt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Lula Mayes
TUPELO – Lula Mayes, 82, passed away on June 9, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona.
Thomas Johnson
PONTOTOC – Thomas E. Johnson passed away after an extended illness Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born July 23, 1938, to Richard and Lena Mae Johnson. He graduated from Sherman High School class of 1956. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1966, stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He began working for Fred Strange Volkswagen in 1966, which later became Hunter Volkswagen Mazda. He retired after 36 years of service in 2002. He was a resident of the Longview Community and a member of Longview Baptist Church. In days past, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends, Tommy Young, Melvin Putt, and Jimmy Steele, just to name a few. He could build and repair anything he set his mind to. He was always laid back with a tale to share and a smile to go along with it.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Marilyn Johnson; one son, Eddie (Beth) Johnson of Longview; one daughter, Cydney “Lou” (Jeffrey) Turner of Longview; four grandchildren Natalie (Chris) Vandiver, Shana (Jeremy) Kidd, Andrew (Stefanie) Johnson, and Colton Turner all of Longview; six Great-Grandchildren, who were truly the light of his life, Cayden, Callie, and Carson Kidd, Adalyn Hart, and Kale Witt Vandiver, and Kase Johnson; one Sister, Nancy Freeman of Endville. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Francis (Bill) Adair and Katherine (Jack) Scott; one Brother-in-law, Doc Freeman; and one nephew Ken Adair. Pallbearers include Andrew Johnson, Jeffrey Turner, Colton Turner, Chris Vandiver, Witt Vandiver, Jeremy Kidd, and Cayden Kidd.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will hold a private family ceremony at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, June 11 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. A graveside service at Longview Baptist Church Cemetery will follow. All Friends are welcome to attend the graveside service. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the HomeCare Hospice team for their excellent care of Tom.
Virginia Spight
TUPELO – Mrs. Virginia Toomer Spight, life-long resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, died June 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 2, 1914 at the family home in Tupelo to the late Dr. William A. Toomer, and Ruth Gaither Toomer.
She grew up in Tupelo, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1932. During her senior year in high school she represented THS in district and state level competitions in algebra and geometry, winning the district and placing high on the state level competition. Also during her senior year she was elected Miss Mississippi and represented the state at the Cotton Carnival in South Carolina.
She attended MSCW (now MUW) and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a double major in English and French. While a student at Ole Miss the devastating tornado of 1936 struck Tupelo. She took the train back home as soon as possible to check on loved ones and friends since the phones were inoperable. The home of her then fiance, Lindsey Spight took a direct hit, but the family was thankfully spared!
After her marriage to Mr. Spight, who owned and operated “Spight’s Store,” a ladies’ ready-to-wear shop, she was a dedicated homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, where she was very active in, first, the Children’s Sunday School, and later in the Adult Sunday School. At the church she was also an active member of United Methodist Women, the Altar Guild, the Needlepoint Guild, and served on numerous church committees.
She was an avid bridge player, and the last surviving member of the “X Club,” a weekly bridge group that started as a single ladies’ club, but became a bridge group of happily married ladies in a club that lasted for over 60 years. She was a longstanding member of The Mutual Culture Club, a book club where she enjoyed the benefits of being a lifelong reader.
She and her husband greatly enjoyed playing golf. They often joined the Mississippi Seniors golf group on trips to play golf in England and Scotland as well as courses in the United States.
One of her keys to a long life was walking at least one mile every day, while she was able.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lindsey Spight, by her daughter, Carol Leake, and parents Dr. William A. Toomer and Mrs. Ruth Gaither Toomer, and sister Mrs. Corinne Toomer Bowles.
She is survived by her son, Bill Spight of Oakland, California; Son-in-Law Rob Leake; Grandsons Clark (Rachel) Leake of Lexington, Kentucky, and Lindsey (Tracy) Leake; Great grandchildren Joanna, Bob, Aubrey Virginia, and Sam Leake; Nieces Sandra Mansell of Madison, Mississippi, and Corinne (John) McCormick of Brandon, Mississippi; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Spight’s memorial service will be a graveside service only on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Tupelo, officiated by Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson.
Honorary Pallbearers are John McCormick, Creed Mansell, Mark Macdonald, Scotty Johns, Robert Hederman, Frank Riley, Jr., Heywood Washburn, Norris Caldwell, Bill Hill, and Ernie Joyner.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 854, Tupelo, Miss. 38802, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Guy Lee
RED BANKS – Guy Lee, 56, passed away on June 9, 2020, at his home in Red Banks. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Edsel Carpenter
SMITHVILLE – Edsel Carpenter, 69, passed away on June 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Polly Buse
BALLARDSVILLE – Polly Ann Murrell Buse, 83, passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1936, to Ruby and Ranal Murrell. She was a resident of the Ballardsville Community and a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church.
Polly enjoyed quilting and cultivating plants. She crafted many beautiful quilts for her family to enjoy. She loved having her own garden and growing strawberries. Polly always wanted to share her flowers with all of her friends and family. She would make cuttings of her gardenias and give them away. She loved all animals. Polly worked at both Blue Bell and Reed’s Manufacturing as a seamstress for many years.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Harvey Coplin and Bro. Kenneth Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Buse (Sue) of Mantachie, Mike Buse (Patti) of Fulton, and Tony Buse (Stacey) of Ballardsville. Polly leaves behind nine grandchildren, Stevan (Naomi), Dale, and Hannah Buse; Nikki Hudspeth (Bobby) and Neal Buse; Mark, Logan and Lori Buse; Brandon White (Wendy); and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her life-long friend, Onie Rea Brazil of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Buse; a son, Willie Ray Buse; her daughter, Teresa White; and a granddaughter, Abby Buse.
Pallbearers will be Neal Buse, Mark Buse, Logan Buse, and Brandon White.
Condolences may be shared with the Buse family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Louise Westmoreland
SHANNON – Louise Westmoreland, 85, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Houston, October 30, 1934 to Russel and Ethel Long King. On November 23, 1950, she married Charles Westmoreland and they shared 39 years together until his death in 1990. For 15 years, she worked in the arts, crafts and fabric department at Walmart. Her hobbies included bird watching and sewing. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Angie Gregory (Bo); son, Gary Westmoreland; three grandchildren, Sarah Gregory, Steven Counce, Misty Swindle (Kerry); four great-grandchildren, Shelby Counce, Samantha Michael, Ginny Ward, Cody Swindle; many great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Westmoreland; daughter, Wanda Flurry; four sisters, one brother; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Westmoreland.
A graveside service honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Doty Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Dean Moody officiating. The family wishes to express that social distancing is preferred and masks are required for all who attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Curley Price
VERONA – Curley Price, 68, passed away on June 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
