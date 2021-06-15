Donna Rogers
VINA, ALABAMA – Donna Rogers, 49, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at North Al. Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Thursday, June 17, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Pauline Cardwell
WATERFORD – Pauline Cardwell, 93, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Spring Hill Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday from 9:00 am until service time.
Mamie Cayson
VERONA – Mamie Cayson, 76, passed away on June 15, 2021 at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew & Sons Funeral Home.
Lucy Beard
WATER VALLEY – Lucy Beard, 60, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Orwood Cemetery in Taylor, MS. Serenity Daniel of Water Valley is in charge of services.
Peyton Carnes McCormack
TUPELO – Peyton Carnes McCormack, 46, died Friday, June 11, 2021, in Amory. A service of death and resurrection will be held at 11 AM Thursday June 17, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 AM to service time at the Gathering Room.
He is survived by his mother, Pat Miller (Frank); two sisters, Meredith Meurrier (Michael) and Maggie Davenport (Zach); one son, Henry McCormack; and many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Carnes McCormack; and grandparents. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Earnest Wylie
EUPORA – Earnest Wylie, 75, passed away on June 12, 2021, at home in Eupora. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Jessie Cole
SENATOBIA – Jessie Cole, 61, passed away on June 12, 2021, at Tri-Lakes Medical Center in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Delores Ann Gillespie
TUPELO – Delores Ann Gillespie, 74, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 14, 2021. She was born June 30, 1946 in Pontotoc County and was raised by her father and step-mother, Jessie Q. and Jewel Long. She received her Associates Degree and worked for a couple of years as an LPN before starting her own business, “Delores’s Imports” which she owned and operated for over 20 years. Delores was passionate and exceptionally talented at crafting and created many things including: Christmas ornaments and jewelry of all kinds which she loved sharing with others. Despite suffering from Parkinson’s disease, she even made her daughter-in-law’s wedding cake. She was a long-time member of Old Union Baptist Church in Shannon where she served as a Sunday school teacher and was active in Vacation Bible School for as long as her health allowed. Her church family was extremely important to her. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and will be greatly missed especially by her beloved mule, “Max”.
Survivors include her two daughters, Tammie Meeks (Kenneth) of Shannon and Laura Owen (Charles) of Pontotoc; son, Bradley Gillespie (Phillis) of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Kevin Own (Meaghan), Dean Meeks and Deana Sanders (Wade); three great-grandchildren, BreAnna Sanders, Maggie Owen and Lauraen Owen; and brother, Donald “Rex” Long (Donna) of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Wayne Gillespie; and brother, Roger Long.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mill Village Outpost, 534 Chestnut St. Tupelo, MS 38804 with Bro. James Vandiver officiating. Holland Funeral Directors in charge of the arrangements and is honored to be serving their friends.
Memorials may be made in memory of Delores to either of her favorite non-profit charities: Our Artworks, 603 Clayton Ave, Tupelo, MS 38804 or the Mill Village Outpost, 511 South Green St. Tupelo, MS, 38804.
Condolences may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Druzilla Harden
PONTOTOC – Druzilla Harden, 86, passed away on June 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Martin Alexander Plunkett
BALDWYN – Martin Alexander Plunkett, 27, passed away on June 15, 2021, in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Walter Curtis Gadd
HICKORY FLAT – Walter Curtis Gadd, 80, of Hickory Flat, passed away on Monday, June 14, at his home, after several months of declining health.
Walter was born in Hickory Flat on January 4, 1941 to W. M. and Lorene Gadd. He graduated from Hickory Flat High School in 1959 and in 1964 began a 19-year career with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company at its plant in Memphis. After the Firestone plant closed in Memphis in 1983, Walter began a second career with the Mississippi Department of Transportation in north Mississippi. His work with the State of Mississippi continued for 21 years until his retirement in 2006. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Vecelia.
He was devoted to his family and enjoyed holiday events together and traveling together. Walter joined his family for countless memorable trips that covered 49 states across America and also several trips to Europe. Walter was loved dearly by all his family and friends.
Walter adored his special grandchildren Rachel and Wesley and made yearly visits with Vecelia to Houston, Texas, for their birthdays and other special events.
He touched many lives through his sincere willingness to help others. He would often stop along the highway to offer assistance to a stranded motorist and was always eager to help and support his family in any way possible. Walter greatly enjoyed cutting firewood for friends and family locally as well as in Memphis. He was widely known in Benton County and cherished spending time talking with his many friends.
He was an active member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church with Brother Gary Linville and Brother Cory Lancaster officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church, and also at 1 p.m. until start of the service on Thursday at the Church. Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Charles and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vecelia Churchill Gadd; a daughter Amelia (Tom) of Houston, Texas, and a son, Keith, of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother Tommy Gadd of New Albany and sister Glenda Lacy of Hickory Flat; two grandchildren, Rachel and Wesley; and four nieces and three nephews.
Cherri Lee Golden
COLUMBUS – Cherri Lee Golden, 68, died on June 15, 2021, in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Lacy L. Morrison
RIPLEY – Lacy L. Morrison, 76, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Diversicare in Ripley. There will be no service or visitation at this time. McBride Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John Thomas McKinney
PONTOTOC – John Thomas McKinney, 64, passed away on June 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.