Ledora Cherry Agnew
TUPELO – Ledora Cherry Agnew, 76, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, 11:00 A.M. June 18, 2020 at Blackland Cemetery. Visitation will be on 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M. (Walk-thru) at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
John Paul Hodges
PONTOTOC – John Paul Hodges, 66, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 1 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.
Frances Buckelew
FULTON – Frances Kelly Buckelew, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Fulton. She was born January 3, 1942 to the late James Kelly and the late Margaret Ross Kelly in Canada. Frances enjoyed walking her dog, Buster, being active in community service, and spending time with her family and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Guy E Buckelew of Fulton, daughter; Dawn (Jim) Gill of Phoenix, AZ, son; Danny English of TX, grandchildren; Daniel J (Kendal) Gill of CA, David A Gill of AZ, Kelly M Gill of CA, James F Gill of AZ, Sarah E Gill of AZ, and Jake Roberts of TX, 1 sister; Marilyn (Frank) Glandon, of Canada and a half brother; Larry (Carrie) Furman of MI
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Jim English and her parents, James and Margaret Kelly.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Frank Sisco
PONTOTOC – Frank Sisco, 74, passed away on June 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Ray S. Reed
TUPELO – Ray S. Reed, 50, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital (Golden Triangle) in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Rev. Dr. Terwileger Jenkins
OKOLONA – Rev. Dr. Terwileger Jenkins, 65, passed away on June 14, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Christina Carpenter Adams
BENTON COUNTY – Christina Carpenter Adams, 40, passed away on June 12, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Annis Holbrook
HOLLY SPRINGS – Annis Holbrook, 92, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Melvin Wendell Cox
TUPELO – Melvin Wendell Cox, 79, died on June 16, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Care Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo.
Kenneth “Donnie Wayne” Walker
WEST POINT – Kenneth “Donnie Wayne” Walker, 54, passed away on June 15, 2020, in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Sandra Eldridge
TUPELO – Sandra Eldridge, 76, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
James “JW” Baskins
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – James “JW” Baskins, 65, passed away on June 15, 2020, in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jeanette Hayden
TUPELO – Mrs. Jeanette Calloway Hayden, age 93, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit following a long happy life. She was born August 28, 1926 in Hueytown, Alabama to Joshua Cecil Callaway and Blanche Adelaide Callaway. She was a homemaker who loved and cared for her family and enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and watching sports. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church.
A private family graveside service will be at 2 PM today (Wednesday), at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS with Bro. David Smith officiating. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include Jeanette’s son, William Guy “Bill” Hayden, III (Susan)of Tupelo; two daughters, Lora Gail Brown (Seth) of Cartersville, GA and Carol Marie Gardner (Tom) of Corsicana, TX; 7 grandchildren, Brad Hayden of Oxford, Courtney Harris of Fulton, Trey Gardner (Janet) of Katy, TX, Jay Marshall (Verita) of Mooreville, Wendy Weaver (Trey) of Tupelo, Josh Brown (Amanda), and Tyler Brown (Francie) all of Cartersville, GA; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Guy Hayden, Jr. who died in 1980, and two sisters, Virginia Piggot and Louise Adelaide Smith.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hayden, Ryder Hayden, Josh Brown, Hayden Byars, Jay Marshall, Trey Weaver, and Dylan Marshall.
Memorials may be sent to The Shepherd Center, 400 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804 or to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Wayne Wright
MYRTLE – Wayne Wright, 78, passed away on June 15, 2020, at his daughters residence in Leslie, Arkansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
