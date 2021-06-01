Mary Lou Holbrook
ASHLAND – Mary Lou Holbrook, 81, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Liberty United Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.
Roland Lindley
SALTILLO – Roland Lindley, 81, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, June 1st at 11 am at Waldrop Freewill Baptist Church, Hwy 195, Haleyville, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday at 10 am until service time at the church. (asociatedfuneral.com) ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO SERVE THE LINDLEY FAMILY.
Willie Holley
FULTON – Willie James Holley, 74, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born September 22, 1944, in Camp Hill, Alabama, to Otis and Mary Woodyard Holley. He was a truck driver for Phillips Concrete during the time the Tenn-Tom Waterway was constructed. He was a Baptist in belief. He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and really loved making people laugh.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Pastor Marvin McWhorter, the Rev. Charles Shell, Pastor Charles Berry, and Pastor Larry Stone officiating. Burial will be in the Fulton Community Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Yvonne Stone Holley, of Fulton; one son, Richard Holley (Teresa) of Hudson, Ohio; two granddaughters, Jessica Holley of Savannah, Georgia, and Kara Holley of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elliott Holley.
Pallbearers will be Herman Rogers, Bobby Parker, Rashad Stone, Marcus Stone, Eric Green, and Jerry Daniel.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Holley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Avis Hughes
AMORY – Avis Hughes, 59, passed away on May 28, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Lois Ivy
SHANNON – Lois Ivy, 63, passed away on June 1, 2021, at her residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Martha Paulyne Gray
FLORENCE, ALABAMA – Martha Paulyne Gray, 96, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence in Florence, AL. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Decima Phillips
INDIANOLA/AMORY – Decima Phillips, 39, passed away on May 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital – in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Boyce Manrin Rains
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Boyce Manrin Rains, III, M.D., FACS, better known as “Manrin,” age 72 years, passed away Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, following an illness. A private service will be held by the family.
Manrin was predeceased by his parents Boyce Manrin Rains Jr and Reba Lucile Witcher Rains of Red Boiling Springs, Macon County, TN where his family was owner of Red Boiling Springs Lumber Company.
Manrin served for many years as a surgeon physician at Mid-South ENT P.C. He was well published in the American Journal of Rhinology and numerous other medical journals. He pioneered a new treatment for chronic fungal sinusitis, a disease that affects 37+ million people in the United States, with a large majority of those cases concentrated in the Southeast. He was the first surgeon to perform endoscopic surgery in the Mid-South and was a premiere surgeon dedicating his practice to treating patients with chronic sinusitis. He was a devoted practicing physician, researcher and publisher of medical literature.
Manrin graduated Emory School of Medicine in 1975. He moved to Memphis where he specialized in Head and Neck Surgery, Otolaryngology and Pediatric Otolaryngology. He trained as a specialist treating acute sinusitis, deviated nasal septum, laryngeal cancer, allergic rhinitis, and hearing loss.
Manrin married his loving wife, Elizabeth Creekmore Rains, in 1975. She has survived him. During their 45 years of marriage they enjoyed their farm, her horses and horsemanship, their numerous animals and caring for their land, as well as traveling.
Manrin, in addition to being survived by Elizabeth, is survived by his brother, Baxter Mickey Rains of Puerto Rico, his nephew Darryl Rains of Florida and Elizabeth’s siblings and his in laws, Wilmuth Payne, (Delmo) Dr. Sam J. Creekmore, III M.D. (Barbara) and John Creekmore (Sheila) and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friends Mansur Ismail Isak, Tina Queen Cowley and Jerome Glidewell.
The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Mary Herod
TUPELO – Mary Lou Barnes Herod, 79, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was born February 3, 1942 in Tupelo to Clarence and Sarah Snipes Barnes. She retired after 45 years from MTD-Aircap. She and her husband enjoyed traveling. She was saved and loved the Lord.
Funeral services will be 3:00p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Herod; her children, Sissy Little (Marty), Kim Miller and Chris Hilliard (Bill); eight grandchildren: Nichole, Johnathan, TJ, Lindze, Cody, Jodi, Brittany and Mallory; and by fifteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill Barnes; her twin sister, Martha Alred; and a daughter, Nan Letson.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jean Jackson
BOONEVILLE – Jean Jackson, 76, passed away on June 01, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Eldon Parker
GOLDEN – Eldon Ray Parker, 90, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 18, 1931 to the late Dink Parker and the late Janie Holland Parker. He was a member of Walker Baptist Church and loved his church family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener and dearly loved his family.
Services will be 11:00 am on Thursday June 3, 2021 at Walker Baptist Church with Ministers Tony Wood, Scotty Wood, and Clay Weaver. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Walker Baptist Church. Burial will be at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Parker; daughter, Deborah (Tony) Wood; son, Mike (Janet) Parker all of Golden; grandchildren: Scotty Wade (Jona) Wood, Melissa (Zach) Hall, Jason (Kristen) Parker, Shane (Briana) Wood; great-grandchildren: Kolby Bragwell, Kaleb Bragwell, Brody Wood, Parker Watts, Noah Wood, Audrey Watts, Emma Wood, Taelyn Randolph, Casey Hall, Zayden England, Charli Wood, Stetson Hall; brothers: William “Bookie” Parker and Bill (Vicki) Parker.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elbert Parker; sisters: Gertrude Massey, Roberta Murphy, Maxine Barker, Mildred Scott.
Pallbearers will be Jason Parker, Shane Wood, Kolby Bragwell, Kaleb Bragwell, Brody Wood, Parker Watts.
Honorary Pallbearers are Noah Wood and Scotty Wood.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Tommie Lee Hardaway
BYHALIA – Tommie Lee Hardaway, 75, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Eddie Hampton
ASHLAND – Eddie Hampton, 57, passed away on May 31, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jimmy Todd Flaherty
BALDWYN – Jimmy Todd Flaherty, 59, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He enjoyed golfing, deer hunting and duck hunting. He was an employee of the carbide cutting tool division of Mitsubishi and he was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
A private celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melissa Barnett Flaherty of Baldwyn; mother, Charlotte Flaherty of Ecru; sons, Connor Flaherty (Montana) of Pratt and Collin Flaherty of Baldwyn; sister, Susan Scott “Scottie” Hancock (Cliff) of Pontotoc; brothers, Art Flaherty (Teri) and Justin Flaherty (Jenny) of Tupelo; mother-in-law, Janie Barnett of Baldwyn; host of other family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sylvia Laurette
Wallis Leonard
TIPPAH COUNTY – Sylvia Laurette Wallis Leonard, 88, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, June 3 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3 from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Davis
BOONEVILLE – Mary Davis, 88, passed away on June 1, 2021, at Landmark Nursing & Rehab in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Oscar McKinley Kearns III
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – Oscar McKinley Kearns III, 63, passed away on May 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kison Cole
BALDWYN – Kison Cole, 22, passed away on May 31, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Linda Stanley
TUPELO – Linda Gail Stanley, 80, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born September 23, 1940 in Water Valley to Robert Clarence and Viola Addie Mae Wilson. She graduated from Clarksdale High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from Delta State University. She was a longtime school teacher working in Cullman, AL, Warrior, Al and The Regional Rehab in Tupelo. She was a longtime member of Verona Christian Church and more recently a member of Lee Acres Church of Christ. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, reading and spending time with her grandson.
Services will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Carr, Bro. Steve Shaffer and Bro. William Wright officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her grandson, Luke Stanley and his mother, Robin Lykins of Union, KY; one sister, Louise Davis of Tupelo; her nieces and nephew, Donna Castles (Kenny) of Tupelo, Pam Davis of Saltillo and Greg Davis (Sandy) of Columbia, TN; her aunt, Mary Wright and cousin Bro. William Wright (Carol Jane).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kent Stanley and her son, Mark Stanley.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Carnathan, Terry Goin, Eric Watkins, Joey Grist, James Plunkett and Brent Roberson.
Memorials may be made to The Regional Rehab.
Visitation will be 1 – 2 Thursday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
