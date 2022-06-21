TODAY'S OBITUARIES

Cafreida Barnes, Tupelo

Tommy L. Briggs, Memphis, Tennessee

David Owens, Plantersville

David Owens

PLANTERSVILLE - David Owens, 61, passed away on June 20, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.

Cafreida Barnes

TUPELO - Cafreida Barnes, 58, passed away on June 17, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.

Tommy L. Briggs

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Tommy L. Briggs, 74, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Sunday, July 3, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Hudsonville C.M.E. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Hudsonville C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow at Hudsonville C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.

