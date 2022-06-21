PLANTERSVILLE - David Owens, 61, passed away on June 20, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
TUPELO - Cafreida Barnes, 58, passed away on June 17, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Tommy L. Briggs, 74, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Sunday, July 3, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Hudsonville C.M.E. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Hudsonville C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow at Hudsonville C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
