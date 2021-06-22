Donald Taylor
NEW SITE – Donald Dayton Taylor, 78, passed from this life into the hands of his Lord and Savior on June 21, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. On October 28, 1961 he married the love of his life Carolyn. He was born on December 20, 1942. He was a Christian who loved the Lord and a member of the East Prentiss Baptist Church. He was a devoted family man, avid fisherman, and he loved to share his joy with those around him. He was a retired instructor from Itawamba Community College and owner and operator of Taylor Machining.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the East Prentiss Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM -3:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn R. (McCombs) Taylor; his daughter Dana (Chris) Ratliff: his son Greg (Kim) Taylor: his grandchildren, Brittney Taylor, Heather (Chase) Hopkins, Jonathan (Shelby) Ratliff; his great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Hopkins; his fur baby Abbi, whom he loved so much; his brothers and sisters Doris Pace, Frieda (Roy) Lambert, Douglas (Carolyn) Taylor, Jeannie Benson and Karen Michael; and his wife’s family whom he called his own and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Ethel Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ratliff, Chase Hopkins, Jeff McCombs, David Cunningham, Chad McCombs and Ethan Brasel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Jacobs, Randy McCombs, Bubba Carpenter, Jeff Rinehart and Scott Scruggs.
Jerry Boothe
SALTILLO – Jerry Thomas Boothe, 86, of Saltillo, MS passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Mr. Boothe was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Coopwood; son, Jody Boothe; and step-brother, Johnny Pounders. He is survived by his wife, Bobbye Boothe; daughter, Rita Scruggs, Janice Young; son, Jerry Tate; grandchildren: Shawna, Brent, Joey, and Lindsey; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Pounders; and sister, Judy Stegall.
Mr. Boothe was a hardworking man who was full of life. He retired from Campbell’s Upholstery is Sherman, MS. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Ole Miss Rebels play. He had a great personality and sense of humor. He loved his family, especially the grandchildren. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of the Baptist faith. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Boothe will be buried at Center Hill Cemetery.
Inez Hill
NEW ALBANY – Annie Inez Stepp Hill, 92, went to her eternal home at North Mississippi Medical Center on June 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul C. Hill, two brothers Olen Stepp (Jimmy) and Charles Stepp (Margie) and a sister Elsie Stepp Riddle (Billy).
Inez retired from South Central Bell after a 33-year career. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Paula Kay Hill Robbins (Steve) and two grandchildren Anna Katherine Robbins and William Andrew Robbins.
Services for Inez will be held at United Funeral Service chapel on June 24 at 4:00p.m. with visitation two hours before the service. Interment will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family would especially like to thank all of the personnel at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany for their years of care and devotion to Mrs. Inez.
Ruby Horton Bounds Bell
BALDWYN – Ruby Horton Bounds Bell passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born on Feb. 13th 1931 to Thomas Calvin Horton and Ethel Stafford Horton. She was a member of Cedarview Baptist Church in Memphis, Tn. She loved fishing, working on her many gardens, playing bingo and reading her Bible. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. David Hackney officiating. Graveside services will follow at Forrest Hill South Cemetery on Holmes Road in Memphis, TN at 2:30 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Johnson of Walls, Ann Wallace of FL, Barbara Bounds of the home, Edward Bounds of Walls and Darrell Bounds of Southaven; step-children, Christina, Mary and Jamie; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ronnie, Danny, Andrea, Mark, Michael and Joseph; two step-grandchildren, Nick and Monica; (15) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren and her third is expected soon; brothers, John Horton, Harold Horton, Danny Horton and Franklin Horton; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband of 30 years, Jeff Bounds; 2nd husband, James Bell of 25 years and grandson, Wayne Johnson; five brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Wanda Katina Tubbs
AMORY – Wanda Katina Tubbs, 44, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 pm at Community Funeral Directors -Okolona. Visitation will be today 3 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Okolona 30174 Hwy 41 Okolona. MS 38860. Burial will follow at United Memorial Garden Amory.
Thomas R. Cook
TUPELO/FORMERLY OF OLIVE BRANCH – Thomas Rockett Cook, at the age of 74, died Sunday, June 20, 2021. The charismatic and one of a kind man, Tom was born April 3, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama to Leonard Arthur Cook and Mary Ruth Rockett Cook. In 1965, Tom graduated from Banks High School, after graduation he attended West Point Military Academy. He finished his Bachelor’s degree at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Tom had the exceptional ability to make everyone feel important and included. Because of Tom’s gifted personality, he was a natural at sales. He spent the majority of his career in Sales Management in the furniture and lighting industry. He was known for being a trusted business partner, who enjoyed helping buyers reach their true potential. After marrying his wife, Angela on February 26, 1998, he joined Grandview Lighting in Memphis, Tennessee as the President. Due to Tom’s unwavering work ethic and his charming people skills, he was instrumental in the success of their company. Angela and Tom’s trade allowed them the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and Asia, which they thoroughly enjoyed.
Although Tom’s career was a large part of his life, he always prioritized his family first. Tom was a family man, through and through. He adored his grandchildren, and his granddaughter, Lucy Kate especially adored him and affectionately called him “Tom Tom”. To his niece, Jordyn Mallory Belcher, who he thought of more like a daughter, he was a constant encouragement to her especially in her singing aspirations. He treated his family like royalty, not in monetary items but in giving them his full attention and support. In Tom’s more active years he enjoyed tennis, boating, and riding around on his Sea-Doos. Tom cherished his dogs and was the best dog dad.
Tom is survived by his wife, Angela Cook of Tupelo; three children, Lane Butler and her husband, Bo of Birmingham, Nicole Suling and her husband, Nils of Birmingham, and John Glenn McNeel and his wife, Nikki, of Olive Branch; six grandchildren, Lila Butler, Maggie Butler, Damion Butler, Estelle Suling, Lucy Kate McNeel, and Taylor Frierson; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Brenda Payne; sisters-in-law, Missy Belcher and her husband, Johnny and Connie Cook; nieces, Jordyn Mallory Belcher and Ashley Norwood; and nephew, John Alan Belcher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gary Cook.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Tom’s life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Greg Moss officiating, Adam Paxton and Brad Ottinger delivering the Eulogy and special music provided by his niece, Jordyn Mallory Belcher.
Graveside services at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Birmingham are private.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Belcher, John Alan Belcher, Stephen West, Scott Long, Adam Paxton, Mark Dauler, and David Larkin.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Lori Dee Olson
UNION COUNTY – Lori Dee Olson, 65, passed away on June 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Betty Jean Hardy
ABERDEEN – Betty Jean Hardy, 80, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Abounding Faith Pentecostal Church- Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be one hour before services at Abounding Faith Pentecostal Church. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Annette Bonds Hall
IUKA – Annette Bonds Hall, 74, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Annette was born on January 17, 1947, to Travis and Earline Whitaker Bonds. She married her high school sweetheart, Tommy Hall, on August 17, 1968. She was member of First Baptist Church in Corinth, MS. After graduating from Burnsville High School in 1965, she continued on to Memphis State University in 1975 where she earned a teaching degree. Annette taught in the Tennessee school system for 28 years. Following retirement in 2004, she resided in Murfreesboro, TN. Tom and Annette moved back to her childhood home in Iuka in 2017. Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all. Her favorite thing to do was read. She had lots of books in storage, bookcases full, and stacks in the floor. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tommy Hall of Iuka; one son, Adam Hall (Joy) of Chapel Hill, TN; one brother, Jerry Bonds (Linda) of Iuka; one sister, Hilda Gay Gibson (James) of Iuka; two grandchildren, Emory Hall and Harper Hall, both of Chapel Hill, TN; a sister-in-law, Pamela Smith (Charles) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two nieces, Gina Underwood (Jeff) and Cara Cutshall (Jonathan), all of Iuka; two step-nieces, Jennifer Ethridge (Steve) of Tennessee, and Kelly Hart of Kossuth; several great-nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Mr. Whiskers and Fuzzy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Earline Bonds; her grandparents, Vardaman and Carrie Whitaker, and Jim and Annis Bonds; her father and mother-in-law, Elwood and Quay Hall; and two nephews, Haven and Hayden Smith. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Stanley Magill. Interment will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Pallbearers include Dion Amerson, Bradley Bonds, Brent Bonds, Phillip Bonds, Dennis Bonds, and Marshall McRight. Honorary pallbearers include her first cousins. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Bonds, 456 CR 169, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Maureen Nelson
ECRU – Dorothy Maureen Nelson, 77, passed away June 20, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. Dorothy attended Ecru High School where she played and loved the sport of basketball. She moved to Louisiana and lived in New Orleans and Lake Charles where she loved attending her children’s sporting events. She was independent, active, enjoyed gospel music, and loved The Lord.
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, Brent Daniel Gwatney (Anne) of Springdale, AR, Kristi Deanna Gwatney of Alexandria, LA, and Craig Davin Gwatney (Cylinda) of Moss Bluff, LA; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; cousins, Violet Jo McKnight, Anne Wilder, Ernest Bigham, Jimmy Dean Bigham, and Bobby Bigham.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary L. Bigham Nelson; and 3 brothers, Buddy Nelson, Norris Nelson, and Johnny Nelson.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, 5-8PM and Friday, June 25, 2021 10AM to service time of 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, 270 Coffee St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Rev. Jason Watts will officiate. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Ronnie McKnight, Jimmy Dean Bigham, Ernest Bigham, Brent D. Gwatney, Sr., Craig Gwatney, Brent Gwatney, Jr., Rickey McKnight, and Bobby Bigham.
Jayla Callins
NEW ALBANY – Jayla Callins, 21, passed away on June 20, 2021, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
James R. Ray, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – James R. Ray, Sr., 87, passed away on June 22, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Cyndy Black
PONTOTOC – Cyndy Michelle Black, age 49, died on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born January 24, 1972 to Mary Hellums Denham and Johnny Harris. Cyndy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry Paul Black, Jr. and Joshua Wayne Black; her mother, Mary Denham; three sisters, Cammie Anderson, Kim Ferguson and Nicole Harris; one brother, Jamie Denham; and four grandchildren, Abbie, Remington, Kali and Jaxsen Black.
She was preceded in death by her father, her twin sister, Lyndy Harris and a half brother, Jamie Harris.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Karry “Slew” Davison
PRAIRIE – Karry “Slew” Davison, 67, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 -11 AM at Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Michael Darren Hill
CORINTH – Michael Darren Hill, 26, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Corinth, MS. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Dumas, MS. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Dumas, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine Ross
JUMPERTOWN – Geraldine Ross, 77, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born November 20, 1943, to Gerald and Melba Williams. She worked for Marathon Cheese for 30+ years, and was a hair stylist. She was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family especially her grandbabies. She was fun loving and could be sassy at times.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Evetts and Bro. Jimmy Newby officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Randy (Tabitha Otto) Ross; one daughter, Tina (Sammy) Henderson; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Jim Ross; one daughter, Heather Mitchell; one granddaughter, Jimma Kaye Mitchell; her parents; and one sister, Brenda Williams.
Pallbearers are Jody Stephenson, John Stephenson, Keenan Ross, Braxton Ross, Tristen Mitchell and Kevin Mitchell.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
David Brent Huddleston
TIPPAH COUNTY – David Brent Huddleston, 52, passed away on June 22, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Gage Ison
DORSEY – Gage Ison, 19, passed away on June 12, 2021, at his home in Dorsey. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
