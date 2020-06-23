Helen “Nell” Scrivner Cox
GREENVILLE – Helen “Nell” Scrivner Cox, 92, passed away on June 21, 2020, at Elmcroft of Oxford in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Mortimer Funeral Home, Greenville.
Rose Mary Hughes
NEW ALBANY – Rose Mary Hughes, 55, passed away on June 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Jimmy Lee Gunn
CORINTH – Jimmy Lee Gunn, 72, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:00 am at National Cemetery. Private family visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.
Mary Lee Busby Bumpas
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mary Lee Busby Bumpas, 75, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Alliance Health care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Evangel Full Gospel Assembly, 766 Evangel Road Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:00 until service. Burial will follow at Evangel Full Gospel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Lucille Blanset Reed
ABERDEEN – Sybill Lucille Blanset Reed, 89, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Care Center of Aberdeen, MS. She was born July 15, 1930 in Houston, MS to Henderson Blanset and Nora McNaley Blanset. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. She was the owner of Something Special Steakhouse.
Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Reta Jones Templeton (Gerald) of Maben, MS and Linda Jaggers of Aberdeen, MS; one son Bubba Jones of Aberdeen; four grandchildren Toneta Davis, Tony Davis, Vince Davis and Tara Jaggers Barton and three great grandchildren Claire Barton, Reid Barton and Houston Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carlton Edward Reed.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Victory Baptist Church located at 124 Elliot Ave. Nettleton, MS. 38858. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Charlie Coleman Clifton
HOLLY SPRINGS – Charlie Coleman Clifton, 69, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-8 PM.
Zelda Barton
RIPLEY – Zelda Barton, 65, passed away on June 23, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Brenda Thorn Geegan
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – Brenda Thorn Geegan, 72, of St. Petersburg, FL and Tupelo, MS passed away on June 15, 2020. She had a long career as a paralegal in her adopted city of St. Petersburg. After retirement, Tupelo was a part-time home. She was a gracious, loving individual who will be missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by a special friend, Jerry Geegan of St. Petersburg; 3 brothers, Charles C. Thorn (Rebecca) of Beach Park, IL; Terry R. Thorn (Linda) of Tupelo; Larry D. Thorn (Audrey) of Belden; one sister, Linda Thorn of Tupelo; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Cecil and Jewell Thorn of Tremont; 2 brothers, Cecil C. Thorn of Kenosha, WI; Jerry D. Thorn of Tupelo; and one sister, Patricia Boren of St. Petersburg.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Linda Faye Garrison
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Linda Faye Garrison, 67, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Covington, TN on November 8, 1952 to the late Benjamin and Mittie Lessell Grant.
Linda was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. She was self-employed in home decoration sales and in general construction. She loved to cook and travel.
Graveside service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Academy Baptist Church Cemetery located in Tippah County at 2251 County Road 700 Blue Mountain, MS 38610. Bro. Andrew Chesteen will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry W. Garrison; two daughters, Angela Garrison, and Ginger Garrison; one son, Dwayne Garrison; one grandson, Tyler Kennon; one great-grandson, Liam Kennon; two sisters, Paula Decanter, and Bernice Berkley; six brothers, Edward Grant, Mike Grant, John Grant, Robert Grant, Roger Grant, and Paul Dean Grant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Virginia Grant; two brothers, Buddy Grant, and Hebert Grant.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
John Belue
ATHENS COMMUNITY – John Belue, 55, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home in Athens. Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Hansel David Owens
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Hansel David Owens, 77, passed away on June 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Diane Culver Lindsey
NETTLETON – Diane Culver Lindsey, 66, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on 12 PM – service time at the Tupelo Chapel.
Mary Jo Hadaway
AMORY – Mary Jo Hadaway, 80, passed away on June 23, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Shawn Johnson
TUPELO – Shawn Johnson, 57, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6 pm at Gilvo Cemetery in Skyline. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Daniel Madison “Danny” Thompson
UNION COUNTY – Daniel Madison “Danny” Thompson, 57, passed away on June 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
