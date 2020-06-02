Adell J. Yancey
FRONT ROYAL, VIRGINIA – In Loving Memory
Your life is a Blessing. Your memory a Treasure. You’re loved beyond Words and missed beyond Measure.
Adell Juanita Yancey, at age 81 in the city of Front Royal, VA died on March 2, 2020 in Front Royal in her sleep. She was born February 27, 1939 to Herman and Ceretha England in Jumpertown, MS. She married Raymond S. Yancey on March 2, 1957 in Rienzi, MS. She was a homemaker, loving mother & childcare provider. She was a member of Rienzi Baptist Church in MS & New Hope Bible Church in VA. She is survived by daughter Pamela R. Carrigan, son Jimmy W. Yancey, Grandchildren Benjamin, Nathaniel, Joshua, Madalynn, Zebulan, Evelynn, & Abigail. 12 great grandchildren, sisters Geneva, Linda, Gail, & Vicki, brothers Doyal, & Ronnie. We will hold a celebration of life ceremony on June 16, 2020 at 11 am. Service to be held at New Covenant Family Worship Center; 511 Outlet Rd. 38829 with a potluck picnic to follow at Booneville park. Contact Pam at: momseven09@gmail.com or message me for more info.
Taliyah Janae Moffitt
HOLLY SPRINGS – Baby Girl Taliyah Janae Moffitt, 5 months old, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Hearn Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Rosa Maria Hobson
NEW ALBANY – Rosa Maria Hobson, 75, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside Services will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 2:00 at New Albany City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 12:00 – 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Richard Raines
VERONA – Richard Raines, 52, passed away on May 31, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Leuvenia Purdon
PONTOTOC – Leuvenia Swanson Purdon, 86, died the morning of June 1, 2020, in Pontotoc, MS. She was a homemaker, babysitter and former Riviera Shirt Factory employee. She was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Robbs Cemetery, Robbs, MS. Bro. Jay Street will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Purdon Williams, Anne Purdon Turan, John Steven Purdon and Elinor Claire Purdon; 3 great-grandchildren, Sibyl Elizabeth Turan, David Tedford Williams and Leonard Wyatt Turan, II; 9 siblings, Nona Mullen of Hot Springs, AR, Larry Swanson of Bruce, MS, Kathleen Moore, Dorothy Cox, Linda Hayles, Glenda Moore, Marilyn Holladay, Jimmy Swanson and Rayburn Swanson all of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Wilbur Purdon, her daughter Lisa Purdon Ball, her parents W.E. and Ludie Dodson Swanson all of Pontotoc, her son James Stephen Purdon, M.D. of Oxford and 10 siblings Estmer Coleman, Vera McKnight, Frances Williams, Faye James, Norma Lauer, Marlin Swanson, Curtis Swanson, L.V. Swanson, Earnest Swanson and Richard Swanson.
Memorials may be made to the Pontotoc Church of Christ or St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Cleophus Southward
TISHOMINGO – Cleophus Southward, 65, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m. at Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 6, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Burial will follow at Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Paulette (Polly) Hill York
CALHOUN CITY – Paulette (Polly) Hill York was born June 25, 1948 in Vardaman, MS, the daughter of the late Marie Fleming Hill and James Orby Hill. She died at her home in Wake Forest, NC on June 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Polly graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree. That same year, she married Jere Norwood York of Amory, MS who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter, Neely Kathryn Lassiter, grandsons, Tyler York Lassiter and Braxton Baker Lassiter, and former son-in-law, Michael Lassiter, all of Raleigh, NC; three sisters, Dot Cobb of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jean Kimbrough of Calhoun City, MS, and Louise Rauenhorst of Navarre, FL. Polly was the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orby and Marie Hill; two brothers, William J. Hill and Charles Hill; and by a sister, Betty Robinson.
Polly grew up in Calhoun City, MS and was an active member of the First Baptist Church. She met her husband, Jere, on a blind date her senior year of college and they were happily married for 50 years. When they began dating, Jere was living and working in Houston, MS so that was where they began their life as a married couple until Jere was transferred to Montgomery, AL. There, Polly worked at Montgomery Hospital as an assistant to the Administrator. During the next years, as Jere’s career took them to eleven different cities with Richmond, VA, Birmingham, AL, and Jacksonville, FL being their primary residences, Polly worked at Upjohn Healthcare in Richmond, VA and Barnett Mortgage Company in Jacksonville. In between jobs, she taught private piano lessons in her home and schools and did substitute teaching, also.
While living in Jacksonville, their daughter graduated from college and became engaged to be married. Polly retired shortly after to plan a backyard wedding for their daughter at their home and to become a full time housewife.
Upon the arrival of their second grandson and Jere’s retirement, they moved to Wake Forest, NC. Jere and Polly both cherished living close to their family and watching their grandsons grow up. Polly became a volunteer in every school/grade their grandsons attended from daycare to 4th grade. She and Jere spent many hours picking the boys up from school and attending sporting events they participated in, especially football. They hardly ever missed a ballgame. Polly stated many times that her grandsons were the lights of her life, and she cherished every minute she spent with them. She was so proud of the loving, mature and smart young men they had become.
Polly and Jere were members of Wake Forest Presbyterian Church and served as lead greeters for many years. Polly was a member of Wake Forest Woman’s Club where she served on many committees and was particularly fond of volunteering as a tutor. She felt it was one of the most rewarding jobs she ever had. She also volunteered in the Wake Forest Rotary Club, where Jere was a member, and recently received the honorary “Paul Harris Fellow” award. Polly’s biggest commitment, however, was to her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother whose legacy of love, devotion, and faith are lasting. Orchestrating family gatherings was her passion, and she was happiest when she was sitting around the table with family and close friends, enjoying the richest kind of fellowship.
A Celebration of Polly’s life will be held at 1:50 Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020 at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Rebekah Maul officiating.
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, there will be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City, MS followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Wake Forest Presbyterian Church, 12605 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest, NC 27587
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest NC and Pryor Funeral Home, Calhoun City, MS.
Wayne Beard
FULTON – Wayne Beard, 92, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. He was born June 16, 1927 to the late Lester Beard and the late Desta Gregory Beard. He retired from Itawamba Manufacturing after 45+ years of service and was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. Wayne enjoyed fishing, watching football, and served as election commissioner for the 5th district of Itawamba County for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday June 3rd at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his son; Terry (Connie) Beard of Fulton, grandchildren; Brad (Kaysie) Beard of Fulton, and Bridgett (Joe) Cash of Tupelo, great grandchildren; Emmalee Cash, Cayson Beard, Evalynn Cash, and Braley Jo Beard, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Dorothy “Dot” Beard, his parents, 1 sister; Ruvene Senter Adams, and a brother; Bill Beard.
The family wants to express their gratitude to the staff at Courtyards Community Living Center for their care and compassion they had for Mr. Beard.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jason Brown
BOONEVILLE – Jason Anthony “JB” Brown, 45, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. He was born in West Point, MS, on March 11, 1975, to Tony Dale Brown and Sue Spencer Brown. He enjoyed music, cooking, and traveling. He loved to read, hunt, and fish.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Whitley, Jr. officiating. Carson Brown and Justin Jones will be assisting with the service. Visitation will start at 12:00 PM and go until service time at the church. Burial will be in New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his father, Tony Brown and step-mother, Louise; mother, Sue Farrar and step-father, Kenneth; brothers, Carson Brown (Charity) of Tempe, AZ, Steve Farrar of Baldwyn, and Keith Farrar; sisters, Brenda Horn (Phillip) of Golden, MS, Stephanie Galloway (Kevin) of Eupora, MS, Tina Gray (Wesley) of Tishomingo, MS, and Luanne Farrar McQuirk of Pottts Camp.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Leamon and Eula Mae Brown, and Earl and Ruby Spencer.
Pallbearers will be Terry Kerr, Andy Jones, Russ Hensley, Eric Wilkinson, Jason Nolley, Jamie Gray, and Michael Gray. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Jones.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Frank Dudley
COFFEEVILLE – Frank Dudley, 75, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Services will be on Wednesday July 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Moores Chapel A.M.E Community Cemetery in Coffeeville. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley in charge of arrangements.
Florence Jean “Doonie & Flo” Miller
OKOLONA – 63, passed away on Sat., May 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Florence Jean Miller was born to her late parents, Henry Miller and Mary Price, on Nov. 17, 1956 in Lee Co. She received her education from the Shannon Schools. “Doonie & Flo” was a former employee of Marshall Derby and NMMC of Tupelo.
Florence Jean Miller is survived by one god-daughter; Karshawanna Fields of Verona. One son; Jason Miller of Shannon. Four sisters; Stella Fields of Verona, Doris Miller of Shannon, Katherine Pulliam of Shannon, Marilyn Doyle (Moses) of St. Louis, MO. Five brothers; Otha Miller (Dorothy) of Shannon, Earnest Miller of Plantersville, Paul Isby of Tupelo, Patrick Isby of Tupelo, Sherron Miller (Shannon)of Meridian and one grandchild; Octavion Miller of Smithville.
The visitation will be Wed., June 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial, with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy in place. The service will be Thurs., June 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Micheal Chalmers officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Walter Gosa
BALDWYN – Walter Gosa, 73, passed away on June 2, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Bro. Pete McCoy
BOONEVILLE – Bro. Pete McCoy, 84, passed away on June 2, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Odell Hunsucker
MT. PLEASANT – Odell Hunsucker, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Mt. Pleasant. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carey Chapel Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation also at the church Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service.
Robby C. Michael
BOONEVILLE – Robby C. Michael, 40, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Paulette Botts Sanders
MARIETTA – Paulette Botts Sanders, 45, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 am at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ray Tune
NEW ALBANY – After a courageous battle with cancer, David Ray Tune passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942, to the late Johnny and Verlie Smith Tune in Columbia, TN or “God’s country” as he referred to it. On April 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to his wife of 56 years, Nancy LaFrain Tune. Mr. Tune was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was in the Wholesale Grocery business for 35 years and then said he was between jobs ...meaning he was retired. He was a simple man with fewer wants than needs. As for hobbies, he did not have one, but he loved taking a piece of property and seeing what he could turn it into. He loved being with family and friends. However, when he was ready to get away from family he called a friend to take him for “a ride to go check his land.” He enjoyed his daily excursion through town and drinking coffee with the guys. He was straight forward and you always knew where you stood with him...never a gray area.
Other than his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Tune of Tupelo, MS and Sherrie Covington (Pat), of New Albany, MS; grandchildren, Josie Kate Reeves of Tupelo, MS, Walt and Anna Claire Covington both of New Albany, MS; sisters, Faye Boyette and Karen McGee (Jim), and brother Lane Tune, all of Tupelo, MS; half sisters, Louise Reed, Cora Hosea (Joyce) of Savannah, TN, Nadine Hinton of Waterloo, AL, Elizabeth Lyon (Don) of Holly Springs, MS, and Betty Wilson (Jim) of Coldwater, MS.
Other than his parents, Mr. Tune was preceded in death by sisters Gertie Craig, Olean Shutt, Ann Elizabeth Putt and Carlene Davis; along with two brothers, John D. Tune and Willard Tune.
Pallbearers are Gary Bailey, Seth Gaines, John Haynes, Ronnie Parker, John Taylor, Sammy Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Johnson and Roger Keener.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, MS with Bro. Griff Walker officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Judy Decanter Elliott
TIPPAH COUNTY – Judy Decanter Elliott, 64, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 4 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Elliott family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James Fowler, Sr.
PLANTERSVILLE – James Thomas Fowler, Sr., 85, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Tupelo Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Nettleton, Mississippi on June 28, 1934 to James William “Bill” Fowler and Gladys McCaskill Fowler. James served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1959. Living in Lee County most of his life, he worked as office manager for Foster Beverage Company for many years. He loved to fish and his grandchildren were his world.
A private family service will be at 3:00 p.m. today, June 3, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Private burial will follow in Union Cemetery south of Plantersville. Visitation for the family will be at 2:00 p.m. today.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Post Fowler of Tupelo Health and Rehabilitation; his son, Jim Fowler and his wife, Renee of Plantersville; 2 grandchildren, Michael Fowler, and Cory Fowler; 3 great-grandchildren, Jordan Fowler, Brooke Fowler, and Brandon Fowler; and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Liam, James, and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of Jim, Elmonta Alred Fowler, and 1 brother, Bobby Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials in memory of James may be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Those unable to attend may view the service at 3:00 p.m. today on Hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
Robert Faulkner
LONGVIEW – Robert Trice “Pop” Faulkner, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 14, 1933 to Robert Malcolm and Allie Wilder Faulkner. Robert was a member at Longview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1951. Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Pontotoc Springs. He loved his family, church, community, farming, and raising cattle. He was a lifelong member of the Longview community. He was a respected, humble and gentle Godly man.
The immediate family will honor Robert’s memory Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his sons, Terry Faulkner (Rhoda), who were his special caregivers, and Kim Faulkner; seven grandchildren, JoAnna Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Joseph Faulkner, Jessie Faulkner, Josh Faulkner (Angie), Honor Faulkner Olsen (Tyler) and Bear Faulkner (Jasmine); six great-grandchildren, Kristin Hannon, Sara Grace Tedford, Rhylee Olsen, Scout Olsen, Natchez Olsen, and Jennings Olsen; one great-great grandson, Jon Clark Hannon; and a sister-in-law, Shirlene Elliott Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Lorene Elliott Faulkner; three sisters, Norma Jean Faulkner, Ernestine Harlow (Gaylon) and Addie Frank Steele (Jimmy); one brother, Gundy Sappington (Evelyn); and a brother-in-law, Travis Brown.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Josh Faulkner, Bear Faulkner, Tyler Olsen, and Scout Olsen. Honorary Pallbearers, The Men’s Sunday School Class and Deacons at Longview Baptist Church, will be dismissed from attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Georgia Mae Horton
CHARLESTON – Georgia Mae Horton, 53, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Leslie Ray Anderson
TUPELO – Leslie Ray Anderson passed away after a heroic battle with MDS Leukemia on June 2, 2020, at 12:32 am at NMMC. Leslie was born on May 31, 1941, in Carlton, TX to belated Jim Ray and Voncille Anderson. He was a Captain in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War flying Cobra helicopters. After military service, he worked for USPA. After retiring from the USPA, he started a local business in Tupelo-Traceland Plaza Package Store. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
A 2:00 pm graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife Betty Anderson of 52 years; daughters-Melisa Lepard, Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer; son-Larry Anderson and wife Trina; grandchildren-Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Nicholas Graham; Great Grandchildren-Connor and Noah Martinez; sister-Linda and husband Bonner Dorsey; nieces and nephews-Curtis and wife Robin Genz, Riana Quinn, Christopher and Jennifer Dorsey, Jay and Alice Dorsey, Margaret Dorsey and Miquel Diaz-Borriga; aunt-Loretta Lee.
Preceded in death by-daughter-Michele Anderson; brother-Leland Anderson; sister-Martha Anderson.
Pallbearers-Brian Cook, Nicholas Graham, Casey Montgomery and Terrance Vanwormer; honorary-Larry Anderson and Daniel Martinez.
