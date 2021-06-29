Juanda Johnson
TUPELO – Juanda Johnson, 38, passed away on June 28, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Johnny Lemons
UNION COUNTY – Johnny Lemons, 69, passed away on June 29, 2021, at his residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Christopher Moore, Jr.
FULTON – Christopher Moore, Jr., 22, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Dorsey. Services will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 12:00 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Full Gospel Deliverance Church Cemetery, 130 Church Drive, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. Dill
PONTOTOC/FORMERLY OF RIPLEY – Mary J. Dill, 95, passed away on June 29, 2021, at Church Street Manor in Ecru, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
William McKinney
MARIETTA – William McKinney, 38, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 5-6 pm Thursday.
Mildred Johnson
CALHOUN CITY – Mildred Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mountain Meadows Health and Rehab in Batesville, Ark. Services will be on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 am at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-Bruce. Visitation will be on 10:00 am at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pittsboro Cemetery.
Linda White
CHESTERVILLE – Linda White, 62, died on June 29, 2021, at her residence in Chesterville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Martha Kay Young Griffin-Cunningham
HOUSTON – Kay Young Griffin-Cunningham, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi following an 18 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on June 14, 1944 in Houlka, MS to Ross and Amy Chrestman Young. She spent her infant years in Pensacola, FL and San Diego CA while her father served in the U.S Navy during WW II. She graduated from Houlka High School in 1962. She attended Itawamba Junior College and received both her BS and MS degrees in Education from Mississippi State University. She began her teaching career with the Aberdeen School District. She later worked with the Houston School District and retired from teaching while employed at Houlka Attendance Center following a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma. She took a break from education for several years during which time she and her late husband, Tommy Griffin, owned and operated the Wood Cupboard. Kay was a very talented artist and craftswoman. Together they traveled the United States selling their products at Arts and Crafts shows. Kay was very active in her Houston Community. She was the 1977 Outstanding Young Woman awarded by the Houston Jaycettes. She was a member of the Houston Pilot Club for many years and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Educators. She and Tommy were avid golfers and she received an award for her “hole in one”.
She is survived by her husband Jack Cunningham of Seminole, FL, son Gary “Coach Boo” Griffin and his wife Teresa of Vardaman, her sister Kathy Young Davis and brother Danny Young (Brenda) of Houlka, grandchildren Thomas Griffin (Hannah), Carl Griffin (Michele), Chloee Griffin, Ross Griffin, Andrew Griffin, Jacob Clanton, and Beth Clanton (Jonathan). Her great-grand children include Landon, Kaleb, Emma, Carly Griffin; Braxton, Amalie, Krislynn, Haydan Wright; and Bryson Fuller. She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband of 48 years Tommy Griffin, and father of her two sons; her oldest son Eddie Griffin; granddaughter Jannie Lee Griffin; daughter-in-law Tammy Truelove Griffin; and four brothers-Alfred Ross Young, Hayes Young, Gary “Hubby” Young and Ronnie Young. Pallbearers are: Dustin Davis, Johnny Young, Kevin Hopson, Mack Smith, David Collums and Larry Springer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 on Thursday, July 1, with a Memorial Service with Rev. Steve Lampkin officiating to follow at 7 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home in Houston, MS. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials or donations be made to: The Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of services. You may visit the following website to leave condolences: www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
James Ruth, Jr.
TUPELO – James Ruth, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Living Word & Praise Church, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 4-6 pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Mordecai Whitehead
AMORY – Mordecai D. Whitehead, 5 weeks, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. He was born on May 21, 2021 to Emma Sullivan and Willis Whitehead. Mordecai brought joy to all who saw him.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
He is survived by his parents; Emma Sullivan and Willis Whitehead of Amory; grandparents; Kelly and Erin Sullivan of Amory, Dawn and Wayne Whitehead of Amory; great grandparents; Phil and Thresha Sullivan, Sharon and William Briscoe and Cynthia and Danny Shelton; aunt, Ally Sullivan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Clayton Jones, Jr.
LACKEY – Clayton Evans Jones, Jr., 63, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on November 6, 1957 to Clayton, Sr. and Betty Jane Atkins Jones. Clayton grew up in Lackey and graduated Aberdeen High School. For many years, he worked for APAC and also drove over-the-road. For 26 years, he worked as a deputy, dispatcher, and jailer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department working under four administrations. Clayton liked to hunt, fish, and he was an avid gun collector. Above all, he liked nothing better than to grill and prepare a big meal for his family or for anyone who would stop by. He was a member of Hamilton Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Moore and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in Sartor Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole Jones of Lackey; two daughters, Dyana Junkin (Jason) of Hamilton and Amanda Smith of Amory; stepchildren, Mitch Allen (Haley) of Aberdeen and Britni Rosales (Jose) of Hamilton; 6 grandchildren, Brody and Ryker Junkin, Kullen Rosales, Amelia Rosales, Eli Allen, and Parker Allen; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Allen, Mitch Allen, Jason Junkin, Jose Rosales, Cody Holloway, and Donald Dahlem. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary McCool, Carl Stahl, and former and current employees of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.