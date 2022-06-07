PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON/FORMERLY OF CORINTH - Hayes Warriner Wasilewski was born October 18, 1938 in Corinth, Mississippi to Richard B. Warriner, Jr. MD and Ellen Lowery Hayes Warriner. She died October 23, 2021 in Port Angeles, Washington, following a lengthy illness. Hayes graduated from Corinth High School, attended Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and received a BA in Music from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity at Millsaps and SMU. After working for several years, she graduated from Florida State University with a Master's Degree in Music Therapy.
Hayes loved music. She played the piano, organ, guitar, and the recorder. Her beautiful singing brought friends and family together and encouraged her school students to learn and enjoy music. Hayes taught public school music and music therapy to help special needs children. Wherever she and her family lived she joined church congregations and took jobs as music directors and occasional organist duties and sang in choirs. She was a lifelong Methodist.
In 1964 Hayes married Bill Stephens and moved to San Jose, California. There here daughter, Heather Hayes Stephens, was born. Later, she and Heather moved back to Corinth for several years before going to FSU to complete her graduate work. While in Tallahassee, she met Robert Matthew Wasilewski and in 1975 Hayes and Bob were married in Streamwood, IL. She and Bob loved to travel on bird-watching trips all over the country. Additionally, she loved storytelling, gardening and quilting. Ultimately they moved to Port Angeles in 2001 to be closer to Heather and her new granddaughter, Skylar. Skylar was the light of of Hayes' life during times that she most needed her comfort and companionship.
Hayes was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Wasilewski and her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Warriner, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Stephens, granddaughter, Skylar Stephens, sister, Jenny Warriner Bryant (John) of Tallahassee, FL., brother, Richard Warriner, III, DDS (Dale) of Tupelo, MS, and several
