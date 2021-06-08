Bobby Lee Ryan
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Lee Ryan (85) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 while surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on June 22, 1935 in Hopewell, MS to the late Vinnie and Vera Miller Ryan. Bobby went to Wheeler School and Northeast. He worked at Kroger for 18 years before taking over the family farm. He retired from farming in 1997. He served on the board at Farm Bureau. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and watching westerns.
Services are 6 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Reed and Dr. Lynn Jones officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 pm in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Bobby is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Billye Sue Strange Ryan; his children, Mark Ryan (Laura), Suzanne Murphy (Pat), Mitch Ryan (Ann) and Jennifer Jackson (Michael Joe); his grandchildren, Audrey Bullard (Russ), Madison Ryan, Craig Murphy (Angela), Tyler Ryan (Courtney), Jordan Ryan (Kathryn), Lacy Dean (Justin) and Jon-Michael Jackson (Lindsey); his great-grandchildren, Jake & Evie Bullard, Mady Grace & Macy Murphy, Truman & Henry Ryan, Rose Dean and Jon-Cullen Jackson; his brother, Ted Ryan (Sherry); his sisters-in-law, Wanda Anderson, Amanda Murphy (Lonnie) and Peggy Ryan and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Nelson Ryan and R.V. Junior Ryan.
Pallbearers will be Bobby’s grandsons; Craig Murphy, Russ Bullard, Tyler Ryan, Justin Dean, Jordan Ryan and Jon-Michael Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Berea Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or Rosemary’s Home of Hope at surrender@att.net.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
William Davis
WATERFORD – William Davis, 37, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home in Waterford. Services will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Chulahoma Cemetery 5176 MS – 4. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
James Evans
RIENZI – James Clanis Evans, 95, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home. He was born September 17, 1925, to Willie and Jenny Mae Evans. He was a member of Deliverance House of Prayer. He worked as a Fireman for Frisco Railroad, and also worked for Crown Stove and Alabama Power Company. He enjoyed watching western movies, collecting coins and clocks, loved going to church, and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with son-in-law, Danny Huggins officiating. Burial will be in Kemp’s Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by one daughter, Bonnie (Danny) Huggins and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Mae Evans in 2009; his parents; three brothers, Floyd “Monk” Evans, Elmer Evans and Trannie Evans; and three sisters, Vera Brown, Margret McGarth and Vivian Srickland.
Pallbearers are Tyler Franks, Bobby Huggins, Daniel Huggins, Brad Brock, Whitten Hall, Shawn Humbers, Brandon Huggins and Slater Huggins.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Joyce Wilbanks Ivy
PONTOTOC – Joyce Wilbanks Ivy, 60, passed away June 6, 2021 at her home. Joyce’s family was the light of her life. She loved so many people with such a big heart. She was a hard worker, always earning awards and the respect of her peers. She worked for others, also owned her own business, and devoted her life to caring for others in her last years. She was a member of Forward Church for 7 years. She loved cooking for others, organizing holiday events, playing on her computer, swimming in the lake, and having fun.
Joyce is survived by her brothers, Teddy and Tony Wilbanks; sisters, Julie Wilbanks and Jenny Roberson; daughters, Heather Lewis, Jordan McCollum (John), and Taylor Harmon (Tommy Lee); son, Thomas Wilbanks; grandkids, Carmen, Jacob, Tyler, Jaxon, Charlie, Dixie, Rylee, and Maggie; 5 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Minnie Wilbanks; and her brother, Terry Wilbanks.
Service will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Hughley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Danny Ditto, Tommy Harmon, John McCollum, Isaac Ditto, Jonathan Roberson, Jacob Lewis, Tyler Lewis, and Mason Ditto.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 5-8PM at the funeral home and Wednesday, June 9, 1PM until service time at the funeral home.
Sebastian Jerome Agrusa
BENTON COUNTY – Sebastian Jerome Agrusa, 46, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence in Santa Rosa, CA. Services will be on Thursday, June 10 at 6 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10 from 4 PM to 6 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will be on Friday, June 11 at 10 AM in The Ashland City Cemetery.
Charles Dillard
SALTILLO – Charles Dillard , 93, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ellanor Little
ETTA – Ellanor Little, 68, passed away on June 8, 2021, at at her residence in Etta. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Mack Arthur Pruett
UNION COUNTY – Mack Arthur Pruett, 50, passed away on June 8, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Teressa Watson
TREMONT – Teressa Jo Brewer Watson, 63, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home in Hermitage, Tennessee. She was born January 26, 1958, to Dow Claran and Wilma Lee Stafford Brewer. She was a graduate of Tremont High School, Itawamba Junior College, and the University of Mississippi. She began her career with Federal Express in 1983, being one of the first couriers in the Tupelo area. She completed 38 years of service with her last years working as dispatcher. She lived the past 21 years in Hermitage, Tennessee, where she was a member of Hickory Bend United Methodist Church. She was active in the youth and church activities. Teressa enjoyed sewing and baking and had a special love for animals. She will be remembered as an amazing and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Amos and Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Brewer Family Cemetery near Tremont.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Watson; her son, Lane Watson; and her daughter, Mary Watson, all of Hermitage; two brothers, Ronnie Brewer (Judy) and Donnie Brewer (Carolyn), both of Tremont; her sister, Amy Farrar (Todd) of Tremont; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Brenda Underwood.
Pallbearers will be Mason Tilghman, Preston Tilghman, Myron Stafford, Corey Farrar, Todd Farrar, and Jerry Underwood, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Underwood, Sr., Chance Underwood, Wyatt Adams, Hayden Cockrell, Josh Brown, Johnathan Brewer, Ben Hollis, and Allen Popetz.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Lee County Humane Society, the Nashville Humane Association, or the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Nashville.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
