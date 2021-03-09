Gabriel Endy Luna
BENTON COUNTY – Gabriel Endy Luna, 44, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Pamela L. Larsen
TUPELO – Pamela L. Larsen, 61, passed away on March 9, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Nelda Bennett Boyd
FULTON – Nelda Jean Bennett Boyd, 86, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born July 22, 1934, to Lelon and Alba Cantrell Pearce. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. She worked many years at Itawamba Manufacturing where she met many lifelong friends, and later worked as a door greeter at Wal-Mart where she enjoyed meeting and greeting all the shoppers. She enjoyed cooking for her family and truly possessed a servant’s heart.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. The family requests that attendees please wear masks.
Survivors include her son, Trent Bennett (Renae) of Fulton; a step-son, Ricky Boyd (Judy) of Dorsey; three step-daughters, Stephanie Senter (Jerry) of Memphis, Shelia Atkins (Sammy) of Amory, and Leah Rose (Stan) of Columbus; her granddaughter, Wendi Stone (Justin) and great-grandchildren, Bennett, Austin, and Harlow; her grandson, Tab Bennett (Paige), and great-grandchildren, Lawson, Kaki, and Nola Jean; her step-grandchildren, Kyle Boyd, Courtney Stamps (Dr. Kevin), John Senter, Whitney McPherson (Dr. John Russell), Abby Atkins, Samantha Atkins, Morgan Rose, and Conner Rose; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Gerald T. Bennett; her husband, Stephen Boyd; and her parents, Lelon and Alba Pearce.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Bennett, Ricky Boyd, Jerry Senter, Sammy Atkins, Stan Rose, Daniel Morgan, Jay Morgan, and Danny Wigginton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843.
Johnny Brown
FULTON – Johnny Allen Brown, 73, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born February 3, 1948, in Itawamba County, to John Cornelius and Lindell Crane Brown. He retired from Day Brite after 25 years, where he was a fork lift operator. He enjoyed hanging out a Doice Dulaney’s Grocery and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Saucer Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Jason Brown (Venita) of Aberdeen; two daughters, Michelle Ponce (Jorge) of Fulton, and Candice Letson (Keith) of Golden; two brothers, Dennis Brown of Fulton and Charlie Cleveland (Bessie) of Fairview; one sister, Linda Jackson (Grover) of Red Bay; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marcia Brown; his step-daddy, Clarence Cleveland; and his parents.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.

Fred Powell
TUPELO – Fred Cameron Powell, 93, of Tupelo, passed away, March 7, 2021 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. He was born March 11, 1927 to Claude and Maude Brazil Powell. He served in the US Navy.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherian McLendon (Bob) of Indiana; his son, Brent Powell (Jo Ann) of Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Laurallen Powell; his daughter, Jo Ellen Powell, his granddaughter, Jessica Powell; his parents, Maude (Brazil) Powell and Claude Powell.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Lee Memorial park with Brent Powell officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Dr. Gary Johnson
TUPELO – Dr. Gary Johnson, 78, passed away on March 9, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Paul Richard Griffith
GUNTOWN – Paul Richard Griffith, 74, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. No services scheduled at this time. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Bennie Frank Gates
OKOLONA – Bennie Frank Gates, 69, passed away on March 4, 2021, at University of MS Medical Center in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
