OXFORD - Wanda Ruffin, 62, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1PM at Serenity Burney Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 17, 2022 4PM until 6PM at Serenity Burney Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford City Memorial. Serenity Burney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOLLY SPRINGS - James Edward Powell, 68, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery, Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WATER VALLEY - Stephen Tedford, 66, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his residence in Jacksonville, FL. Services will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Everdale M. B. Church, Water Valley, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Everdale M. B. Church, Water Valley, MS. Burial will follow at Bayson Chapel M. B. Church, Water Valley, MS. Serenity-Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOLLY SPRINGS - Shoney Moore Porter, 53, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS.
