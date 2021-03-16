Louise Padgett
BOONEVILLE – Nancy Louise Padgett, left this Earth and went to be with her beloved husband Earl and her Lord, Jesus Christ in heaven on March 14, 2021. She was born October 5, 1926 to Rube and Eula Woodruff, the second of 14 children. She was a member of Jumpertown First Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and traveling with her sisters and church. She spent her life loving and caring for her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by five daughters, Nelda Burcham, Linda (Jerry) Harris, Kyna (Charley) McMillan, Terry (Sam) Harber and Jerry Jones; one brother, Tullon (Joyce) Woodruff; seven sisters, Iline Lauderdale, Betty Ruth Pounders, Mary Quay South, Jean (Lamar) Skinner, Ann Browder, Nadine (Ronnie) Walker and Rita Gail (Horace) Brown; seven grandchildren, Mark (Renee) Lambert, Michael Lambert, Greta (Wayne) Robinson, Joey Harris, Suzie (Brent) Wilbanks, Janna (Seth) Coleman and Cody (Erin) Harber; 15 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Padgett; her parents; a son-in-law, James Burcham; three brothers, Billy, Walton and Wayne Woodruff; two sisters, Kathryn Williams and Sue McCulloch; one grandson, Heath Mars; and one great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Lambert.
Pallbearers are Jerry Harris, Charley McMillan, Mark Lambert, Michael Lambert, Joey Harris and Cody Harber.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Larry Hall
IUKA – Larry Hall, 72, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 beginning at 11:00a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 beginning 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cypress Grove Cemetery Iuka, MS.
Leonard Bramlett
PONTOTOC – Leonard Bramlett, 50, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ecru Cemetery.
Bobby Gene Reeves
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Gene Reeves, 72, passed away on March 15, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Lydell Smith
OKOLONA – Lydell Smith, 34, passed away on March 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Steve Posey
MOOREVILLE – Steve Posey, 57, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday at 12 p.m. until service time Friday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gabriel Endy Luna
BENTON COUNTY – Gabriel Endy Luna, 44, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 18 at 2 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery in Benton County.
Joel Johnson, Jr.
BOONEVILLE – Joel Johnson, Jr. (82) passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He retired from Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a member of Booneville Church of Christ and served as a Deacon for 50+ years. He enjoyed making music, playing his fiddle, fishing, bird hunting and going to Northeast Basketball games. He also enjoyed the “Golden Circle Group” and trips with them.
Private family services are Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in the Little Brown Cemetery.
Joel is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen Johnson of Booneville; his son, Mike Johnson (Darlene) of Biggersville; his grandson, Michael Paul Johnson (Draea) of Corinth; his great-grandchildren, Jessika, Alex, Devon and Cameron; his great great-grandchild, Kylen and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Lillie Mae Johnson; his sisters, Donna Cunningham, Clara Williams and Mary Lou Johnson and his brothers, Jack, J.C., Bill and George Johnson.
Ola Mae Gunn
OKOLONA – Ola Mae Gunn, 79, passed away on March 13, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Teresa Aldridge
IUKA – Teresa Aldridge, 72, passed away on March 12, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
Junior Loague
PEPPERTOWN COMMUNITY – Trenton Relder Loague Jr., 76, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1944 to the late Trenton Loague Sr. and the late Caress Wood Loague. He was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and an avid antique collector. He and Joyce owned and operated the Peppertown Restaurant for 20 years. He also enjoyed chatting at Clyde Christian’s store.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Thursday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Loague; daughter, Sonya Loague; sister-in-law, Betty (C.G.) Franks; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Trice Loague; sisters: Sue White, Mona Loden, Faye Riley, Joyce Cooley.
Pallbearers will be Tyrone Bell, Gary Loague, Perry Loague, Justin Sheffield, Tony Comer, Robert Ellis, Trent Loague, John Loague.
Anita Cartwright
BOONEVILLE – Anita Jo Cartwright, 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. Anita graduated from Booneville High School, Northeast Community Center and earned a degree in education from Mississippi State. She enjoyed working in the yard, taking care of flowers. She loved her fur babies and treated them like her children.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by her special friend of 25 years, Bobby Griffith of Booneville; brothers and sisters, Nicky Cartwright (Dianne), Patilda Cartwright Maness (Keith) all of Booneville; Renita Walker (Hugh) of Senatobia, Mickey Cartwright (Denise), Angie Cartwright Shinar (Shawn) of Corinth; Bobby’s daughter, Candy Stewart and her children, Addy and Chase Abner; host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Renzy Lee and Mary Knight Cartwright, Sidney Earl and Junie Brooks Rogers; her parents, John Bell Cartwright and Ruby Rogers Bishop; son, John Wayne Cartwright; nephews, Brian Keith Maness and Corey Allen Raines.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Gentry “Wishbone”, Lenn Blaylock, Ricky Griffith, Elvis Allred, Bill Swayder “Dollar’, Mark Blaylock, David Blaylock and John Larsen.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Troy Browning
DENNIS – Troy Browning, 90, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS to Henry and Mary Etta Crane Browning. He was a truck driver and a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS.
Graveside services will be Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two children – Jerry Browning (Betty) of Southaven, MS and Barbara Browning (Mike) of Dennis, MS; three grandchildren – Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning (Paige) and Dylan Browning; one great-granddaughter – Mabry Elizabeth Browning and a sister-in-law – Rosa Nell Young.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Young Browning, two grandchildren, Kevin and Tiffany Browning, his parents, three sisters and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
