TUPELO - Jemal Jernigan, 53, passed away on March 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
James Edward Powell
HOLLY SPRINGS - James Edward Powell, 68, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery, Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
