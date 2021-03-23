TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jerry Baccus, Winfield
Patricia 'Pat' Thomas Bray, Tupelo
Phyllis Freeman, Verona
Larry Gentry, Blue Springs
Estelle Mareda Gusmus, Saltillo
Emma Jean Harrell, Pontotoc
Donnell Hullett, Byhalia
David Hutcheson, Saltillo
Serina Rynne' Jennings, Union County
George 'Rusty' Knight, Tupelo
Ruby Lewellen, Booneville
Joshua Malone, Plantersville
James Reeves, Golden
John Tate Rogers, Jr., Tippah County
Violet Mae Tucker Sizemore, Smithville
Jesse Lee Thomas, Houston
Lisa Woodruff, Baldwyn
Mr. David Hutcheson
Saltillo
2 PM Wednesday
Lee Memorial Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 – 2 Wednesday
Wednesday
March 24, 2021
MRS. LINDA LEHMAN
Tupelo
4 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Mrs. Patricia ‘Pat’ Bray
Tupelo
2 PM today
Harrisburg Baptist Church
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: Noon – service time
Mr. George ‘Rusty’ Knight
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
Ruby Lewellen
BOONEVILLE - Ruby Lewellen, 86, passed away on March 23, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Emma Jean Harrell
PONTOTOC - Emma Jean Harrell, 86, passed away on March 23, 2021, at her residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Donnell Hullett
BYHALIA - Donnell Hullett, 58, passed away on March 22, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jerry Baccus
WINFIELD - Jerry Baccus, 75, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Services will be on a later date at Winfield, Mississippi.
Jesse Lee Thomas
HOUSTON - Born on April 22, 1952 to Rogers Thomas and Lula Mae Buchanan Thomas passed away on March 7, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX at the age of 68 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rogers and Lula Mae; his brother, Delano Thomas; and his sister, Lula Buchanan. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Thomas Jennings and Jennifer Arriola; his brothers, Ocenious Thomas, Alvin Thomas, Kimball Thomas, Wilfred Thomas, Cecil Thomas, Randy Thomas; and his sister, Clarice Thomas.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date in Houston, MS.
Serina Rynne' Jennings
UNION COUNTY - Serina Rynne' Jennings, 42, fought colon/rectum cancer for 18 months before God took her to her forever home on March 20, 2021. She was survived by her loving husband, William, of almost 25 years; their children Vickie and Mikel; her parents Terry Tullis; Valerie and Bob Johns. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana and she grew up in the Black Hills area of South Dakota until she moved to Etta almost 16 years ago. She attended Black Hills State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in Human Services with an emphasis in Law and Probation; she then went to the University of South Dakota where she earned her degree in nursing. She was a very passionate and caring nurse, after she realized her love for it; then she completed her Master's Degree in nursing online with the University of Phoenix. From a young age, she loved the idea of seeing the world through traveling. Serina and her husband made sure that their kids had the opportunity to travel. In her short time on earth, they were able to take multiple cruises, tour Italy, and visit 42 states with their children. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the American Legion of New Albany. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother of two, and nurse that cared for all. She will be greatly missed. She asked that everyone plant a flowering tree instead of sending flowers. There will be a Celebration of Life at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle for everyone at a later date. Please follow Macedonia Church's Facebook page for a date and time. Please send cards and donations to Macedonia Baptist Church or their home in Etta, MS.
The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jennings family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
James Reeves
GOLDEN - James Reeves, 53, passed away on March 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Joshua Malone
PLANTERSVILLE - Joshua Malone, 16, passed away on March 22, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Lisa Woodruff
BALDWYN - Lisa Woodruff, 86, passed away on March 23, 2021, at her daughter's home in Gulfport, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Larry Gentry
BLUE SPRINGS - Larry Gentry, 82, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at Antioch Church of Christ in Jug Fork. Visitation will be on 11:00 - 1:00 at Antioch Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
John Tate Rogers, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY - On February 20, 2021, John Tate Rogers, Jr., 56, resident of Ripley and former resident of Memphis, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness.
The family has requested private services. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Born October 27, 1964 in Memphis, TN, John was the son of the late John Tate Rogers, Sr. and the late Marla Williams Rogers. He received his education in the Memphis School System and was employed as a long distance truck driver with Roadway Express.
A Christian, John moved to Tippah County 8 years ago. He enjoyed fishing and had a passion for motorcycles.
Survivors include his children, Johniann Brown (Greg) of Southaven and Justin Tate Rogers (Lexi) of Cherokee Village, AR, one sister, Debra Rogers of Ripley and two grandsons, Jaxon and Dusty Rogers.
He was also preceded in death be a son, Joshua Tate Rogers.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Patricia 'Pat' Thomas Bray
TUPELO - Patricia Ann Thomas Bray, affectionately known by all as "Pat," transitioned from this life to her life eternal suddenly and unexpectedly from her residence at Traceway Manor on Monday, March 22, 2021. She had just celebrated her 83rd birthday on March 14, 2021. Pat was the only child born in Water Valley, MS to the late Clinton Thomas and Lillian Lee Thomas. She grew up in Water Valley and graduated valedictorian of the Water Valley High School in 1954. Pat was married in Calhoun City on Dec. 22, 1955 to the late Billie Bray. They lived in Oxford, Huntsville, AL, Picayune, and ultimately made their home in Tupelo in 1970 where their lives and contributions have positively influenced the quality of life in this area. Pat was a gregarious soul, always encouraging with a kind word and smile. She and Billie were owners of Bray's Music and Electronics and attended First Baptist Church for many years. She then spent over 30 years in service as Financial Secretary at Harrisburg Baptist Church, where she was much beloved. Pat and Billie sang in the choir the whole of their membership at Harrisburg, where their voices were simply celestial. Additionally, she was an Avon Representative and served as District Manager. Gospel music was her favorite pastime. She and Billie attended numerous Gaither concerts around the country and were avid Ole Miss Rebel fans. Pat Bray's earthly pilgrimage brought joy to her family, friends and her God. She was a splendid soul.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 PM Today (Wed., March 24, 2021) at the Harrisburg Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Armstrong, Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Bro. David Langerfeld and Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today only at Harrisburg. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pat is survived by her three daughters and their families: Patricia "Tricia" Bray Wright (Eddie) of Tupelo, Melanie Ann Bray of Atlanta, GA, and Janet Lee Kenyon (Keith) of Nashville, TN; her grandchildren, Katherine Ann Waldon (Burt), Matt Wright, Chelsea Ann Bray, Chance Aaron Kelly (Jaine) and Chris Crumpler (Nicole); and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Backstrom, Steve Hall, Tim Alexander, David Smith, Glenn Ross, and Alan Bryson. Honorary pallbearers will be former and present staff of Harrisburg Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Violet Mae Tucker Sizemore
SMITHVILLE - Violet Mae Tucker Sizemore, 90, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the daughter of James Gaither Tucker, Sr. and Maude Holloway Tucker. She was born on August 16, 1930.
Violet grew up in Becker Bottom and attended Becker School. She married Paul "Tuff" Sizemore on December 25, 1945. They were blessed with 3 children. She was a big collector of salt and pepper shakers and dolls. She loved quilting and spending time with her children and grand children.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Sizemore Law, and her sons, Rick Sizemore (Monda), and Sonny Sizemore; grandchildren, Jason Young (Cathy), Nathan Sizemore (Sam), Courtney Adams (Evan), Brittany Purnell (Marc); great-grandchildren, Blake Vernon, Bryson Walters, Billie Young, Charli Kate, Ty and Owen Adams, Bo Sizemore and Evie Purnell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Tuff" Sizemore and grandchild, Michael Young.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sizemore will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Mike Tucker and Bro. Ray Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Jason Young, Nathan Sizemore, Evan Adams, Bryson Walter, Marc Purnell, Blake Vernon, Ed Tucker, Jerry Marshall and Raymond Tucker.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
David Hutcheson
SALTILLO - David Andrew Hutcheson, 74, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born in Tupelo on October 17, 1946, to Frances and Linnie Belle Gattis Hutcheson. He graduated from Shannon High School where he excelled in football. He went on to IJC to play ball and earned his BA from Delta State University. He was a coach and teacher at Ecru High School and Guntown Middle School. He was a co-owner of Hutcheson Tire Center and retired from Tupelo Auto Sales as their Service Manager. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and throughout the years, he taught RA's and Sunday School. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry work. He was an accomplished mechanic and enjoyed restoring and showing classic cars, especially his 70 model Chevelle. He was an avid MSU sports fan and loved his dog, Lady.
Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Parker and Bro. Phil Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Marie Hutcheson of Saltillo; one brother, Wayne Hutcheson (Cindy) of Guntown; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Wesley and Emaline Wages Hutcheson and Sidney and Sarah Gattis.
Pallbearers will be Austin Trey Allen, Blaine Giddens, Tommy Farrar, Mark Taylor, Paul Clark and Chuck McBrayer. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Praise Sunday School Class at Faith Baptist and the men of the church that helped transport him to his dialysis appointments.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Visitation will be 12 - 2 Wednesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
George 'Rusty' Knight
TUPELO - George 'Rusty' Knight, 53, died on March 23, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Estelle Mareda Gusmus
SALTILLO - Estelle Mareda Gusmus, "Granny" to all who knew and loved her, passed peacefully on March 21st at the home of family. She was surrounded by loved ones during her last days, and was met by loved ones upon her passing.
Estelle was born and raised in Marietta MS, the 5th child of Ferman and Ella Grammar. Many happy hours have been spent with her children over the years, recalling the wonderful times she had with her family growing up during the Depression. What the Grammars didn't have in material possessions, they made up for with love, faith and humor. Those qualities were lovingly passed on to her family throughout the years.
Estelle met and married Charles Noble Gusmus in 1952, after the beautiful redhead met the handsome sailor fresh out of the navy. They were married for 54 happy years, until his death in 2006. They were the proud parents of 9 children, 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The only thing Estelle loved better than camping with her family and attending blue grass festivals was having her loved ones around her for regular family dinners. These included not only all her children, in-laws and grandchildren, but all the "adopted" family members who have been collected and treasured over the years. She leaves a legacy that will be remembered and treasured by all who knew the gift of her patient and loving ways. Her strength was her gentle and kind faith, daily demonstrated in everything she did and everyone she touched.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Brown (Ken), Charlotte Young (Joe), Chuck Gusmus (Liz), Tony Gusmus, Willie Gusmus (Pam), Mike Gusmus (Anita), Lynette Winters (Paul Wayne) and Lois Patton (Mike); her grandchildren, Nora Brown (Matthew Speca), Kenny Brown (Grace), Jason Glidewell (Alexis), Cleo Young, Abby Sanders (Andrew), CJ Gusmus, Brittany Gusmus, Craig Gusmus, Toni Lynn Morris (Bobby), Will Gusmus (Carley Forrester), Jacob Gusmus (Kelsey), Michael Gusmus, David Gusmus, Emily Gusmus, Reeda Winters, Paul Winters, Johnathan Winters, Zachary (Lanier), Caity McGee (Austin) and Bethany Patton; her great-grandchildren, Alan & Maggie Brown, Nicholas, Carson & Aurora Glidewell, Willow Patton and Adalyn & Adam Sanders; her great great-grandchildren, Bentley Glidewell and her sisters, Sue Anderson and Mary Dean Kesler.
Estelle was preceded in death by her parents Ferman and Ella, and by her sisters, Gladys Means, Avenel Grammar, Geraldine Carr and her brothers Travis and Tramble Grammar.
She was also preceded by her oldest daughter Carolyn Gusmus and her beloved husband Noble.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be; Dennis Carr, Andy Gusmus, Jimmy McGee and David Brazeal.
Visitation will be at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 5:00 until 8:00 Tuesday evening. Her funeral will be at 10:00 Wednesday morning, at Saint James Catholic Church in Tupelo, with interment afterwards at the Saint Thomas Aquinas cemetery in Saltillo.
All family and friends are invited to be with Granny in joyful celebration of her life, and in thankfulness of her peaceful passage into God's hands.
"So you have pain now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you". John 16:22
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Freeman
VERONA - Phyllis Freeman, 68, passed away on March 21, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
