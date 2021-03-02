Herman White
TUPELO – Herman White, 63, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Parking lot services will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 12pm, at Whitehill M.B. Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Sharon Gowdy Graves
TIPPAH COUNTY – Sharon Gowdy Graves, 55, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. The family has requested a private graveside service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 3 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Sharon’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Joe Smith
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Bobby Joe Smith, 84, passed away Monday, March 01, 2021, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 6, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS.
Dalton Bullard
PONTOTOC – Dalton Randall Quay Bullard, age 20, passed away at his home in Tupelo. He was born October 17, 2000 to Sandy Bullard Johnson. Dalton was a 2018 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was a cook. He enjoyed playing video games, reading, and cooking. He could light up a room when he walked in and will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Biffle Family Cemetery in Thaxton, with Bro. Larry Smith officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Sandy Bullard Johnson and step-father, Alex Johnson; a brother, Dylan Johnson; his grandfathers, Gerald Quay Bullard and Mike Dillard; his aunt, Tammy Cook (Jesse); his step-sister, Peggy Vinson; his fiancé Danae Parker; and cousins, Courtney McDowell, Nathan Colburn and Caitlyn Gillespie.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jackie and Mike Bullard.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:30 Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Christopher Green
VERONA – Christopher Green, 24, passed away on March 1, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Vikki Ann Martindale
CORINTH – Vikki Ann Martindale, 55, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Saltillo City Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Polly Harris
SALTILLO – Annie Pauline (Polly) Harris age 84 died Sunday February 28, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a life long food service worker and worked for years at Saltillo School then Tupelo Manor. She loved playing dominoes, rook and visiting with her best friend Margaret Warren. She was of the Methodist faith.
Services will be Thursday at 12:30 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Mickey Towery officiating.
Burial will be in the Union Grove cemetery.
Survivors include her children Janice McMillan, Allen Harris, Barry Harris & Pam, Scott Harris & Vickie, William Harris & Tonya, Michael Harris and Jerry Harris & Teresa; Grandchildren, Jan Starling & Joe, Misty Blair & David, Ben Harris & Kristin, Jon Harris & Amber, Corey Harris, Blake Harris, Josh Harris & Stephanie, Amelia Harris, Houston Harris, Kala Nabors & Dave, Chasity Tate and LaCretia Harris Brothers Wayne Scott & LaRue and Joe Scott & Sherry 17 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Harris, her parents Charlie & Ella House Scott, Brothers Quincy Scott, Bobby Scott, Buddy Scott, Virgil Scott and Ruble Scott, Sisters Laura Lee Payne, Annie (Sooner) Wood and Ruby Scott and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Her Grandsons will serve as pall bearers. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
The family requests you wear mask for your safety as well as theirs.
Lynn Baxter Bean
BALDWYN – Eulanda Lynn Baxter Bean (64) stepped into the presence of God at 11:40 pm Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born March 8, 1956 to the late Huie and Mildred Baxter. Lynn was a fun loving, generous soul that was loved by her family.
Services are 3 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Lynn is survived by her proudest accomplishments: Jason “Jake” Baxter (Kristy) and Tiffany Bean (Jon). She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she loved more than life: Braden Baxter, Jalyn Bean, Mylee Baxter and Sadie Baxter; her sisters, Elaine Palmer and Donna Gilmore (Donnie); her niece that was more like a sister, Sonya McCarley (Tommy) and a host of other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Cockrell.
Pallbearers are; Tommy McCarley, Donnie Gilmore, Jon Dunlap, Gaston Griffin, Andrew McCarley, Stuart Cockrell and Rusty Palmer.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
