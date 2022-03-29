TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Donald Willard Gibbs, Corinth
Melissa Ann Bowens-Marshall, Aberdeen
Bennie Gene Owens, Sr., Dyer, Tennessee
Olidia Reyez Ramirez, Union/Calhoun
Melissa Ann Bowens-Marshall
ABERDEEN - Melissa Ann Bowens-Marshall, 89, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am at New Hebron M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Donald Willard Gibbs
CORINTH - Donald Willard Gibbs, 62, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Olidia Reyez Ramirez
UNION/CALHOUN - Olidia Reyez Ramirez, 59, passed away on March 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center of Tupelo Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Bennie Gene Owens, Sr.
DYER, TENNESSEE - Bennie Gene Owens, Sr. was born in Dyer, Tennessee to Jamie Rice Owens and Tula Mae Owens, on January 24, 1937. He was the oldest of three boys, his middle brother being Richard Owens and his youngest brother being Jamie Rice Owens, Jr. Bennie graduated from Dyer High School before going on to college at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He worked at the Methodist Hospital in Memphis during his pharmacy training, which is where he met Dr. Hunter Mallory and Dr. Joe Ben Hooker. He went on to finish pharmacy school at the University of Tennessee-School of Pharmacy in Memphis in 1959. Bennie and Shirley were married in 1962, and had two children, Ben and Sandi. Bennie purchased Headrick’s Drug Store in 1971, where he continued to work full time until January 4th, 2022. He went to the hospital on January 5th, where he stayed until March 10th, 2022. Shirley, his wife of 59 years, never left his side. During these 9 weeks, Bennie was able to share with his family some of his desires and wishes for how and what he wanted for his final departure. So, to honor Bennie in the way that he wanted, I will share his personal requests. Bennie said, “When I die, I don’t want my obituary to say, ‘Bennie has passed away’. You say I am graveyard dead”! For those who really knew Bennie, you know he had a special way about him and a great sense of humor. He served his church and his community for so many years, serving as a deacon in First Baptist Church of Center, and serving the community of Logansport through his years of dedication to all of the special customers who traded at Headrick’s Drug. A very special thanks to the Headrick’s Drug Store team who assisted Bennie in his work; Lona, Chrissy, Tyler, and Dr. Mike.
Bennie has extended family and loved ones who will miss him greatly and will continue to keep his legacy alive:
Loving Wife: Shirley Owens
Children: Ben Owens, Sandi Owens Davis (Son-in-law Charlie Davis)
Grandchildren: Morgan Matthews (husband Daniel Matthews), Cami Owens, Karsen Owens, Trey Davis (wife Katie Davis), and Kara Davis.
Great Grandchildren: Hudson Taylor Matthews, Hattie Faith Matthews
Brother: Jamie Rice Owens, Jr. (wife Linda)
Nephews: Jamie “Bud” Rice Owens, III (wife Sandie Owens, their children Jack and Tyler Owens), Michael Owens (daughter Madison Owens), Richard Wayne Owens (son of Bennie’s deceased brother, Richard, and his children)
Aunt: Evelyn Rogers (her children, Darcy Rogers, Andy Rogers, and Ann Peden (husband Harlan Peden)
Cousin: Jerry Owens
Bennie was such a devoted man of God, dedicated to his calling to serve God and serve people. He often put others ahead of himself, and would stop what he was doing to pray for someone who needed prayer. Bennie had so many special one liners that will forever be engraved in our hearts. We can still hear him say, “Morgan loves Granddaddy the best.” Fill in the blank with the name of any of his grandchildren or great grandchildren, and he would say they loved Granddaddy the best, and this would always make him smile. On Sundays, you would hear him cheer, “Let’s go Cowboys”! And when it was time to shut it all down, Bennie would walk into the hallway tell his kids (and all their friends), “Let’s get bedded down.” Now, it’s time for Bennie to retire, rejoice, and do whatever his heart desires. We all love and miss you already. Being Dad, Granddad, and Bow brought some of the greatest joys of his life. Bennie died March 10, 2022 at 9:40a.m.
A “Celebration of Life” service was held at First Baptist Church in Center, Texas on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 6pm.
